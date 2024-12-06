Best craftable weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant

Destiny 2 has a huge variety of guns that you can farm or even create, with crafting being one of the most reliable ways to get your hands on meta weapons.

After all, relying solely on RNG to obtain god rolls can be frustrating, especially since Destiny has very little in the form of bad luck mitigation. There’s no fate worse than having to farm the same encounter for an eternity, praying that luck eventually falls in your favor.

Thankfully, craftable weapons are here to save the day, offering a way for you to pick exactly what perks you want on a given gun. You’ll need to farm Red Borders first, but once you have gotten enough, these are the craftable weapons you will want to make in Episode Revenant.

Best Kinetic Weapons to craft

Imminence

Dexerto

Weapon Type: SMG

SMG Element: Strand

Strand Weapon Frame: Lightweight

Lightweight Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Demolitionist/Enlightened Action + Chaos Reshaped

Imminence is a powerful submachine gun that gets access to Chaos Reshaped, a rare perk that is essentially a better version of Frenzy. All you have to do is stay in combat for long enough, and you’ll deal 35% bonus damage, which beats out almost every other damage perk in the game. That kind of power is hard to pass on and makes this a gun well worth crafting.

Rufus’s Fury

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Auto Rifle

Auto Rifle Element: Strand

Strand Weapon Frame: Rapid-Fire

Rapid-Fire Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Rewind Rounds/Reconstruction + Hatchling

When Root of Nightmares was first released, Rufus’s Fury was all the rage, with many considering it the best Auto Rifle in the game. It isn’t quite as powerful these days but remains a strong option for both Strand and Prismatic builds. If you find yourself in a season where Auto Rifles are on the artifact, there aren’t many primary weapons that are more effective than this.

Round Robin

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Element: Strand

Strand Weapon Frame: Aggressive

Aggressive Best use: PvP

PvP God Roll: Keep Away + Opening Shot/Kill Clip

Hand Cannons are some of the best weapons in PvP, and Round Robin is one of the best options. Given this, it’s well worth crafting one of these and using it in the Crucible. The best part about this gun is that it rolls Keep Away, boosting its range and allowing it to better compete against Pulse Rifles and Scout Rifles alike.

Lost Signal

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Element: Stasis

Stasis Weapon Frame: Area Denial

Area Denial Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Auto-Loading Holster + Demolitionist

Lost Signal is one of the best add-clear weapons in Destiny 2, with its origin trait allowing it to spawn four pools that all deal AOE damage. Fire a few of these down, and you’ll be blowing up waves of enemies, leaving them with little to no chance of survival. This weapon is especially strong in add-dense content like dungeons and raids, making it a must to craft for endgame players.

The Call

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Sidearm

Sidearm Element: Strand

Strand Weapon Frame: Rocket-Assisted

Rocket-Assisted Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Lead from Gold + Hatchling/One for All

At the start of The Final Shape, The Call was quite literally the most used weapon in the game. That’s partially because Rocket Sidearms are incredible but also due to its spectacular ammo economy courtesy of Lead from Gold. If you don’t have one of these crafted already, getting one should be your top priority regardless of what build or class you main.

Someday

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Shotgun

Shotgun Element: Kinetic

Kinetic Weapon Frame: Precision

Precision Best use: PvP

PvP God Roll: Threat Detector + Opening Shot

For the longest time, if you wanted a top-tier shotgun for PvP, you had to go and farm a Matador 64 from Grasp of Avarice. Thankfully, that’s not necessary anymore, as Someday can be crafted with enhanced versions of the same perks that made Matador 64 so good, and it’s easier to get. It doesn’t matter if you are a New Light or a seasoned veteran, this meta PvP weapon is accessible to everyone.

Best Energy Weapons to craft

Nullify

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle Element: Solar

Solar Weapon Frame: Heavy Burst

Heavy Burst Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Firefly + Incandescent

If you’ve been keeping on top of the meta, you’ll know that Heavy Burst Pulse Rifles are the highest DPS primary weapons in Destiny 2. Unsurprisingly, if you take the strongest archetype and give it Incandescent, the best perk for add-clear, you end up with an absurdly good gun. Nullify is your only option if you want this exact combination, cementing its place as one of the best weapons to craft.

