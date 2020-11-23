Destiny 2 has added another Triumph title, “Splintered,” to the collection in Year 4, and it’s going to take a fair bit of trekking across Europa to unlock; here’s how to get your hands on the shiny new Beyond Light reward in Season 12.

Triumph titles are the ultimate badge of honor in Destiny 2. The grind to unlock them ⁠— seasonal titles notwithstanding ⁠— can be immense, and Guardians know exactly who they’re dealing with if they see “Unbroken” or “Conqueror” floating above an enemy’s head.

Beyond Light has added another Triumph title to the pool too: “Splintered.” The badge of honor is named after the expansion’s frosty Stasis power, and once it’s unlocked, represents the completion of all things Year 4 in Destiny 2, so far.

Here’s how to get your hands on Destiny 2’s new “Splintered” title.

All required Beyond Light Seal Triumphs

To earn the Beyond Light title, you must complete what the game lists as 45 full steps. That list is a little smaller than it seems, thankfully; all up, there’s actually only 11 challenges you’ll have to navigate to get your hands on the Guardian emblem.

Studying Darkness : Find all Entropic Shards scattered across Europa.

Europan Collector : Complete the Europan Collector badge.

Master of the Hunt : Elective-difficulty hunt complete.

Masterful Saboteur : Complete all Tier 3 Sabotage quests from Variks.

Solo Lost Sector Mastery : Complete any Europa Lost Sector on Master difficulty without a fireteam.

Fallen Brig Brigade : As a fireteam, defeat Fallen Brigs as part of the “Crux Convergence” Public Event.

Training Complete : Complete all Exo Challenges.

Born in Darkness : Complete “Born in Darkness” missions.

Reuniting the Eventide Rookery : Recover all the penguin toys on Europa.

Salvage of the Past : Find all dead Exo collectibles hidden across Europa.

Secret Triumph : This objective is hidden in-game.

Most of these Triumphs aren’t that difficult to complete, especially easier ones like the “Solo Lost Sector Mastery” and the Heroic event-based “Fallen Brig Brigade” challenge.

There are also three ‘treasure hunt’ type challenges involved in unlocking the Splintered title in Beyond Light. These do require a little bit of trotting around, digging through secret areas on Europa.

Here’s our guides on each of these individual Triumphs:

The final slog that comes with the “Splintered” grind is the ‘Europan Collector’ title Triumph. This is where the 45 challenges really come into play; Bungie sends you all over the new Beyond Light planet in search of enemies and challenges.

Unlike in the Season of Arrivals, Guardians will have to collect all the guns, armor pieces, and cosmetics from Beyond Light to unlock the Season 12 title.

How to unlock the ‘Europan Collector’ badge

Last Flight Home Exotic Ship Triumph: Europan Tour – Earn a score of 1,400 or more in the Europa Destination Triumphs.

Bright Warning Shader: Found exploring Europa. Triumph: Salvage the Past. (See above)

Shattered Sky Shader: Found exploring Europa. Triumph: Reuniting the Eventide Rookery. (See above)

Gilded Smoke Shader: Fallen Empire campaign. Triumph: Hunt for Power – Generate Orbs of Power in Empire Hunts.

Europan Eclipse Emblem: Found exploring Europa. Triumph: Hunting Party – While in a fireteam, defeat Champions in Empire Hunts on the elected difficulty of your choosing.

Salvation’s Downfall Emblem: Found exploring Europa. Triumph: Stasis Warrior – In the Europa Eclipsed Zone, defeat combatants with your Stasis subclass equipped.

Complete the Europa Armor Set Crystocrene: Helmet, Arms, Chest, Legs, Class Item.

Complete the Europa Weapons Set Subzero Salvo Bonechillder Arctic Haze High Albedo Hailing Confusion Thermal Erosion Coriolis Force Biting Winds

Salvation’s Grip Exotic: Gathering Intel Exotic Quest

The Lament Exotic: Here’s how to unlock the new sword .

Cloudstrike Exotic: Here’s to unlock the new sniper rifle .

So there you have it ⁠— how to unlock Destiny 2’s “Splintered” Triumph title, released in Beyond Light. It may not be as much of a grind as something like “Unbroken,” but the Year 4 title is still a hefty whack; get ready for a slog across Europa!