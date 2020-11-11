How to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Level caps explained

With a new expansion comes an increased level cap. Destiny 2 players can finally look forward to breaking through that ceiling and scaling new heights. This in-depth guide will discuss the various levels caps, and how to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light.

One of the fun aspects of any new Destiny 2 DLC is the commencement of the new level cap grind. After remaining stagnant for so long, players now have the chance to kill and loot to bolster their power level.

We have various tips and tricks on how you can quickly achieve this. After all, who doesn’t want to be stronger, equip more powerful weapons, and be the most badass Guardian imaginable? You can achieve the caps very quickly and here’s how to do it.

This is our complete guide on how to level up fast in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Best ways to increase Power Level

Now, obviously not every game is perfect, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light is inevitably going to have exploits. But these are generally short-term shortcuts that are quickly apprehended, investigated, and patched. So it’s important to bear in mind the consistent methods of increasing your power level.

So we’ll discuss the various activities and missions you will need to successfully overcome to level up faster.

Level caps

The new Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt, dual-content begins a new level cap journey. So rather fittingly, players will now have a bigger Soft Cap and Hard Cap to aim for. Also, the power level for new players will default at a fixed amount.

You will start out at 750 PL.

Soft Cap

Acquiring new gear with superior power levels will contribute towards increasing your overall PL. Picking up Rare (Blue) and Legendary (Purple) gear will greatly help and all the while it will be increasing your power level. Also, Story Missions, Crucible Matches, and certain Public Events will go a long way to accomplishing this.

Complete the campaign

Vendor Items

Crucible Matches

Public Events

Eventually, you will hit the Soft Cap which maxes out at 1200 PL.

Hard cap

Engrams are the key to breaking through to that max Hard Cap. In order to round them up, you’ll need to go into the Director and complete playlist and weekly activities. More activities, doing bounties for tower vendors, the weekly story mission, and Prime/Exotic engrams will get you to the Hard Cap.

Completing the Weekly Story Mission

Clan Engrams

3x Night Fall Strikes

3 or 5 Trials of Osiris wins

Earn Tower Vendor Engrams in Crucible, for the Gunsmith, Gambit, and Vanguard

Eventually, you will hit the Hard Cap which maxes out at 1250 PL.

Pinnacle Cap

The level cap’s final evolution.

If you’ve managed to hit the 1250 Hard Cap, then your final obstacle is the Pinnacle Cap. Quite simply, to achieve the maximum 1260 PL, you’ll need to find and successfully complete any activity that rewards you with a pinnacle drop. Weekly playlists for Crucible, Strike, and Gambit is a way to earn these drops. The Deep Stone Crypt Raid (on November 21) and Iron Banner Bounties are more methods to reward you with pinnacle drops.

Iron Banner Bounties

Complete the Shadowkeep raid – Garden of Salvation

7 Trials of Osiris wins

Nightmare Hunts on Master Difficulty

Weekly activity playlists: Crucible, Strike, and Gambit

Complete Dungeons

Deep Stone Crypt Raid

These are our best tips on how to level up fast in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Hopefully, they’ve given you some insight on how to crack those tougher upper caps.