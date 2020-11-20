How to find all the penguins in Destiny 2 Beyond Light - Dexerto

Beyond Light has new statues to locate, following in the same footsteps as the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions. These appear to be weekly additions, so let’s check out how to find penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Shadowkeep has awesome space bunnies, Forsaken has mystical cats, and Beyond Light has rotund penguins. It’s always fun finding collectibles and given the vast nature of Europa, these are going to be a little tough to track down.

Given the irregularity with which the statues are being found, it seems like Bungie is only adding one per week. Essentially creating a scavenger hunt for players to engage in. As time goes on, we’ll continually update you with additional penguins and give you happy feet.

Here we’ll show you how can find all the penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and what to do with them.

Where are the penguins?

There were ten rabbits and eight cats in the two aforementioned expansion packs. Given how big Beyond Light is for Bungie (in terms of scope and importance), there could very well end up being significantly more penguins.

Let’s see where those pesky penguins are hiding then.

Penguin #1 – Cadmus Ridge

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

Spawn at Charon’s Crossing. Head to Cadmus Ridge. Climb up and head into an icy gorge. Fight and defeat the Vex and a Vex Wyvern (you’ll need to have your power level of 1200 for this). Pick up the penguin statue by the wall in the back.

Penguin #2 – Well of Infinitude

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

Spawn on Europa. Go to Asterion Abyss. Make your way down the right-hand side of the area and head into the caves – where you used Stasis/found Darkness. Enter the Well of Infinitude. Progress until you reach a large icy room – contains Hydra. Find the penguin statue behind a barrier/shield.

What do you do with them?

So you’ve got all these fabulous winter birds with nothing to do with them. Where do they go?

Let’s update you then.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on where to find it:

Return to Variks. Use the door right of where you’d normally go. Find a room with a stack of papers and prompts to place the penguin toys. Activate the prompt to place the penguin. It will now be added to your collection.

You will need to carry this out for the rest of the penguins too, as their locations are in this room too.

Great news, you now own your own collection of fabulous birds. We will be sure to update this as more penguins are added to the game and show you how to find those penguins in Destiny 2: Beyond Light as well.

For more news and guides on Destiny 2 and Beyond Light, check out all of our content here on Dexerto.