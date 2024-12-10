Destiny 2 December 10 patch notes: The Dawning 2024, Raiju’s Harness buff, & Tonic fixes

The latest update is now live in Destiny 2, introducing The Dawning event plus a range of buffs, nerfs, and fixes, all outlined in the official patch notes.

The Dawning 2024 is now live, adding a range of new weapons, armor, and activities for you to farm. This includes some meta-defining gear that you won’t want to miss out on.

However, that’s not the only thing that Bungie added, with a surprise buff to Raiju’s Harness being introduced, as well as some vital fixes for Tonics that had left the community frustrated. Here are the full patch notes outlining everything added in Update 8.1.5.1

Activities

Seasonal

The Dawning

The Dawning is now live. Snowballs are available to use against combatants in several activities. Three new emblems can be found inside of A Gift in Return packages. Check the December 5 TWID for details on how to increase chances. Confectionary Commander emblem Epicurean Extraordinaire emblem Handcrafter Hunter emblem A New Weapon has been added. Mistral Lift – Adaptive Void Linear Fusion Rifle New Astral Stasis Drake armor has been added. Available in the Eververse store.



Tomb of Elders

Fixed an issue where players waiting for revival after the final Tomb of Elders boss has been defeated would spawn in the Warden’s Office and could not claim rewards.

Onslaught Salvation

Fixed an issue where the bonus Heatwave round was occurring less than intended.

Fixed an issue where an invisible ledge was present near the third defense location on Kell’s Grave.

Crucible

Matchmaking

Updated backend thresholds to improve matchmaking times and quality of matches.

Adjusted fireteam MMR weighting in 6v6 playlists to avoid redundancy with Fireteam Matchmaking.

Increased the score threshold at which teams are broken up, in order to allow more matches to recycle and improve matchmaking times.

Dungeons & Raids

Vesper’s Host

General Fixed an issue where the first secret chest would only reward the first player opening it. Fixed an issue where the Icebreaker Catalyst was not always awarded to players who died during their run. Fixed an issue where players could crash during the boss death.

Second Encounter Fixed an issue where the boss would sometimes not reform properly after DPS, resulting in an infinite damage phase.



Garden of Salvation

Fixed an issue where the Consecrated Mind boss could be pushed off its starting platform and immediately end the encounter. Feel free to keep using Stasis, if you want…



Salvation’s Edge

Fixed an issue where the incorrect wipe text was displaying during the Witness encounter.

Exotic Mission Rotator

Fixed an issue where the Featured Exotic Mission was not granting Pinnacle rewards.

UI/UX

Fireteam Finder

Fixed an issue where the Vow of the Disciple raid was missing the Master option in Fireteam Finder.

Gameplay and Investment

Exotic Armor

Hunter Raiju’s Harness Re-tuned Super energy granted by defeating Arc-debuffed combatants. Minors: Increased Super energy granted from 0.3% to 1%. Majors: Increased Super energy granted from 1.7% to 2.5%. Players: Increased Super energy granted from 3.1% to 4%. Minibosses and bosses: Decreased Super energy granted from 4.5% to 4%. Decreased amount of Super energy granted for defeating Arc-debuffed combatants while Gathering Storm is being cast to approximately 80% of the previous value. Maximum total energy granted this way remains the same, at 50%. Note: The lightning summoned by Raiju’s Harness on allies and enemies near the user will always apply status effects before dealing damage.



Revenant

Tonics

Fixed an issue where Tonic quest progress could become blocked on specific characters.

Fixed an issue where the Tonic of Worldly Arms Armor and Tonic of Worldly Chest Armor had incorrect descriptions.

Fixed an issue where Legendary Tomb of Elders Weapon Tonics were targeting the incorrect weapons. This fix went live last week in a hotfix.



General