Destiny 2: How to get the Speaker’s Sight Exotic

The Speaker was one of the more important figures in the Destiny universe, up until his death at the hands of The Consul in The Red War. With the release of The Final Shape, Warlock players can earn an Exotic helmet modeled on the character’s design – the Speaker’s Sight.

As with any Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape is set to introduce a ton of new Exotics to the game. With the many changes coming to the way Exotic perks work and the new Prismatic subclass, buildcrafting should be more rewarding than ever.

The Speaker’s Sight is one of the most visually striking of the new offerings, and comes with The Lost Voice perk. This causes your healing grenades to spawn a Restorative Turret, while healing allies has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power.

For support Warlock builds, it looks like it could be a solid item to have, so here’s everything you need to know about getting it.

Where to get the Speaker’s Sight Exotic in Destiny 2

The only source for the Speaker’s Sight Exotic in The Final Shape is via decryption with Master Rahool. Rahool is serving as a new reputation vendor in The Final Shape where players can level up by decoding Exotic Engrams with him.

Focused Exotic decoding will advance players more than normal Prime or Exotic decoding. To unlock Focused decoding, Guardians will have to progress through every level and reset with Rahool, after which specific items can be claimed with an Engram and an Exotic Cypher.

Unfortunately, traditional farms for items like these no longer work in The Final Shape. This means that Legend/Master Lost Sectors, Vex Incursions and other usually reliable sources of items do not apply.

For more on Destiny 2 check out these guides on using Legendary Shards and all Vaulted content for The Final Shape. You can also check out other new Exotics, The Final Shape Editions, and raid release date.