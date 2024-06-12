Destiny 2 vendor Xur now sells Red Border Weapons but there’s a catch

Following his rework in The Final Shape, Xur now sells Red Border Weapons in Destiny 2, but there’s a limit to which craftable weapons can be acquired.

Xur got a big rework in The Final Shape, and now the weekend vendor sells more than just a few Exotics. Xur’s full stock includes Exotic Catalysts, resources used for crafting and upgrading gear, plus various engrams.

One of these is the Strange Weapon Engram, which rolls a random weapon from Xur’s loot table. These rolls can potentially be Red Border Weapons, but only for the Season of Plunder guns. Purchasing a Strange Weapon Engram costs just 7 Strange Coins, so it’s viable to farm them.

You can also receive Red Border Weapons by using Strange Engrams, acquired by leveling up Xur’s vendor rank. This is an effective way to receive additional Red Border Weapons without having to spend Strange Coins, with one Guardian receiving a Sailspy Pitchglass using this method.

The Season of Plunder started in August 2022 and ran until December 2022. adding these six craftable, seasonal weapons to the sandbox:

Blood Feud (Stasis SMG)

Brigand’s Law (Arc Sidearm)

No Reprieve (Stasis Shotgun)

Planck’s Stride (Arc Machine Gun)

Sailspy Pitchglass (Arc Linear Fusion Rifle)

Tarnished Mettle (Arc Scout Rifle)

While none of these are meta PvE weapons these days, Brigand’s Law stands out as the only Arc Sidearm that can roll Enhanced Voltshot, which extends the perk’s duration by two seconds. Equally, Tarnished Mettle rolls both Demolitionist and Voltshot, making it a solid option in content where Scout Rifles excel.

Those hunting Red Borders for these weapons don’t have to rely on just Xur. There’s also the option to use Deepsight Harmonizers, a rare resource that converts compatible weapons into Red Borders. In Episode 1: Echoes, eight can be acquired through the Season Pass between Rank 70 and Rank 185.