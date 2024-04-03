Destiny 2’s Whisper of the Worm: Return date, how to get, more

Destiny 2’s beloved exotic sniper Whisper of the Worm is coming back with Into The Light. Here’s its return date, how to grab it, and much more.

Into The Light for Destiny 2 is bringing back a ton of beloved weapons for the player base. This includes iconic legendaries as part of its Brave Arsenal and now includes returning exotics like Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Zero.

Want to know how to grab the returning sniper? We’ve got you covered.

Whisper of the Worm will return to Destiny 2 with the release of Into The Light on April 9. Bungie has not noted if Whisper will be returning for a limited time, which means it is likely this dungeon exotic mission is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Destiny 2 Whisper of the Worm how to get

Since Io is no longer an available location in Destiny 2, players will be interacting with Eris Morn to enter the Whisper of the Worm mission.

Getting Whisper of the Worm this time around is the exact same as it was in the past. Completing the mission will net you the exotic. However, Whisper is becoming a craftable exotic, meaning you can switch around the perks to your liking as you level it up, allowing you to optimize your playstyle.

The Catalyst will also be available once more, and better yet, it’s available for use right away if you already have it. Otherwise, you’ll need to complete the mission on Legend difficulty and follow a 3-week mini-questline to unlock its iconic intrinsic perk.

The exotic ship A Thousand Wings will also be available once more, with a new look to fit the return of the mission.

Destiny 2 Whisper of the Worm differences

The devs have explained that there are several differences in the exotic mission, including new chest locations, as well as Oracles that help for easier maneuvering.

The timer of the mission itself is now 40 minutes, up from the original 20, with enemies that should befit the power our Guardians wield today.

The boss fight has been revamped as well, but we’re yet to see exactly what that might entail.