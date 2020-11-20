 How to find all the penguins in Destiny 2 Beyond Light - Dexerto
How to find all the penguins in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:12

by Andrew Highton
penguin in Destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light has new statues to locate, following in the same footsteps as the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions. These appear to be weekly additions, so let’s check out how to find penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Shadowkeep has awesome space bunnies, Forsaken has mystical cats, and Beyond Light has rotund penguins. It’s always fun finding collectibles and given the vast nature of Europa, these are going to be a little tough to track down.

Given the irregularity with which the statues are being found, it seems like Bungie is only adding one per week. Essentially creating a scavenger hunt for players to engage in. As time goes on, we’ll continually update you with additional penguins and give you happy feet.

Here we’ll show you how can find all the penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and what to do with them.

Where are the penguins?

There were ten rabbits and eight cats in the two aforementioned expansion packs. Given how big Beyond Light is for Bungie (in terms of scope and importance), there could very well end up being significantly more penguins.

Let’s see where those pesky penguins are hiding then.

Penguin #1 – Cadmus Ridge

cadmus bridge penguin in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It will have a shield guarding it initially.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

  1. Spawn at Charon’s Crossing.
  2. Head to Cadmus Ridge.
  3. Climb up and head into an icy gorge.
  4. Fight and defeat the Vex and a Vex Wyvern (you’ll need to have your power level of 1200 for this).
  5. Pick up the penguin statue by the wall in the back.

Penguin #2 – Well of Infinitude

well of infinitude penguin in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It will be hidden in this alcove, behind another barrier.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

  1. Spawn on Europa.
  2. Go to Asterion Abyss.
  3. Make your way down the right-hand side of the area and head into the caves – where you used Stasis/found Darkness.
  4. Enter the Well of Infinitude.
  5. Progress until you reach a large icy room – contains Hydra.
  6. Find the penguin statue behind a barrier/shield.

What do you do with them?

So you’ve got all these fabulous winter birds with nothing to do with them. Where do they go?

Let’s update you then.

placing penguins destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
The first penguin goes here, the rest also go in this room.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

  1. Return to Variks.
  2. Use the door right of where you’d normally go.
  3. Find a room with a stack of papers and prompts to place the penguin toys.
  4. Activate the prompt to place the penguin.
  5. It will now be added to your collection.

You will need to carry this out for the rest of the penguins too, as their locations are in this room too.

Great news, you now own your own collection of fabulous birds. We will be sure to update this as more penguins are added to the game and show you how to find those penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light as well.

For more news and guides on Destiny 2 and Beyond Light, check out all of our content here on Dexerto.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light update 3.0.0.3 nerfs Stasis abilities: patch notes

Published: 20/Nov/2020 3:07

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light introduced Stasis to Destiny 2 but just over a week later, the powerful new subclass has already been scaled back ahead of the incoming Raid Race.

One of the major selling points of the latest Destiny expansion was the addition of an all-new elemental power. When the series first kicked off in 2014, Solar, Void, and Arc were the only damage types in the game. A fourth finally being added into the mix was a huge deal, though the community was quick to uncover some downsides of Stasis in the first few days.

From frustrating PvP freeze abilities to outright broken damage output in PvE activities, the introduction of Stasis hasn’t been the smoothest experience. Rather than waiting to fix every issue at once, however, Bungie has already rushed out a lightning-fast hotfix. Primarily to nip some game-breaking issues in the bud before the Deep Stone Crypt Raid goes live on November 21.

From an assortment of ability nerfs to various exploits and bug fixes, here’s everything there is to know about the 3.0.0.3 hotfix in Destiny 2.


“It’s not often that an entirely new subclass makes its entrance into the ecosystem of Destiny 2,” Bungie reminded us in the latest TWAB blog post. “We’ve heard it’s a ton of fun to use, but certain aspects of this new subclass can be frustrating to go up against.”

As a result, various abilities have been scaled back quite significantly, none more so than the problematic Warlock powers. “Our goal here is to do some early tuning to rein Shadebinders back in while still maintaining their overall efficacy and power fantasy.”

First up, you’ll notice that players will be able to break out of Stasis quicker than before. A 20HP damage dropoff should free you from the ice much faster. Additionally, a number of Warlock abilities will be weaker on the whole. Penumbral blast is now slower and comes with a reduced range. While Winter’s Wraith is now six seconds shorter than before.

You may have noticed some viral videos soon after the release of Beyond Light. A number of players went back to earlier Raid bosses to test the lethality of new Stasis abilities, essentially breaking the game in their tests.

Bungie has “worked at a lightning pace to develop” the new hotfix. This means the upcoming Raid Race won’t be tarnished by absurd cheese strats and instant boss kills. 

For PvP specifically, Cold Snap has been drastically overhauled as the freeze duration will now last just 1.35 seconds, opposed to 4.75 seconds. The same applies to Ice Flare Bolts and Penumbral Blast.

“When it comes to crafting new abilities, we believe the risk of shipping something a little hot is better than playing it safe and shipping something that doesn’t get you excited.” Excitement for PvP in particular, was quickly minimized those this hotfix should address the biggest complaints.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
With The next Raid Race on the horizon, you can expect this hotifx to shut down any exploit attempts.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more significant changes down the line as well. While the devs were quick to get this hotfix out ahead of the Raid, more is still yet to be done,

“This will not be the last change to Stasis this Season,” Bungie confirmed. The full patch notes for the 3.0.0.3 hotfix can be seen below.

COMBAT

WEAPONS

  • Fixed an issue where the Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle was getting more ammo than intended from ammo bricks.
  • Fixed an issue where the Witherhoard damage debuff wasn’t being removed properly.
      • Witherhoard has now been re-enabled.

 ABILITIES

Stasis  
  • Fixed exploits with the Warlock Shadebinder Super.
  • Stasis breakout damage reduced (110->90hp).
      • Adjusted the curve that reduces breakout damage using Resilience.
      • Increased the damage reduction effect Resilience has so that higher tiers of Resilience are more valuable.
      • Caps out at 90 Resilience.
  • Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) projectile speed reduced by 20%.
  • Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) range reduced (was 28m now 16m).
  • Winter’s Wrath (Stasis Warlock Super) duration reduced (was 30s now 24s).
  • Winter’s Wrath light attack (Stasis Warlock Super) cost reduced (was 5% per burst, now 4.5% per burst).
  • Cold Snap seeker speed reduced by 23%.
Against Guardians:  
  • Cold Snap freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
  • Ice Flare Bolts freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
  • Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
  • Winter’s Wrath heavy attack (Stasis Warlock Super) no longer affects players who are not encased.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

REWARDS

  • Fixed an issue where Pinnacle rewards were not dropping at the correct Power.
  • Fixed an issue where several repeatable bounties were providing more XP than intended.

ACTIVITIES

  • Fixed an issue on Exodus Crash where the Spider Tank wasn’t spawning.
      • Exodus Crash has been re-enabled.

GENERAL

  • Fixed an issue that was causing ARUGULA errors.
  • Fixed an issue where Fragment pursuits were purchasable with a full inventory.

 