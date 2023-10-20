Destiny 2’s newly reissued Auto Rifle is redefining the PvP meta

Festival of the Lost saw a handful of weapons reissued with new perks. One such weapon was the Horror Story Stasis auto rifle which is already proving itself to be one of the best ARs in Destiny 2 PvP.

Making its return for 2023, Festival of the Lost has received mixed reviews so far. While some players have been critical of its microtransactions and awkward dialogue it’s hard to argue that the new guns don’t look promising.

The Halloween event has seen four weapons either return or make their debuts in Destiny 2. In addition to adding the new Acosmic HGL, Bungie has also reissued three existing weapons: Jurassic Green, Mechabre, and Horror Story.

While all four weapons are solid options the standout gun by far is Horror Story which has gone from a mediocre option that was powercrept years ago to a legitimately top-tier meta choice in PvP.

Horror Story is one of the best Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 PvP

Destiny 2 expert and content creator Aztecross tested out Horror Story, a newly reissued Auto Rifle that was first released in Season 4. While the original from 2018 left a lot to be desired this new bright pink reissued rendition is top-tier.

Evaluating the state of the current PvP meta, Aztecross said: “Now that Ammit has been nerfed there’s a hole and I think Horror Story has the ability to plug said hole.”

“I can’t stress how far this gun has come along. You’re not gonna bend the entire Crucible over but I think you’ll see a huge rise for this weapon and 600 RPM Auto Rifles. I think Horror Story though has some level of consistency that other 450s lack, especially now that Ammit has been nerfed,” he continued.

When asked about Firefright – the current king of Auto Rifles – Aztecross answered: “I just got done playing with Firefright and if you asked me which one I would use, well it’s tough… but I think I’m leaning towards Horror Story right now.”

The PvP god roll for Horror Story is Dynamic Sway Reduction + Target Lock with the Search Party Origin Trait. This combination keeps it feeling snappy and laser-accurate at all ranges while also hitting harder than most of its competition.