Best craftable weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant

Best craftable weapons in Destiny 2 Episode RevenantDexerto
Destiny 2 has a huge variety of guns that you can farm or even create, with crafting being one of the most reliable ways to get your hands on meta weapons.
After all, relying solely on RNG to obtain god rolls can be frustrating, especially since Destiny has very little in the form of bad luck mitigation. There’s no fate worse than having to farm the same encounter for an eternity, praying that luck eventually falls in your favor.
Thankfully, craftable weapons are here to save the day, offering a way for you to pick exactly what perks you want on a given gun. You’ll need to farm Red Borders first, but once you have gotten enough, these are the craftable weapons you will want to make in Episode Revenant.
Best Kinetic Weapons to craft
Imminence
- Weapon Type: SMG
- Element: Strand
- Weapon Frame: Lightweight
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Demolitionist/Enlightened Action + Chaos Reshaped
Imminence is a powerful submachine gun that gets access to Chaos Reshaped, a rare perk that is essentially a better version of Frenzy. All you have to do is stay in combat for long enough, and you’ll deal 35% bonus damage, which beats out almost every other damage perk in the game. That kind of power is hard to pass on and makes this a gun well worth crafting.
Rufus’s Fury
- Weapon Type: Auto Rifle
- Element: Strand
- Weapon Frame: Rapid-Fire
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Rewind Rounds/Reconstruction + Hatchling
When Root of Nightmares was first released, Rufus’s Fury was all the rage, with many considering it the best Auto Rifle in the game. It isn’t quite as powerful these days but remains a strong option for both Strand and Prismatic builds. If you find yourself in a season where Auto Rifles are on the artifact, there aren’t many primary weapons that are more effective than this.
Round Robin
- Weapon Type: Hand Cannon
- Element: Strand
- Weapon Frame: Aggressive
- Best use: PvP
- God Roll: Keep Away + Opening Shot/Kill Clip
Hand Cannons are some of the best weapons in PvP, and Round Robin is one of the best options. Given this, it’s well worth crafting one of these and using it in the Crucible. The best part about this gun is that it rolls Keep Away, boosting its range and allowing it to better compete against Pulse Rifles and Scout Rifles alike.
Lost Signal
- Weapon Type: Grenade Launcher
- Element: Stasis
- Weapon Frame: Area Denial
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Auto-Loading Holster + Demolitionist
Lost Signal is one of the best add-clear weapons in Destiny 2, with its origin trait allowing it to spawn four pools that all deal AOE damage. Fire a few of these down, and you’ll be blowing up waves of enemies, leaving them with little to no chance of survival. This weapon is especially strong in add-dense content like dungeons and raids, making it a must to craft for endgame players.
The Call
- Weapon Type: Sidearm
- Element: Strand
- Weapon Frame: Rocket-Assisted
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Lead from Gold + Hatchling/One for All
At the start of The Final Shape, The Call was quite literally the most used weapon in the game. That’s partially because Rocket Sidearms are incredible but also due to its spectacular ammo economy courtesy of Lead from Gold. If you don’t have one of these crafted already, getting one should be your top priority regardless of what build or class you main.
Someday
- Weapon Type: Shotgun
- Element: Kinetic
- Weapon Frame: Precision
- Best use: PvP
- God Roll: Threat Detector + Opening Shot
For the longest time, if you wanted a top-tier shotgun for PvP, you had to go and farm a Matador 64 from Grasp of Avarice. Thankfully, that’s not necessary anymore, as Someday can be crafted with enhanced versions of the same perks that made Matador 64 so good, and it’s easier to get. It doesn’t matter if you are a New Light or a seasoned veteran, this meta PvP weapon is accessible to everyone.
Best Energy Weapons to craft
Nullify
- Weapon Type: Pulse Rifle
- Element: Solar
- Weapon Frame: Heavy Burst
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Firefly + Incandescent
If you’ve been keeping on top of the meta, you’ll know that Heavy Burst Pulse Rifles are the highest DPS primary weapons in Destiny 2. Unsurprisingly, if you take the strongest archetype and give it Incandescent, the best perk for add-clear, you end up with an absurdly good gun. Nullify is your only option if you want this exact combination, cementing its place as one of the best weapons to craft.
