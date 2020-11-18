Destiny 2: Beyond Light exploit kills bosses in one hit - Dexerto

Beyond Light’s frosty reception continues as a new exploit has been uncovered in the game. A super-powerful technical hitch that can instantly decimate bosses. Here’s the new exploit to one-hit kill bosses in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Beyond Light has had its fair share of criticism since its launch with glitches and issues not helping its cause. But the newest bug not only saps the fun from some of the game’s biggest encounters, but it makes them a joke.

So far Bungie has had to remove guns for being too overpowered and they’ve even had Destiny 2 players saying Stasis is busted in the Crucible. This exploit only furthers Beyond Light’s somewhat frustrating beginning to its new era.

Here is how you can take advantage of this new exploit to obliterate bosses in Destiny 2 Beyond Light.

How to perform the exploit

One of the many new additions to Destiny 2, with Beyond Light, has been the introduction of Stasis as a shiny new ice element. It’s opened the doors for new weapons, sub-classes, and abilities. The new Shadebinder Warlock subclass has not only added depth to the game but this troublesome glitch too.

The Destiny 2 Raid Champions – Clan Redeem – are the ones who appear to have discovered this ridiculous exploit. For convenience, you may need to already have the Salvation’s Grip Exotic grenade launcher in your inventory.

This is what you’ll need to do:

Buddy up to make a party of five Begin a boss fight Have all five members of the party spam the Winter’s Wrath super Combine this with either grenades fired from Salvation’s Grip or several Stasis Grenades Watch the boss fall to this power

It’s really that simple. A quick barrage of supers and grenades and the DPS goes through the roof.

Deep Stone Crypt to be delayed?

The wait is nearly over for Destiny 2’s raid – Deep Stone Crypt is the newest inclusion to Destiny’s storied annals. But will this new boss-killer glitch cause a setback for the highly-anticipated raid?

Well, according to Bungie’s Senior Community Manager, dmg04, this is what will happen:

At this time, there are no plans to delay the Raid. Team is investigating alternate fixes to that pesky Stasis bug which will prevent harm to the World First race. We'll have updates later in the week on what to expect. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) November 16, 2020

So there you have it, the “World’s First” event to crown the first victors of the Deep Stone Crypt raid will go ahead after all.

The assumption is that Bungie thinks they can fix the exploit in time. Things may change between now and the start of the Worlds First race.

For more news and guides on Destiny 2 and Beyond Light, check out all of our content here on Dexerto.