 How to get the 'Splintered’ Triumph title in Destiny 2 Beyond Light - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

How to get Destiny 2’s new ‘Splintered’ Triumph title in Beyond Light

Published: 23/Nov/2020 5:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Three Destiny 2 Guardians pose with Splintered Triumph titles in Beyond Light.
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 has added another Triumph title, “Splintered,” to the collection in Year 4, and it’s going to take a fair bit of trekking across Europa to unlock; here’s how to get your hands on the shiny new Beyond Light reward in Season 12.

Triumph titles are the ultimate badge of honor in Destiny 2. The grind to unlock them ⁠— seasonal titles notwithstanding ⁠— can be immense, and Guardians know exactly who they’re dealing with if they see “Unbroken” or “Conqueror” floating above an enemy’s head.

Beyond Light has added another Triumph title to the pool too: “Splintered.” The badge of honor is named after the expansion’s frosty Stasis power, and once it’s unlocked, represents the completion of all things Year 4 in Destiny 2, so far.

Here’s how to get your hands on Destiny 2’s new “Splintered” title.

Destiny's new raid, Deep Stone Crypt, has a chance to fix several Beyond Light flaws.
Bungie
Beyond Light has added another Destiny 2 Triumph title: “Splintered.”

All required Beyond Light Seal Triumphs

To earn the Beyond Light title, you must complete what the game lists as 45 full steps. That list is a little smaller than it seems, thankfully; all up, there’s actually only 11 challenges you’ll have to navigate to get your hands on the Guardian emblem.

  • Studying Darkness: Find all Entropic Shards scattered across Europa.
  • Europan Collector: Complete the Europan Collector badge.
  • Master of the Hunt: Elective-difficulty hunt complete.
  • Masterful Saboteur: Complete all Tier 3 Sabotage quests from Variks.
  • Solo Lost Sector Mastery: Complete any Europa Lost Sector on Master difficulty without a fireteam.
  • Fallen Brig Brigade: As a fireteam, defeat Fallen Brigs as part of the “Crux Convergence” Public Event.
  • Training Complete: Complete all Exo Challenges.
  • Born in Darkness: Complete “Born in Darkness” missions.
  • Reuniting the Eventide Rookery: Recover all the penguin toys on Europa.
  • Salvage of the Past: Find all dead Exo collectibles hidden across Europa.
  • Secret Triumph: This objective is hidden in-game.

Most of these Triumphs aren’t that difficult to complete, especially easier ones like the “Solo Lost Sector Mastery” and the Heroic event-based “Fallen Brig Brigade” challenge.

There are also three ‘treasure hunt’ type challenges involved in unlocking the Splintered title in Beyond Light. These do require a little bit of trotting around, digging through secret areas on Europa.

Here’s our guides on each of these individual Triumphs:

New Destiny 2 Beyond Light map location, Europa.
Bungie
Guardians will get pretty familiar with Europa during the “Splintered” title grind.

The final slog that comes with the “Splintered” grind is the ‘Europan Collector’ title Triumph. This is where the 45 challenges really come into play; Bungie sends you all over the new Beyond Light planet in search of enemies and challenges.

Unlike in the Season of Arrivals, Guardians will have to collect all the guns, armor pieces, and cosmetics from Beyond Light to unlock the Season 12 title.