Zaouli’s Bane
- Weapon Type: Hand Cannon
- Element: Solar
- Weapon Frame: Adaptive
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Explosive Payload + Incandescent
It doesn’t take much testing to find out that Sunshot is incredible. However, it uses up your lone Exotic slot, so it won’t always be a viable option. For situations like this, Zaouli’s Bane is the perfect substitute, with the combination of Explosive Payload and Incandescent turning it into a legendary version of Sunshot. Use this with a Solar build alongside Ember of Ashes, and you’ll be unstoppable.
Ammit AR2
- Weapon Type: Auto Rifle
- Element: Solar
- Weapon Frame: Precision
- Best use: PvP
- God Roll: Dynamic Sway Reduction + Tap the Trigger
Most top-tier PvP weapons take a fair amount of grinding to acquire, but others are practically handed out, and that’s very much the case with Ammit AR2. This laser-accurate AR is comically easy to acquire, as its pattern is the reward for completing the crafting tutorial. Once you’ve done this, you can simply level it up to get your hands on one of the best options in The Crucible in no time.
Aberrant Action
- Weapon Type: Sidearm
- Element: Solar
- Weapon Frame: Rocket-Assisted
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Heal Clip + Incandescent
As you’ve probably figured out by now, Rocket Sidearms are very good. Likewise, both Heal Clip and Incandescent are among the best perks in the game, providing both sustain and add-clear. Blend all of these together and you are left with a powerful weapon that should be considered a must-craft. The best part is that Aberrant Action is available from seasonal activities, so it’s nice and easy to farm.
Forbearance
- Weapon Type: Grenade Launcher
- Element: Arc
- Weapon Frame: Wave
- Best use: PvE
- God Roll: Ambitious Assassin + Chain Reaction
Forbearance is the add-clear weapon that most endgame players will use if they need a reliable option that never lets them down. Even after Wave Frames were nerfed in The Final Shape, this remains a meta weapon that can wipe out several enemies in a single shot. The craftable version from Vow of the Disciple is preferred, but it can also be farmed in Onslaught if you don’t fancy raiding.
Prophet of Doom
- Weapon Type: Shotgun
- Element: Arc
- Weapon Frame: Precision
- Best use: PvP
- God Roll: Threat Detector + Closing Time
Say hello to the direct replacement for the Matador 64. Prophet of Doom is a reprised weapon that demands you go and farm Garden of Salvation following its loot refresh. This powerhouse dominates up close thanks to Threat Detector and Closing Time, both of which provide passive boosts range and handling. This gun is powerful and from a raid that is fairly easy to complete in this day and age.
Best Power Weapons to craft
Commemoration
- Weapon Type: Machine Gun
- Element: Void
- Weapon Frame: Adaptive
- Best use: Add-clear
- God Roll: Reconstruction + Killing Tally
It’s unbelievable that Commemoration is still the best Machine Gun despite having been released way back in Season 12. It is the oldest weapon that remains meta, with its add-clear still being unrivaled. A 30% damage boost courtesy of Killing Tally that is easy to activate and never goes away thanks to Reconstruction means this classic weapon is just as desirable as it always has been.
Pro Memoria
- Weapon Type: Machine Gun
- Element: Strand
- Weapon Frame: Aggressive
- Best use: Add-clear
- God Roll: Reconstruction + Desperate Measures
It took a while for us to get a Strand Machine Gun that was worth farming, but Pro Memoria certainly fits the bill. This powerful add-clear weapon is the best option for newcomers who need a Machine Gun but don’t have access to raids yet. Just be sure to craft it with Desperate Measures and not fall into the trap of using Bait and Switch, as this won’t be a good DPS weapon regardless of what perks you put on it.
Song of Ir Yut
- Weapon Type: Machine Gun
- Element: Arc
- Weapon Frame: Adaptive
- Best use: Add-clear
- God Roll: Reconstruction + Sword Logic
Arc Machine Guns were tragic for the longest time, with the likes of The Swarm and Eleatic Principle being impressively bad when compared to what was available elsewhere. Thankfully, the release of Crota’s End fixed this by introducing Song of Ir Yut, a powerful LMG that can be considered the Arc equivalent of Commemoration. Alternatively, 21% Delirium is pretty good these days and is very easy to get.
