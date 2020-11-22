 How to unlock Cloudstrike in Beyond Light: Destiny 2 exotic sniper guide - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

How to unlock Cloudstrike in Beyond Light: Destiny 2 exotic sniper guide

Published: 22/Nov/2020 19:24

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper Rifle
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

After the first completion of the new Deep Stone Crypt raid in Beyond Light, several new items were unlocked for players to obtain. Here’s how to acquire the new exotic sniper rifle in Destiny 2: Cloudstrike.

Exotics are some of the most coveted items in Destiny 2. Each time new exotic weapons and gear are released by Bungie, players scramble to obtain them.

The new Beyond Light expansion has already seen the release of several new exotic weapons. After the game’s new raid – the Deep Stone Crypt – was beaten for the first time, even more exotics became available for players to chase.

Alongside the new exotic sword The Lament, a new sniper rifle is also available for Guardians to acquire. Here’s how players can get their hands on the new Cloudstrike weapon.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light No Time to Explain Pulse Rifle
Bungie
Cloudstrike joins other Beyond Light exotics like No Time to Explain.

Cloudstrike: exotic sniper rifle perks

Cloudstrike is one of the new exotic weapons unlocked by the completion of the Deep Stone Crypt raid. With several sniper rifles being removed from the loot pool or sunset in Beyond Light, Cloudstrike provides a new alternative for players to use.

It has some useful perks that sniper rifle users will be happy to see – as well as some interesting intrinsic perks to make the weapon unique:

  • Fluted Barrel: greatly increases handling speed, slightly increases stability
  • Alloy Magazine: faster reloads when the magazine is empty
  • Hand-Laid Stock: increases stability
  • Stormbringer: rapid precision hits create a lightning storm at the point of impact
  • Mortal Polarity: precision hits and final blows create lightning

The special perks are similar to those of Thunderlord, an exotic machine gun that also generates lightning strikes.

If players are able to land multiple precision shots, especially against high-health enemies in PVE, Cloudstrike can deal out additional damage to the target and other enemies around it.

Destiny 2 Thunderlord Exotic Machine Gun
Bungie
Cloudstrike’s unique weapon perks are similar to those of the Thunderlord machine gun.

How to acquire Cloudstrike in Destiny 2

With several new exotics now available for players to obtain, many will want to know how they can get their hands on the game’s newest weapons.

Here’s how Guardians can acquire the Cloudstrike exotic sniper rifle:

  1. Speak with the Exo Stranger on Europa and acquire the “A Hard Rain Falls” quest
  2. Subdue the plans of House Salvation by thinning their ranks and completing public events and patrols in the current Eclipsed Zone. Powerful combatants and Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress
    • Players will need to reach a threshold of 1000 points to complete this quest step by killing enemies and completing public events, patrols, and Lost Sectors
    • The current Eclipsed Zone on Europa is the Eventide Ruins. The zone will likely change with each weekly reset, so players should check their maps to see which part of Europa has the Eclipsed indicator
  3. Report your success and findings to the Exo Stranger
    • Return to the Exo Stranger to complete the quest, and receive a new Europa sidearm, High Albedo, as your reward
  4. Unlock the Europan Explorer 1 (Tier 1) and Europan Explorer 2 (Tier 2) nodes in Variks the Loyal’s Sabotage menu by completing their associated objectives
    • Unlocking these nodes will grant the player access to a new Empire Hunts playlist that includes various difficulties and corresponding modifiers
    • Each difficulty level lists Cloudstrike as a reward for completion, but it appears that higher difficulties do not increase your drop chance for the exotic
  5. Farm the new Empire Hunts playlist at the preferred difficulty level (Adept being the best choice for faster completions) until receiving Cloudstrike as a reward
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Cloudstrike Bungie Trailer
Bungie
Players can acquire Cloudstrike by farming the new difficulty-enabled Empire Hunts playlist on Europa.

Another new sniper option in Beyond Light

Alongside Adored as the Season of the Hunt’s pursuit weapon, Cloudstrike provides players with another sniper rifle option to use in new content that requires a higher power level.

The new sniper has the potential for high damage output with its lightning-based perks, and it is a worthy addition to any Guardian’s arsenal in Beyond Light.

Destiny

How to unlock The Lament in Beyond Light: Destiny 2 exotic sword guide

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:03

by Julian Young
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

With the first completion of the Deep Stone Crypt raid in Beyond Light, several new activities have been unlocked in Destiny 2. This means that The Lament, a new exotic sword, is now obtainable. So, here’s what you need to know about finding it.

