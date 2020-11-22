How to unlock The Lament in Beyond Light: Destiny 2 exotic sword guide - Dexerto

With the first completion of the Deep Stone Crypt raid in Beyond Light, several new activities have been unlocked in Destiny 2. This means that The Lament, a new exotic sword, is now obtainable. So, here’s what you need to know about finding it.

One thing that Destiny 2 players always enjoy is chasing new pieces of exciting gear. With the release of Beyond Light, Bungie already added two new exotic weapons into the game: the No Time to Explain pulse rifle and the Salvation’s Grip grenade launcher.

With Beyond Light’s raid – the Deep Stone Crypt – opening to players on November 21, the game’s community raced to complete the new activity and uncover any secrets hidden in the raid.

After the world’s first raid completion, several new activities were unlocked for players to complete. One of these pursuits is the quest to obtain a new exotic sword: The Lament.

The Lament: exotic sword perks

The Lament is a new exotic weapon in Beyond Light. While swords used to be one of the least-used weapons in Destiny 2, in recent seasons they have been buffed substantially by Bungie and are now considered one of the top weapons in many activities.

As an exotic weapon, The Lament has been graced with some powerful perks and an intrinsic perk that makes the weapon unique:

Jagged Edge : increased damage at the cost of sword ammo

: increased damage at the cost of sword ammo Enduring Guard : guard has maximized efficiency and high endurance, but low resistance

: guard has maximized efficiency and high endurance, but low resistance Tireless Blade : ammo is granted for every other powered kill

: ammo is granted for every other powered kill Revved Consumption : damaging a combatant heals the wielder

: damaging a combatant heals the wielder Banshee’s Wail : sword blade can be revved Increases damage, shield bypass, and adds shield piercing to all attacks Gain stacks when dealing damage with revved attacks Additional stacks increase the damage and damage resistance of heavy attacks

: sword blade can be revved

How to get The Lament sword in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The completion of the Deep Stone Crypt raid unlocked the new exotic quest players need to complete in order to acquire The Lament. However, players do not need to complete the raid themselves, asthe quest has been unlocked for all Guardians.

Here’s how players can complete the Lost Lament exotic quest (note: this quest contains serious spoilers, and players who do not want these story beats revealed should avoid this information):

Visit Banshee-44 in the tower and pick up the Lost Lament exotic quest Locate and scan 3 dead Exos on Europa One is located in the center of Cadmus Ridge

Another in a cave area in the upper-right corner of the Eventide Ruins

The final Exo can be found near an ice formation on the right-hand side of the Asterion Abyss Locate the Giant Exo hidden in the Exo facility This quest step will take you to a new area in the Exo facility on Europa, where you will speak to Clovis Bray Prove yourself to the Clovis AI by using Swords against the Vex across Europa Defeat 100 Vex with swords

Defeat 20 Minotaurs, Hydras, or Cyclopes (note: players only need to defeat 20 of all enemy types combined, not 20 of each) Acquire and complete the listed quests from Commander Zavala and Variks to prove yourself to the Clovis AI and continue on with “Lost Lament” (note: if players have already completed all story content in the main campaign and on Europa after defeating Eramis, these quests should already be completed) “Reclaiming Europa”

“Empire’s Fall”

“The Dark Priestess” Prove your worth to the Clovis AI by completing an Exo Challenge Players should check their map, travel to the specified location, activate the quest and complete the specified objectives to proceed Defeat Vex with finishers to satisfy the Clovis AI. Defeating powerful Vex grants the most efficient progress Defeat 60 Vex with finishers Access the strike “The Glassway” and locate the blade pieces within This item drops from a named Harpy that players will defeat during the final boss encounter Head back to the Tower and speak to Banshee-44 about the broken blade Search Eventide Ruins for an abandoned bunker and explore inside This is the Bunker E15 Lost Sector Complete the mission “Reforging the Past” to save the Clovis AI from being destroyed Players will receive The Lament during this mission and should make sure to have space in their inventory for the weapon Head back to the Tower and report your discoveries to Banshee-44

After completing all of these quest steps, players will be able to keep their newly-acquired exotic sword to use as they please.

Beyond Light’s new powerhouse exotic?

Although the quest to obtain The Lament does not require the same time and effort as other weapon quests in the past, some players may question whether the effort to obtain the new sword is worth it.

The weapon’s intrinsic perk, Banshee’s Wail, allows Guardians to stack damage for some impressive DPS output. For players who need a new weapon to dish out serious damage in PVE activities – like the new Deep Stone Crypt raid – The Lament is well worth the grind to obtain it.