Apex Predator
- Weapon Type: Rocket Launcher
- Element: Solar
- Weapon Frame: Adaptive
- Best use: DPS
- God Roll: Reconstruction + Bait and Switch
Apex Predator is the definitive DPS weapon, with this reprised Rocket Launcher dealing a ton of damage against bosses. This is why it has become one of the most used weapons in the sandbox and should be considered a priority to craft. Just be aware that Reconstruction was nerfed in Revenant, making this gun more difficult to use it in DPS rotations.
Doomed Petitioner
- Weapon Type: Linear Fusion Rifle
- Element: Void
- Weapon Frame: Adaptive Burst
- Best use: DPS
- God Roll: Reconstruction + Precision Instrument
Linear Fusion Rifles aren’t in the best spot right now, but if you are going to use one, they don’t get any better than Doomed Petitioner. This weapon fires a burst of three shots that are all individually boosted by Precision Instrument, resulting in some solid DPS. This is especially effective against enemies with large critical hit boxes like Servitors, Shriekers, and Harpies.
The Other Half
- Weapon Type: Sword
- Element: Void
- Weapon Frame: Adaptive
- Best use: PvP
- God Roll: Eager Edge + Vorpal Weapon
Generally speaking, the best PvP Heavy weapons aren’t craftable, with Grenade Launchers dominating the meta. However, The Other Half is a good option for those who want to fly around the map, with Eager Edge providing a massive mobility boost. It’s by no means the only Sword to roll this perk anymore, but it remains the easiest to get and looks way cooler than the other options.
Best Exotic Weapons to craft
Choir of One
- Weapon Type: Auto Rifle
- Element: Void
- Exotic Perks: Command Frame, Fanatical Lance
- Catalyst: Onslaught, Destabilizing Rounds, or Subsistence
Released in Echoes, Choir of One quickly established itself as the best Exotic weapon in the game. Naturally, Bungie nerfed it shortly after, reducing its ammo reserves to make it a little less versatile. Even so, it remains a powerhouse that deals great damage against bosses, champions, and majors alike. It can even be a quality add-clear weapon if you use Destabilizing Rounds, making it a true all-rounder.
Dead Man’s Tale
- Weapon Type: Scout Rifle
- Element: Kinetic
- Exotic Perks: Cranial Spike, Killing Wind
- Catalyst: Dark-Forged Trigger
Once known for dominating PvP, Dead Man’s Tale is instead a fantastic PvE weapon these days after Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles were given a 30% damage buff in Echoes. Either fired from the hip for convenience or scoped in for precision, this powerful primary is perfect for cutting through tankier enemies without having to waste Special or Heavy ammo.
Osteo Striga
- Weapon Type: Submachine Gun
- Element: Kinetic
- Exotic Perks: Screaming Swarm, Toxic Overload
- Catalyst: Poison final blows return ammo to the magazine
It might not be as dominant as it once was, but Osteo Striga is still a good add-clear weapon that can annihilate hordes of enemies with its toxic ammunition. Simply kill one, and the poison will spread, seeping through until everything in its path is destroyed. You’ll want to pair it with Necrotic Grips for the best results, as the cooldown on the poison spread can be difficult to play around otherwise.
Outbreak Perfected
- Weapon Type: Pulse Rifle
- Element: Kinetic
- Exotic Perks: The Corruption Spreads, Parasitism
- Catalyst: Disease Vector
This is the best Exotic weapon to craft in Destiny 2, as Outbreak Perfected’s damage output is ludicrously good for a Primary. It was already powerful in Lightfall but the massive Pulse Rifle buffs in The Final Shape elevated this to absolute meta status, a position it has retained to this day. It doesn’t matter if you are just playing through the campaign or trying to clear your first GM, this is always a good option.
Whisper of the Worm
- Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
- Element: Solar
- Exotic Perks: White Nail, Mulligan
- Catalyst: Whispered Breathing
One of the biggest reasons to not bother using Linear Fusion Rifles in the current meta is that Whisper of the Worm exists. This Exotic Sniper Rifle is the ultimate marksman weapon, dealing high damage as long as you can land precision hits over and over. It isn’t versatile and won’t work against most bosses, but when Whisper is relevant, there’s very little that can compete against it.
To get a better idea of how these Exotics compare, check out our Exotic tier list that ranks all of them from worst to best. You’ll also want to check out the current Raid and Dungeon schedule to find out when you’ll be able to farm many of these recommended weapons.