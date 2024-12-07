Refreshed Destiny 2 Dawning weapon is guaranteed to break PvP until it’s nerfed

Destiny 2’s annual Festive-themed event, The Dawning, is returning to cap off another year for the looter shooter, and there’s something special waiting to be unwrapped.

As with previous years, seasonal vendor Eva Levante will revisit the Tower, requesting that Guardians bake cookies and deliver them for various rewards, including Glacioclasm.

Alongside Avalanche, Zephyr, and others, Bungie has gifted the Fusion Rifle a fresh set of possible perk rolls, including one potent combo guaranteed to dominate PvP.

Glacioclasm god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Accelerated Coils

Accelerated Coils Perk 1: Lone Wolf

Lone Wolf Perk 2: Closing Time

Closing Time Masterwork: Charge Time or Range

Benefitting from the very same perk combo that’s caused a resurgence in popularity for Shotguns in PvP, Glacioclasm will have access to what’s arguably become the de facto best-in-slot roll for any Special weapon in the Crucible, that being Lone Wolf + Closing Time.

Both were added to the sandbox with Episode Revenant in November and singlehandedly transformed otherwise average or underperforming weapons into meta-relevant all-stars. Glacioclasm has always been a solid pick for Fusion Rifle lovers, of course, but this addition propels it straight into overpowered territory.

You needn’t look any further than the prevalence of Nightfall-exclusive Plug One.1, which has access to the same combo, as proof of that.

Glacioclasm, however, boasts superior impact and range over Plug One.1, and while it suffers from a slower charge time as a result, that deficit can be accounted for with the Accelerated Coils magazine and Charge Time Masterworks.

Alternatively, you can opt to augment its range further with the associated Masterwork and Arrowhead Brake, but these are largely down to personal preference. Lone Wolf and Closing Time are the only mandatory perks here for the combined boosts to aim assist, range, handling and ADS speed they offer by default.

To farm the perfect roll of Glacioclasm, you’ll need to get your bake on when The Dawning arrives with weekly reset on December 10.