Destiny 2 Into the Light developer update details long-requested Guardian feature

The final Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream brought many upcoming additions into sharper focus. One of the major confirmations is a highly requested feature update that should please Guardians unhappy with their look.

Following the release of Into the Light on April 9, Destiny 2 players will be able to alter their Guardian’s original appearance. This includes alterations to face and body structure, face paint and hair, leaving a lot of options on the table for future customization.

Unfortunately, this does not extend to Guardians being able to change their Origin, meaning Humans, Awoken and Exo will all remain the same.

In a notable change from other customization options in Destiny 2, none of these features will be locked behind a currency. Neither Bright Dust nor Silver will be required and players can change up their overall look as many times as they please.

Where exactly Guardians will have to go to take advantage of this new service is currently unclear.

The final livestream before the release of the update was packed with information. The Whisper and Zero Hour missions are making a return, with some additions and changes designed to mitigate the progression of player characters over the last few years.

The developer also revealed several new PvP maps. Over the last few seasons, the developer has made a push toward new and returning maps, and this is a major continuation of that trend.

The update is set to release on April 9 following the weekly reset. After that, players can look forward to the final major expansion in the Light/Dark saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which launches on June 4.