How to unlock the ‘Europan Collector’ badge

  • Last Flight Home Exotic Ship
    • Triumph: Europan Tour – Earn a score of 1,400 or more in the Europa Destination Triumphs.
  • Bright Warning Shader: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Salvage the Past. (See above)
  • Shattered Sky Shader: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Reuniting the Eventide Rookery. (See above)
  • Gilded Smoke Shader: Fallen Empire campaign.
    • Triumph: Hunt for Power – Generate Orbs of Power in Empire Hunts.
  • Europan Eclipse Emblem: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Hunting Party – While in a fireteam, defeat Champions in Empire Hunts on the elected difficulty of your choosing.
  • Salvation’s Downfall Emblem: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Stasis Warrior – In the Europa Eclipsed Zone, defeat combatants with your Stasis subclass equipped.
  • Complete the Europa Armor Set
    • Crystocrene: Helmet, Arms, Chest, Legs, Class Item.
  • Complete the Europa Weapons Set
    • Subzero Salvo
    • Bonechillder
    • Arctic Haze
    • High Albedo
    • Hailing Confusion
    • Thermal Erosion
    • Coriolis Force
    • Biting Winds
  • Salvation’s Grip Exotic: Gathering Intel Exotic Quest
  • The Lament Exotic: Here’s how to unlock the new sword.
  • Cloudstrike Exotic: Here’s to unlock the new sniper rifle.
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardian Holding Lament
Bungie
The Lament is one of three Exotics required to get the Beyond Light “Splintered” title.

So there you have it ⁠— how to unlock Destiny 2’s “Splintered” Triumph title, released in Beyond Light. It may not be as much of a grind as something like “Unbroken,” but the Year 4 title is still a hefty whack; get ready for a slog across Europa!

Destiny

Clan Luminous crowned Deep Stone Crypt World’s First raid race winners

Published: 23/Nov/2020 1:35 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 1:42

by Isaac McIntyre
Valentina Berno / Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Clan Luminous has become the latest Destiny 2 Fireteam to be crowned World’s First winners by Bungie, after the new belt-holders cleared “Deep Stone Crypt,” the new Beyond Light raid, in just under five and a half hours.

World’s First races are the pinnacle of Destiny 2 competition, with hundreds of thousands tuning in with each new expansion to watch the title challenge. Beyond Light’s expansion raid was no different, as Guardians delved into the darkness of Deep Stone Crypt.

In the end, however, only one Destiny 2 fireteam can be victorious. This time around, it was Clan Luminous, who were crowned World’s First champs on Nov. 22.

The adventure into Deep Stone Crypt was a challenging one, and a host of fireteams were in the World’s First race right to the final bell. Luminous’ five hour, 29 minute clear claimed them the crown, but they were only minutes ahead of their rivals.

Saltagreppo’s fireteam clocked in at five hours, 41 minutes, while past winners ‘The Legend Himself’ dialed in with a speedy five hours, 44 minutes in third.

Other high-profile competitors included Gigz, who claimed the Scourge of the Past World’s First with Tier1, and Twitch star Gladd, who finished in 33rd with his usual Destiny fireteam after a hefty six-hour, 47-minute effort in the new raid.

Controversy shadows Luminous’ raid title

As seems to be the case with many World’s First titles in Destiny 2, controversial claims have already begun to emerge. Some have suggested Clan Luminous used “cheating methods” in a manner that allowed them to speed through the raid.

Others suggested they simply “refused to accept the result,” and one Twitter user called for Bungie to strip the World’s First title from “a bunch of cheaters.”

Bungie investigates all World’s First title runs before handing out the belt, and this year even delayed the official crowning until Sunday for better verification. If the Destiny 2 devs do report any misconduct, we’ll update this article.

The new Beyond Light raid, Deep Stone Crypt, is now open.
Bungie
The new Beyond Light raid, Deep Stone Crypt, is now open for Guardians to explore.

Deep Stone Crypt World’s First raid race: top 5 placements

Destiny 2 Clan Fireteam Raid Clear Time
Luminous Aoterra, Claw, Flux, Sotosolice, Schendize, SiegeDancers 5hrs, 29m, 10s
Elyisum Saltagreppo, goghvan, Mattster, TheLastMeme, STULSHY!, Kyros 5hrs, 41m, 57s
The Legend Himself disco, Gaffer, tcibz, Slayerage, Duddeguy, qwiik 5hrs, 44m, 12s
Saber’s Fireteam CraZyKiLLerM16, ImUnreachable, SSScrub, Jhaz, Meksis, Saber 5hrs, 45m, 51s
TeamThrow TobineChan, obkatiekat, bagel batter, Haffi210, UsuallyGaming, snareshane 5hrs, 53m, 18s