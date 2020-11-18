 World's First Race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Start time, rewards, details
World's First Race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Start time, rewards, details

Published: 18/Nov/2020 14:08

by Andrew Highton
character in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light’s Deep Stone Crypt raid promises to be an intense affair. The race to be the first team to overcome this struggle will be as fierce as ever. Here’s a quick rundown about the World’s First race in Beyond Light and information on its start time and details.

There’s a certain prestige that comes with a brand new Destiny raid. These multiple hour slogs are pure tests of endurance, skill, and determination. Granted, they don’t have to be done in one sitting, but they do if you want to be the first team to successfully complete it.

As with Garden of Salvation, Crown of Sorrow, Scourge of the Past, and many more, Deep Stone Crypt promises to be just as satisfying. In order to prepare yourselves for the raid and all the delights that come with it, we’ll try and inform you as best as we can.

Here is everything to know about the World’s First race in Beyond Light, including start time and other information.

Deep Stone Crypt Raid

3 players in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It’s going to be a heated few hours.

As we previously discussed with our article on the Deep Stone Crypt raid, we expect this raid to take 4-6 hours to complete. Teams of 6 will enter the fray with a maxed-out power level in the hope of etching their names into the history books.

But we already know that even if you’ve achieved the max power level of 1250, Bungie will cap it at 1230. It will remain like this for the first 24hrs of the raid’s debut. This is an added challenge for the teams that want to be first. The consensus is that 24hrs is all that will be needed as a team will achieve this.

Also, Artifact power will be DISABLED during the first 24hrs too, so bear that in mind.

When does it start?

Deep Stone Crypt will officially go live on November 21. These are the different times it will go live:

  • 10 AM PT
  • 12 PM CT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 6 PM GMT

With that, it’s worth remembering that you need to be at Power Level 1230, so if you’re planning on taking part in the race, be sure to have hit that by the allotted time.

What will you face?

eramis in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Will the boss be Eramis?

Bungie is being very steadfast in their approach to the raid and isn’t revealing any proper information about what players will be facing. The main rumors circulating are that it will either be a reincarnation of Eramis or one of Ermais’ lieutenants — possibly Aatrax — that Eramis sent to Deep Stone during Beyond Light.

Whomever it is, they’ll surely tie into the Beyond Light story to maintain continuity.

Rewards

destiny 2 raid title belt
Gladd
The fireteam will win personalized championship belts amongst other things.

But what incredible goodies will you win if you beat the raid first? Only a Destiny title belt! Seriously. In addition to the belt, the box it comes with also contains some freebies including an official signed congratulation card from Bungie themselves.

In order to be recognized as the first team, Bungie’s website says the following: “The Fireteam must loot the final chest before returning to orbit or their finish may not be recorded. A team’s official finish will be recorded when they return to Orbit.”

On the other hand, if the World’s First race is something you’re not too keen on, then you’ll be pleased to know that you can still get access to goodies too. Everyone that finishes the raid at any point during the first 24 hours will get an exclusive emblem. For everyone that manages to complete the raid before 9am PT on December 1, you’ll be able to purchase a Europa-ready raid jacket.

Result delayed?

It doesn’t appear that the event will be getting postponed despite things like the Destiny 2: Beyond Light exploit that kills bosses in one hit.

However, Bungie has warned players that the results will be delayed as they have to sift through all of them and ensure there’s been no foul-play. As mentioned previously, the prestige and honor that goes into these historic occasions mean that standards have to be met.

There have previously been allegations of cheating to win the contest, especially with the Leviathan raid.

Congratulations to Redeem For Cheating to World’s First from DestinyTheGame

Hopefully the content runs smoothly and it will be interesting to see which Fireteam comes out as the victor.

Destiny

Destiny 2: Beyond Light exploit kills bosses in one hit

Published: 18/Nov/2020 12:02

by Andrew Highton
warlock abilities in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light’s frosty reception continues as a new exploit has been uncovered in the game. A super-powerful technical hitch that can instantly decimate bosses. Here’s the new exploit to one-hit kill bosses in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Beyond Light has had its fair share of criticism since its launch with glitches and issues not helping its cause. But the newest bug not only saps the fun from some of the game’s biggest encounters, but it makes them a joke.

So far Bungie has had to remove guns for being too overpowered and they’ve even had Destiny 2 players saying Stasis is busted in the Crucible. This exploit only furthers Beyond Light’s somewhat frustrating beginning to its new era.

Here is how you can take advantage of this new exploit to obliterate bosses in Destiny 2 Beyond Light.

How to perform the exploit

warlock subclass in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Bungie would like a word with you.

One of the many new additions to Destiny 2, with Beyond Light, has been the introduction of Stasis as a shiny new ice element. It’s opened the doors for new weapons, sub-classes, and abilities. The new Shadebinder Warlock subclass has not only added depth to the game but this troublesome glitch too.

The Destiny 2 Raid Champions – Clan Redeem – are the ones who appear to have discovered this ridiculous exploit. For convenience, you may need to already have the Salvation’s Grip Exotic grenade launcher in your inventory.

This is what you’ll need to do:

  1. Buddy up to make a party of five
  2. Begin a boss fight
  3. Have all five members of the party spam the Winter’s Wrath super
  4. Combine this with either grenades fired from Salvation’s Grip or several Stasis Grenades
  5. Watch the boss fall to this power

It’s really that simple. A quick barrage of supers and grenades and the DPS goes through the roof.

Deep Stone Crypt to be delayed?

The wait is nearly over for Destiny 2’s raid – Deep Stone Crypt is the newest inclusion to Destiny’s storied annals.  But will this new boss-killer glitch cause a setback for the highly-anticipated raid?

Well, according to Bungie’s Senior Community Manager, dmg04, this is what will happen:

So there you have it, the “World’s First” event to crown the first victors of the Deep Stone Crypt raid will go ahead after all.

The assumption is that Bungie thinks they can fix the exploit in time. Things may change between now and the start of the Worlds First race.

For more news and guides on Destiny 2 and Beyond Light, check out all of our content here on Dexerto.