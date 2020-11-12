 How to defeat Eramis, Kell of Darkness: Destiny 2 Beyond Light boss guide - Dexerto
Destiny

How to defeat Eramis, Kell of Darkness: Destiny 2 Beyond Light boss guide

Published: 12/Nov/2020 5:13

by Isaac McIntyre
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

You’ve settled into the ‘new era’ of Destiny 2, battled through most of the Beyond Light campaign, and now there’s only one thing to do ⁠— defeat Eramis, the Kell of Darkness. Here’s how to beat her in the final boss battle.

Beyond Light’s main villain is Eramis, the former Shipstealer who has harnessed the power of the Darkness to “destroy the Light.” First she sends her lieutenants to stop you but eventually you have to face the Kell of Darkness, face to face.

Eramis appears in the final campaign mission of Beyond Light, reasonably titled “The Kell of Darkness.” Up until this point, Guardians have only seen her in Destiny 2 cutscenes, or talking through the commlinks. Now it’s time to face her head-on.

If you want to activate the final mission, you’ll have to have 1150 Power. If you haven’t hit that mark just yet, make sure you grind out a few more rewards before jumping in.

You’re handed a mission when you spawn in: “Hunt down Eramis.”

Eventually, you’ll fight your way through to Gale’s Watch, where Eramis ⁠— armed to the teeth with Stasis and Fallen weapons ⁠— is waiting in the throne room.

Eramis is the main antagonist of the Destiny 2 Beyond Light campaign.
Bungie
How to defeat Eramis in Beyond Light

The Eramis boss battle begins immediately, with Shanks and Fallen Vandals springing out to swarm you as the Kell of Darkness shoots at you. The only thing to watch out for here is her Stasis attacks ⁠— if you’re frozen, you’ll be swarmed.

Damage her with anything you have in your arsenal at this point, and bring her health down to around three-quarters full. This will trigger the fight’s first cinematic cutscene.

Eramis then captures you in a Stasis freeze, disabling your Ghost and taking your shard of Darkness. “No more Light, no more Dark,” she declares before destroying the shard to stop you using Stasis. You break free, and the fight resumes.

Eramis mainly uses Stasis attacks to slow you down or freeze you.
Bungie
Stage 2

The throne room’s wall descends after this, and Eramis flees out onto a number of platforms overlooking Europa. You’ll have your Super fully charged.

Eramis shoots multiple rockets in this fight, and if you are hit by one you will be frozen. Break free with the action button ⁠— “B” on controller, “Mouse Button 3” on keyboard ⁠— and use your Stasis super to clear the Fallen enemies around the platforms.

The Kell of Darkness is still vulnerable to any Stasis attacks; make sure you keep using your abilities on her where possible. As she gets weaker she’ll throw out more Stasis. It will be quite easy to dodge, however, if you are running around.

Once you get her down to just under a quarter health, she will fall to the ground; all you have to do is deliver the final shots, and it will trigger another cinematic.

After defeating Eramis, she will (spoilers!) freeze in place, captured by Stasis. She’ll likely break free and appear in the Beyond Light raid, Deep Stone Crypt, or be a recurring villain in Season of the Hunt, but for now she’s been stopped.

From here, Beyond Light is your oyster. Explore the vast wasteland of Europa, unlock No Time to Explain, or even visit the Loot Cave ⁠— there’s plenty to do!

Destiny

Where to find the Loot Cave easter egg in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:51

by Andrew Highton
the original loot cave in destiny 1
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie’s new Beyond Light expansion has heralded the return of arguably Destiny’s most famous exploit ever. The legendary “Loot Cave” has returned to the game. We’ll instruct you on how to find the easter egg in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

It’s amazing how one single, minuscule cave, in the overall scheme of things, can still maintain a storied legacy. Destiny 1 was a game years in the making and people could not contain their excitement for it. So it’s amusing to think much of its early chatter was about a cave of endlessly spawning enemies.

The old “Murdercave” as it was known, was eventually ceased after Bungie became discouraged by many of their player base taking advantage of its endless loot. So an update removed live enemies and replaced them with charred ones to symbolically close the chapter on it.

But it’s back! We’re going to tell you how and where to find the Loot Cave easter egg in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, so you too can bask in its lore.

Where is the loot cave?

loot cave easter egg in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Head to that red circle.

There are plenty of Destiny 2 players that perhaps missed out on the original game’s offerings. So to them, the Cosmodrome will be just another location. For Destiny veterans, this is where it all began, and players will be coming full-circle.

As part of the Beyond Light update, some parts of the Cosmodrome have been dug out of the content vault and restored. This includes the notorious Loot Cave too.

If you head to the location seen in the picture above, you’ll see we’ve identified a specific location with a red circle. That is the very cave itself, dart towards it in a straight line and you’ll arrive at your destination.

What you’ll find there

inside the loot cave easter egg in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Have the Hive returned to reclaim what was once theirs? Is there a super-secret message written on a wall waiting to be decrypted by the internet?

Actually…no. All you’ll find there is pretty much what was there in Destiny 1, and a chest. Some charred remains and memories of what once was, which is a bit disappointing really. However, Bungie has at least kept the ability to “Disturb the Remains”.

By performing this action, a distorted, haunted message will echo repeating “A million deaths are not enough for Master Rahool. ”

So what are you waiting for? Go and check it out!