Zaouli’s Bane

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Element: Solar

Solar Weapon Frame: Adaptive

Adaptive Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Explosive Payload + Incandescent

It doesn’t take much testing to find out that Sunshot is incredible. However, it uses up your lone Exotic slot, so it won’t always be a viable option. For situations like this, Zaouli’s Bane is the perfect substitute, with the combination of Explosive Payload and Incandescent turning it into a legendary version of Sunshot. Use this with a Solar build alongside Ember of Ashes, and you’ll be unstoppable.

Ammit AR2

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Auto Rifle

Auto Rifle Element: Solar

Solar Weapon Frame: Precision

Precision Best use: PvP

PvP God Roll: Dynamic Sway Reduction + Tap the Trigger

Most top-tier PvP weapons take a fair amount of grinding to acquire, but others are practically handed out, and that’s very much the case with Ammit AR2. This laser-accurate AR is comically easy to acquire, as its pattern is the reward for completing the crafting tutorial. Once you’ve done this, you can simply level it up to get your hands on one of the best options in The Crucible in no time.

Aberrant Action

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Sidearm

Sidearm Element: Solar

Solar Weapon Frame: Rocket-Assisted

Rocket-Assisted Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Heal Clip + Incandescent

As you’ve probably figured out by now, Rocket Sidearms are very good. Likewise, both Heal Clip and Incandescent are among the best perks in the game, providing both sustain and add-clear. Blend all of these together and you are left with a powerful weapon that should be considered a must-craft. The best part is that Aberrant Action is available from seasonal activities, so it’s nice and easy to farm.

Forbearance

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Element: Arc

Arc Weapon Frame: Wave

Wave Best use: PvE

PvE God Roll: Ambitious Assassin + Chain Reaction

Forbearance is the add-clear weapon that most endgame players will use if they need a reliable option that never lets them down. Even after Wave Frames were nerfed in The Final Shape, this remains a meta weapon that can wipe out several enemies in a single shot. The craftable version from Vow of the Disciple is preferred, but it can also be farmed in Onslaught if you don’t fancy raiding.

Prophet of Doom

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Shotgun

Shotgun Element: Arc

Arc Weapon Frame: Precision

Precision Best use: PvP

PvP God Roll: Threat Detector + Closing Time

Say hello to the direct replacement for the Matador 64. Prophet of Doom is a reprised weapon that demands you go and farm Garden of Salvation following its loot refresh. This powerhouse dominates up close thanks to Threat Detector and Closing Time, both of which provide passive boosts range and handling. This gun is powerful and from a raid that is fairly easy to complete in this day and age.

Best Power Weapons to craft

Commemoration

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Machine Gun

Machine Gun Element: Void

Void Weapon Frame: Adaptive

Adaptive Best use: Add-clear

Add-clear God Roll: Reconstruction + Killing Tally

It’s unbelievable that Commemoration is still the best Machine Gun despite having been released way back in Season 12. It is the oldest weapon that remains meta, with its add-clear still being unrivaled. A 30% damage boost courtesy of Killing Tally that is easy to activate and never goes away thanks to Reconstruction means this classic weapon is just as desirable as it always has been.

Pro Memoria

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Machine Gun

Machine Gun Element: Strand

Strand Weapon Frame: Aggressive

Aggressive Best use: Add-clear

Add-clear God Roll: Reconstruction + Desperate Measures

It took a while for us to get a Strand Machine Gun that was worth farming, but Pro Memoria certainly fits the bill. This powerful add-clear weapon is the best option for newcomers who need a Machine Gun but don’t have access to raids yet. Just be sure to craft it with Desperate Measures and not fall into the trap of using Bait and Switch, as this won’t be a good DPS weapon regardless of what perks you put on it.

Song of Ir Yut

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Machine Gun

Machine Gun Element: Arc

Arc Weapon Frame: Adaptive

Adaptive Best use: Add-clear

Add-clear God Roll: Reconstruction + Sword Logic

Arc Machine Guns were tragic for the longest time, with the likes of The Swarm and Eleatic Principle being impressively bad when compared to what was available elsewhere. Thankfully, the release of Crota’s End fixed this by introducing Song of Ir Yut, a powerful LMG that can be considered the Arc equivalent of Commemoration. Alternatively, 21% Delirium is pretty good these days and is very easy to get.

