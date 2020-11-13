 Where to find the five Entropic Shards in Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Dexerto
Where to find the five Entropic Shards in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Published: 13/Nov/2020 11:47

by Andrew Highton
entropic shard in destiny 2 beyond light featured image
Bungie

In addition to a whole host of new features, Beyond Light also debuts Aspects and Fragments too. But to unlock Aspects, you’ll need to destroy five Entropic Shards in one of the game’s missions. We’ll help you locate and destroy the five Entropic Shards in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

It’s understandable to want to have access to some of Destiny’s most exciting additions in some time. But even completing the campaign won’t get you there, you’re going to have to graft to get within reach of it.

One of the main things you’ll need to do on the way to unlocking Aspects is destroying Entropic Shards. Five, seemingly indestructible shards of darkness that are blocking your path to an icy reception with foes.

Here’s how to make the five Entropic Shards destructible in Destiny 2: Beyond Light and where to find them.

You need Salvation’s Grip first

Salvation’s Grip is an Exotic Stasis Grenade Launcher. Sounds fun doesn’t it? Well, you will have to jump through hoops to get your hands on it. But once you manage to do so, then you have the exterminator of Entropic Shards.

Here is what you’ll need to do to get it:

  • Acquire the Stasis Prototype quest
  • Kill Captains and Servitors on Europa
  • Complete an Empire Hunt
  • Kill enemies using your Stasis abilities
  • Meet Spider’s Associate
  • Speak to the Drifter
  • Complete Stealing Basis quest

Once you’ve completed Stealing Basis, then the Salvation’s Grip grenade launcher should be yours and now we can proceed to the Entropic Shards.

Entropic Shards

Asterion Abyss

entropic shard in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Keep climbing one of the structures and eventually, you’ll see it out in the open.

Our very first Entropic Shard can be located in Asterion Abyss.

Steps:

  1. Spawn in at Charon’s Crossing
  2. Head right to reach the patrol zone
  3. Start climbing the Vex Structures
  4. Make your way halfway up to one of the towers in the middle
  5. Find the shard located in the picture
  6. Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Concealed Void Lost Sector

entropic shard in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Shortly after the boss, you will look up and see Shard #2.

Steps:

  1. Enter the Concealed Void Lost Sector
  2. Reach the end and kill the boss
  3. When you see the big gaping hole of yellow light, look up to see the Shard
  4. Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Cadmus Ridge

entropic shard in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
You’ll find it next to a big ice wall, out in the open.

Steps:

  1. Head for the structures at Cadmus Ridge
  2. It’s near a Braytech Facility
  3. It is next to an Antenna and a big ice wall
  4. Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Riis-Reborn Approach

entropic shard in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It is well hidden in the dark, but it is most definitely there under the stairs.

Steps:

  1. Head to the Eventide Ruins
  2. Step into the gravity lift
  3. Find a building in the shape of a mushroom, jump on the roof, and make your way to the next gravity lift
  4. Once at the top, look underneath the back of the stairs to find the hidden Shard
  5. Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Technocrat’s Iron

entropic shard in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
If the arena has enemies in then just ignore them and shoot the Shard.

Steps:

  1. From the last Shard, head upstairs and use the teleporter
  2. Once out, goes straight until you reach a fork, head down a long hallway to the left
  3. Enter Technocrat’s Iron
  4. Keep making your way through the factory until you come to a big arena
  5. The Shard will be floating next to one of the pillars
  6. Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Then you’ll have destroyed all the Entropic Shards and can now progress towards getting your first Aspect.

Hopefully, our guide on how to destroy all Five Entropic Shards in Destiny 2 Beyond Light was a big help. You should now be able to work towards those Aspects & Fragments in Bungie‘s big-time shooter.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt: Wraithborn Hunts, Hawkmoon Exotic, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 3:39 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 6:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt is upon us, and it comes packed with an Exotic quest, a seasonal artifact, seasonal armor sets, and more.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is finally here, and it’s started with a bang. Season of the Hunt is the first season pass in the expansion, and it continues the evolving world with additional content.

From what we’ve seen so far, the story in the season pass revolves around an imposing figure named Xivu Arath. Those who are well versed in Destiny lore will know who she is, but others might be scratching their heads wondering who she is.

Season of the Hunt also includes a new activity that will keep players on their toes, a new exotic quest to unlock a fan-favorite weapon, and more seasonal armor sets to add to your armory. Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Xivu Arath?

Xivu Arath is the Hive God of War. In the past, she helped establish the Hive species and became one of its chief gods. However, now her main goal is to become the mightiest warrior in the universe, which makes her a threat to unstable solar systems.

Season of the Hunt revolves around Osiris’ efforts to thwart her plans. However, he needs a little help from players and an ally known as the Crow. Those who are brave enough to heed his call can help vanquish Xivu Arath once and for all.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Xivu Arath, Hive God of War, is an incredibly powerful warrior.

Wraithborn Hunts

Wraithborn Hunts is an exciting new activity that players can complete throughout their journey.  Hive shrines have been popping up throughout the system, and it hasn’t sat too well with The Spider.

To help him out, players can build a device to draw Xivu Arath’s lieutenants out of their hives. It can also be upgraded to make luring and snaring them more effective.

The commotion will eventually draw Xivu Arath’s attention, and she will drop in and challenge the players in a massive showdown.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
In Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt, players will need to work together to hack, slash, and shoot their way through the Hive.

Hawkmoon Exotic Quest

In Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt, players can embark on an exotic quest to get their hands on The Hawkmoon. It’s an exotic hand cannon from the first game, and it’s finally making its way back into the Destiny universe.

In the previous title, it was a reward for high-level activities like the Raids and Nightfall Strikes.

Now, players will be able to unlock it simply by finishing an exotic quest. Keep in mind, though, that it hasn’t been added to the game yet.

There’s also been no official word on what the quest might entail, but if the recent ones are anything to go by, it could take some time to finish.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Hawkmoon was one of the most popular Exotic weapons in the original game.

Seasonal Armor

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt includes more seasonal armor sets. They look incredible from head to toe, with a mixture of rustic and futuristic vibes.

The seasonal armor sets can be instantly unlocked by purchasing the battle pass. It’s a surefire way to add more flair and style to your character.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt includes three incredible seasonal armor sets.

Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt started on November 10, 2020 and will finish on February 9, 2021.

This means players have around 90 days to burn through all the content and unlock everything they need. That’s plenty of time for even the most casual players.