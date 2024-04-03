Returning Destiny 2 Exotic’s new perk pool has serious meta potential

Two new Exotic weapons are returning in Into The Light with craftable variants, and one of these unique Destiny 2 guns has the potential to become meta if it works as anticipated.

As revealed on April 2 in a developer livestream, Into The Light is reissuing two Exotic weapons as craftable variants similar to the three weapons currently available from the Exotic Mission Rotator.

Along with customizable avatars and a wide range of all-time great weapons returning, this update also brings back Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected, with the latter of the two looking extremely potent based on the perks we currently know.

Bungie Outbreak Perfect’s old perk pool is getting a massive overhaul in Into The Light.

It was revealed that the new Outbreak Perfected can have either Rapid Hit or Rewind Rounds. These perks reduce time spent reloading based on the number of hits in a given period, either by drastically increasing reload speed or removing the need to reload altogether.

These perks could be phenomenal on Outbreak Perfected as the Exotic Pulse Rifle’s unique effect is that it produces SIVA nanite swarms on rapid hits and precision hits.

If its nanite swarms trigger these new perks as expected, Outbreak Perfected will not only gain bonus damage from them but also have a practically infinite magazine allowing for constant fire.

This is a potentially devastating combination that could make it one of the best Exotic weapons in Destiny 2. The Exotic Pulse Rifle will not only have top-tier damage against red health bar enemies but also add clear potential that betters almost every other option in the sandbox.