Apex Predator

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher Element: Solar

Solar Weapon Frame: Adaptive

Adaptive Best use: DPS

DPS God Roll: Reconstruction + Bait and Switch

Apex Predator is the definitive DPS weapon, with this reprised Rocket Launcher dealing a ton of damage against bosses. This is why it has become one of the most used weapons in the sandbox and should be considered a priority to craft. Just be aware that Reconstruction was nerfed in Revenant, making this gun more difficult to use it in DPS rotations.

Doomed Petitioner

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Linear Fusion Rifle

Linear Fusion Rifle Element: Void

Void Weapon Frame: Adaptive Burst

Adaptive Burst Best use: DPS

DPS God Roll: Reconstruction + Precision Instrument

Linear Fusion Rifles aren’t in the best spot right now, but if you are going to use one, they don’t get any better than Doomed Petitioner. This weapon fires a burst of three shots that are all individually boosted by Precision Instrument, resulting in some solid DPS. This is especially effective against enemies with large critical hit boxes like Servitors, Shriekers, and Harpies.

The Other Half

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Sword

Sword Element: Void

Void Weapon Frame: Adaptive

Adaptive Best use: PvP

PvP God Roll: Eager Edge + Vorpal Weapon

Generally speaking, the best PvP Heavy weapons aren’t craftable, with Grenade Launchers dominating the meta. However, The Other Half is a good option for those who want to fly around the map, with Eager Edge providing a massive mobility boost. It’s by no means the only Sword to roll this perk anymore, but it remains the easiest to get and looks way cooler than the other options.

Best Exotic Weapons to craft

Choir of One

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Auto Rifle

Auto Rifle Element: Void

Void Exotic Perks: Command Frame, Fanatical Lance

Command Frame, Fanatical Lance Catalyst: Onslaught, Destabilizing Rounds, or Subsistence

Released in Echoes, Choir of One quickly established itself as the best Exotic weapon in the game. Naturally, Bungie nerfed it shortly after, reducing its ammo reserves to make it a little less versatile. Even so, it remains a powerhouse that deals great damage against bosses, champions, and majors alike. It can even be a quality add-clear weapon if you use Destabilizing Rounds, making it a true all-rounder.

Dead Man’s Tale

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Scout Rifle

Scout Rifle Element: Kinetic

Kinetic Exotic Perks: Cranial Spike, Killing Wind

Cranial Spike, Killing Wind Catalyst: Dark-Forged Trigger

Once known for dominating PvP, Dead Man’s Tale is instead a fantastic PvE weapon these days after Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles were given a 30% damage buff in Echoes. Either fired from the hip for convenience or scoped in for precision, this powerful primary is perfect for cutting through tankier enemies without having to waste Special or Heavy ammo.

Osteo Striga

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Element: Kinetic

Kinetic Exotic Perks: Screaming Swarm, Toxic Overload

Screaming Swarm, Toxic Overload Catalyst: Poison final blows return ammo to the magazine

It might not be as dominant as it once was, but Osteo Striga is still a good add-clear weapon that can annihilate hordes of enemies with its toxic ammunition. Simply kill one, and the poison will spread, seeping through until everything in its path is destroyed. You’ll want to pair it with Necrotic Grips for the best results, as the cooldown on the poison spread can be difficult to play around otherwise.

Outbreak Perfected

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle Element: Kinetic

Kinetic Exotic Perks: The Corruption Spreads, Parasitism

The Corruption Spreads, Parasitism Catalyst: Disease Vector

This is the best Exotic weapon to craft in Destiny 2, as Outbreak Perfected’s damage output is ludicrously good for a Primary. It was already powerful in Lightfall but the massive Pulse Rifle buffs in The Final Shape elevated this to absolute meta status, a position it has retained to this day. It doesn’t matter if you are just playing through the campaign or trying to clear your first GM, this is always a good option.

Whisper of the Worm

Dexerto

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Element: Solar

Solar Exotic Perks: White Nail, Mulligan

White Nail, Mulligan Catalyst: Whispered Breathing

One of the biggest reasons to not bother using Linear Fusion Rifles in the current meta is that Whisper of the Worm exists. This Exotic Sniper Rifle is the ultimate marksman weapon, dealing high damage as long as you can land precision hits over and over. It isn’t versatile and won’t work against most bosses, but when Whisper is relevant, there’s very little that can compete against it.

To get a better idea of how these Exotics compare, check out our Exotic tier list that ranks all of them from worst to best. You’ll also want to check out the current Raid and Dungeon schedule to find out when you’ll be able to farm many of these recommended weapons.