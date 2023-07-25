Asmongold slams Diablo 4 and says he’s “done” after Season 1 update

The Diablo 4 Season 1 update seems to have broken Asmongold who looks to have hit a breaking point with the game and has quit – very possibly for good.

To say the Season 1 update to Blizzard’s Diablo 4 has been divisive is an understatement. There have been some positives such as in the introduction of Malignant Hearts, but Battle Pass problems and Nightmare Dungeon technicalities have been just some of the issues caused by Season 1.

Asmongold has been a massive vocal supporter of wanting Blizzard to fix Diablo 4. He warned that “Diablo 4 will bleed players” if issues continue to remain unattended. But now, it seems he’s become a victim of his own prophecy.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 1 causes Asmongold to quit the game

In a brief clip from the popular Asmongold clips YouTube channel, the content creator was repeatedly attempting to overcome a boss in Diablo 4 but kept getting one-shotted.

On the first attempt, Asmongold was well away from the enemy in question and got instantly killed out of nowhere, to which the streamer replied: “Ok.” The next attempt was almost a carbon copy, prompting him to say “what the f**k” whilst laughing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But it was the third attempt that got to Asmongold as he was on the receiving end of another instant one-hit KO. “Oh f**k, I don’t think I can do it.” After one more death, the streamer declared to his viewers: “The mechanics are dogs**t, it’s c**p.”

Article continues after ad

In response to a user calling him out for being a quitter he had this to say: “So, you want me to sit there and play a game that just sucks? Why? Why would I do that? You want me to sit there and get mad playing a game that’s frustrating and not fun?”

One of Asmongold’s viewers then chimed in with an interesting comment: “Imagine any other developer failing to make a working resistance system on a released game and gaslighting players by pushing fixes into later seasons as if that’s acceptable.”

Article continues after ad

He summed everything up with a simple “yep” before declaring “I’m not playing, I’m done.” Given that he is one of the biggest streamers in the world, it could be detrimental to Diablo 4 to lose one of its hottest stars.