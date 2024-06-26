Destiny 2 Linear Fusion Rifle is the DPS champion you should farm this week

Destiny 2 added a new Linear Fusion Rifle to its collection, and you won’t want to miss out on the meta weapon, with this week being the best time to farm it.

The weekly reset on June 25, 2024, gave Guardians their first opportunity to get Scintillation, a Strand Linear Fusion Rifle that can be earned by completing Nightfalls. Once a Scintillation drop has been received, it can also be focused at Commander Zavala in The Tower.

Scintillation is an excellent DPS weapon, largely thanks to its stacked perk pool that includes Rewind Rounds, Envious Assassin, Auto-Loading Holster, Bait & Switch, and Firing Line, all of which can be enhanced in The Final Shape.

Even better, getting a Scintillation god roll shouldn’t be too difficult, as Nightfall rewards are doubled between June 25 and July 2. With a good fireteam, this week’s featured Nightfall (The Glassway) can be consistently cleared in 10 to 25 minutes, depending on the difficulty, making this a great opportunity to farm the Linear Fusion Rifle.

Here’s the Scintillation god roll you’ll want to get:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Battery: Enhanced Battery

Column Three: Rewind Rounds

Column Four: Bait and Switch

Origin Trait: Veist Stinger

Dexerto Scintillation can be focused for x5 Vanguard Engrams and x25,000 Glimmer each.

While this recommended god roll offers the best practical DPS, some other alternatives are competitive, too. Most notably, Envious Assassin is excellent and Auto-Loading Holster works well if Scintillation is being used in any DPS rotation that requires frequent weapon swapping.

Bait and Switch stands out as the best overall damage perk on Scintillation, but Firing Line is also viable and often easier to activate. Equally, the colossal 47% damage boost provided by Enhanced Surrounded makes it a powerful option. However, the precision shots required to make the most of a Linear Fusion Rifle can be difficult to land when surrounded by enemies.

Before Scintillation was added, the best legendary Strand Linear Fusion Rifle was Laser Painter. The Gambit-exclusive reward not only lacks a competitive perk pool but also has poor stats. Outside of Euphony – Salvation’s Edge raid Exotic – Scintillation has no real competition, so you’ll want to farm it while Nightfall rewards are still doubled.

