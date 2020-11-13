Where to find the five Entropic Shards in Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Dexerto

In addition to a whole host of new features, Beyond Light also debuts Aspects and Fragments too. But to unlock Aspects, you’ll need to destroy five Entropic Shards in one of the game’s missions. We’ll help you locate and destroy the five Entropic Shards in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

It’s understandable to want to have access to some of Destiny’s most exciting additions in some time. But even completing the campaign won’t get you there, you’re going to have to graft to get within reach of it.

One of the main things you’ll need to do on the way to unlocking Aspects is destroying Entropic Shards. Five, seemingly indestructible shards of darkness that are blocking your path to an icy reception with foes.

Here’s how to make the five Entropic Shards destructible in Destiny 2: Beyond Light and where to find them.

You need Salvation’s Grip first

Salvation’s Grip is an Exotic Stasis Grenade Launcher. Sounds fun doesn’t it? Well, you will have to jump through hoops to get your hands on it. But once you manage to do so, then you have the exterminator of Entropic Shards.

Here is what you’ll need to do to get it:

Acquire the Stasis Prototype quest

quest Kill Captains and Servitors on Europa

Complete an Empire Hunt

Kill enemies using your Stasis abilities

Meet Spider’s Associate

Speak to the Drifter

Complete Stealing Basis quest

Once you’ve completed Stealing Basis, then the Salvation’s Grip grenade launcher should be yours and now we can proceed to the Entropic Shards.

Entropic Shards

Asterion Abyss

Our very first Entropic Shard can be located in Asterion Abyss.

Steps:

Spawn in at Charon’s Crossing Head right to reach the patrol zone Start climbing the Vex Structures Make your way halfway up to one of the towers in the middle Find the shard located in the picture Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Concealed Void Lost Sector

Steps:

Enter the Concealed Void Lost Sector Reach the end and kill the boss When you see the big gaping hole of yellow light, look up to see the Shard Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Cadmus Ridge

Steps:

Head for the structures at Cadmus Ridge It’s near a Braytech Facility It is next to an Antenna and a big ice wall Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Riis-Reborn Approach

Steps:

Head to the Eventide Ruins Step into the gravity lift Find a building in the shape of a mushroom, jump on the roof, and make your way to the next gravity lift Once at the top, look underneath the back of the stairs to find the hidden Shard Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Technocrat’s Iron

Steps:

From the last Shard, head upstairs and use the teleporter Once out, goes straight until you reach a fork, head down a long hallway to the left Enter Technocrat’s Iron Keep making your way through the factory until you come to a big arena The Shard will be floating next to one of the pillars Shoot at it with Salvation’s Grip

Then you’ll have destroyed all the Entropic Shards and can now progress towards getting your first Aspect.

Read More: How to level up fast in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Level caps explained

Hopefully, our guide on how to destroy all Five Entropic Shards in Destiny 2 Beyond Light was a big help. You should now be able to work towards those Aspects & Fragments in Bungie‘s big-time shooter.