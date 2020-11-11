 How to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light, level caps explained
How to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Level caps explained

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:09

by Andrew Highton
destiny 2 beyond light levelling up
Bungie

With a new expansion comes an increased level cap. Destiny 2 players can finally look forward to breaking through that ceiling and scaling new heights. This in-depth guide will discuss the various levels caps, and how to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light.

One of the fun aspects of any new Destiny 2 DLC is the commencement of the new level cap grind. After remaining stagnant for so long, players now have the chance to kill and loot to bolster their power level.

We have various tips and tricks on how you can quickly achieve this. After all, who doesn’t want to be stronger, equip more powerful weapons, and be the most badass Guardian imaginable? You can achieve the caps very quickly and here’s how to do it.

This is our complete guide on how to level up fast in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Guardian in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
You may need to level up fast to cope with Beyond Light’s strongest enemies.

Best ways to increase Power Level

Now, obviously not every game is perfect, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light is inevitably going to have exploits. But these are generally short-term shortcuts that are quickly apprehended, investigated, and patched. So it’s important to bear in mind the consistent methods of increasing your power level.

So we’ll discuss the various activities and missions you will need to successfully overcome to level up faster.

Level caps

The new Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt, dual-content begins a new level cap journey. So rather fittingly, players will now have a bigger Soft Cap and Hard Cap to aim for. Also, the power level for new players will default at a fixed amount.

You will start out at 750 PL.

Soft Cap

guardian in destiny 2 beyond light soft cap
Bungie
The Soft Cap should come naturally.

Acquiring new gear with superior power levels will contribute towards increasing your overall PL. Picking up Rare (Blue) and Legendary (Purple) gear will greatly help and all the while it will be increasing your power level. Also, Story Missions, Crucible Matches, and certain Public Events will go a long way to accomplishing this.

  • Complete the campaign
  • Vendor Items
  • Crucible Matches
  • Public Events

Eventually, you will hit the Soft Cap which maxes out at 1200 PL.

Hard cap

guardian in destiny 2 beyond light hard cap
Bungie
The Hard Cap will understandably ask a bit more of you.

Engrams are the key to breaking through to that max Hard Cap. In order to round them up, you’ll need to go into the Director and complete playlist and weekly activities. More activities, doing bounties for tower vendors, the weekly story mission, and Prime/Exotic engrams will get you to the Hard Cap.

  • Completing the Weekly Story Mission
  • Clan Engrams
  • 3x Night Fall Strikes
  • 3 or 5 Trials of Osiris wins
  • Earn Tower Vendor Engrams in Crucible, for the Gunsmith, Gambit, and Vanguard

Eventually, you will hit the Hard Cap which maxes out at 1250 PL.

Pinnacle Cap

guardian in destiny 2 beyond light pinnacle cap
Bungie
The toughest one to reach, the best of the best will reach it.

The level cap’s final evolution.

If you’ve managed to hit the 1250 Hard Cap, then your final obstacle is the Pinnacle Cap. Quite simply, to achieve the maximum 1260 PL, you’ll need to find and successfully complete any activity that rewards you with a pinnacle drop. Weekly playlists for Crucible, Strike, and Gambit is a way to earn these drops. The Deep Stone Crypt Raid (on November 21) and Iron Banner Bounties are more methods to reward you with pinnacle drops.

  • Iron Banner Bounties
  • Complete the Shadowkeep raid –  Garden of Salvation
  • 7 Trials of Osiris wins
  • Nightmare Hunts on Master Difficulty
  • Weekly activity playlists: Crucible, Strike, and Gambit
  • Complete Dungeons
  • Deep Stone Crypt Raid

These are our best tips on how to level up fast in  Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Hopefully, they’ve given you some insight on how to crack those tougher upper caps.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Fastest way to hit level 1200 soft cap revealed

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:24

by Andrew Highton
destiny 2 beyond soft cap fastest featured image
Bungie

Destiny 2 loyalists are always desperate to try and hit the increased soft and hard caps when a new expansion comes out. A new method has been discovered that allows players to quickly level up in Beyond Light too, allowing players to hit the 1200 soft cap in no time. 

In the same way that there’s a competition to be the first team to beat a new raid, reaching the power cap threshold is also something to strive for. Bungie‘s newest expansion, Beyond Light, has not only brought lots of fresh content, it has also increased the power caps.

The soft and hard caps are bigger, and a way to hit the soft cap, extremely fast, has been discovered by a YouTuber. As with previous Destiny timesaving methods and other such workarounds, Bungie may patch this sooner rather than later.

Eramis in Destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Being a high level will help for a potential showdown with Eramis.

Fastest Destiny 2 Beyond Light soft cap method

This trick was found by YouTuber Aztecross, who discovered that there’s a bonus given by one boss that can be repeated multiple times to level up.

Beyond Light’s content features new missions, areas, and of course – Lost Sectors. However, it seems that one of these Lost Sectors, in particular, can reap great rewards. The Lost Sector is entitled ‘Widow’s Walk’ and can be in the EDZ. If you make your way over the left side of the Trosland Spawn, you will locate Widow’s Walk.

Inside this Lost Sector, you will eventually come to a boss that you need to slay. The boss will then drop a legendary weapon every time you beat it. Furthermore, whenever you do acquire one of the new legendary items, it will always scale 10 levels above whatever your current level is. Naturally, it becomes easy to see why this would be an instant win for you.

How to repeat it

The good news is that you can do this as many times as you like, for the time being at least. If you want to keep replaying Widow’s Walk to keep earning this bizarre, scaled legendary gear, then simply leave the area, and return to it immediately.

The boss will be back, and so will the boss’s propensity to drop more quick boosts for you. Given that you need to be a certain level in points of the campaign, this will ensure that people can essentially enjoy it uninterrupted.

The full video gives great instructions and detail on how you can go about doing this yourself.

Hopefully, this fastest way to hit the 1200 soft cap in Destiny 2 Beyond Light will be around for a while longer, but nothing is guaranteed with exploits.