One thing that Destiny 2 players always enjoy is chasing new pieces of exciting gear. With the release of Beyond Light, Bungie already added two new exotic weapons into the game: the No Time to Explain pulse rifle and the Salvation’s Grip grenade launcher.

With Beyond Light’s raid – the Deep Stone Crypt – opening to players on November 21, the game’s community raced to complete the new activity and uncover any secrets hidden in the raid.

After the world’s first raid completion, several new activities were unlocked for players to complete. One of these pursuits is the quest to obtain a new exotic sword: The Lament.

Destiny 2 Clovis Bray Logo
Bungie
The Lament’s exotic quest will have players coming face-to-face with Clovis Bray.

The Lament: exotic sword perks

The Lament is a new exotic weapon in Beyond Light. While swords used to be one of the least-used weapons in Destiny 2, in recent seasons they have been buffed substantially by Bungie and are now considered one of the top weapons in many activities.

As an exotic weapon, The Lament has been graced with some powerful perks and an intrinsic perk that makes the weapon unique:

  • Jagged Edge: increased damage at the cost of sword ammo
  • Enduring Guard: guard has maximized efficiency and high endurance, but low resistance
  • Tireless Blade: ammo is granted for every other powered kill
  • Revved Consumption: damaging a combatant heals the wielder
  • Banshee’s Wail: sword blade can be revved
    • Increases damage, shield bypass, and adds shield piercing to all attacks
    • Gain stacks when dealing damage with revved attacks
    • Additional stacks increase the damage and damage resistance of heavy attacks
Destiny 2 Black Talon Exotic Sword
Bungie
The Lament joins other exotic swords in Destiny 2 like the Black Talon.

How to get The Lament sword in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The completion of the Deep Stone Crypt raid unlocked the new exotic quest players need to complete in order to acquire The Lament. However, players do not need to complete the raid themselves, asthe quest has been unlocked for all Guardians.

Here’s how players can complete the Lost Lament exotic quest (note: this quest contains serious spoilers, and players who do not want these story beats revealed should avoid this information):

  1. Visit Banshee-44 in the tower and pick up the Lost Lament exotic quest
  2. Locate and scan 3 dead Exos on Europa
    • One is located in the center of Cadmus Ridge
    • Another in a cave area in the upper-right corner of the Eventide Ruins
    • The final Exo can be found near an ice formation on the right-hand side of the Asterion Abyss
  3. Locate the Giant Exo hidden in the Exo facility
    • This quest step will take you to a new area in the Exo facility on Europa, where you will speak to Clovis Bray
  4. Prove yourself to the Clovis AI by using Swords against the Vex across Europa
    • Defeat 100 Vex with swords
    • Defeat 20 Minotaurs, Hydras, or Cyclopes (note: players only need to defeat 20 of all enemy types combined, not 20 of each)
  5. Acquire and complete the listed quests from Commander Zavala and Variks to prove yourself to the Clovis AI and continue on with “Lost Lament” (note: if players have already completed all story content in the main campaign and on Europa after defeating Eramis, these quests should already be completed)
    • “Reclaiming Europa”
    • “Empire’s Fall”
    • “The Dark Priestess”
  6. Prove your worth to the Clovis AI by completing an Exo Challenge
    • Players should check their map, travel to the specified location, activate the quest and complete the specified objectives to proceed
  7. Defeat Vex with finishers to satisfy the Clovis AI. Defeating powerful Vex grants the most efficient progress
    • Defeat 60 Vex with finishers
  8. Access the strike “The Glassway” and locate the blade pieces within
    • This item drops from a named Harpy that players will defeat during the final boss encounter
  9. Head back to the Tower and speak to Banshee-44 about the broken blade
  10. Search Eventide Ruins for an abandoned bunker and explore inside
    • This is the Bunker E15 Lost Sector
  11. Complete the mission “Reforging the Past” to save the Clovis AI from being destroyed
    • Players will receive The Lament during this mission and should make sure to have space in their inventory for the weapon
  12. Head back to the Tower and report your discoveries to Banshee-44

After completing all of these quest steps, players will be able to keep their newly-acquired exotic sword to use as they please.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardian Holding Lament
Bungie
After completing the weapon’s quest, Guardians will unlock The Lament permanently.

Beyond Light’s new powerhouse exotic?

Although the quest to obtain The Lament does not require the same time and effort as other weapon quests in the past, some players may question whether the effort to obtain the new sword is worth it.

The weapon’s intrinsic perk, Banshee’s Wail, allows Guardians to stack damage for some impressive DPS output. For players who need a new weapon to dish out serious damage in PVE activities – like the new Deep Stone Crypt raid – The Lament is well worth the grind to obtain it.