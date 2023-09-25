Destiny 2 players divided over whether this material should drop more frequently

Destiny 2 players have been debating whether Bungie should change Deepsight Harmonizers, with some wanting more than six per season while others feel the Exotic Material is fine as is.

First introduced in Season of the Deep, Deepsight Harmonizers were Bungie’s initial answer to old meta craftable weapons no longer being available.

Offering up to six a season through the Season Pass, Deepsight Harmonizers can be used on craftable weapons to convert them into red borders.

With the addition of the Exotic Mission Rotator in Season of the Witch, Destiny 2 players now have two options for obtaining old seasonal weapons. However, that’s not enough for everyone with some fans wanting more.

Destiny 2 players debate if more Deepsight Harmonizers is a good thing

Requesting a change to how the Exotic Materials are distributed, one player posted: “Deepsight Harmonizers are really neat, but only getting 6 (3 for free) of them per season feels really bad.”

“I’ve been pretty on top of my red border drops since The Witch Queen came out. I have most of the patterns, and almost all of the Seasonal weapons unlocked. Getting only 6 Harmonizers per Season really sucks, especially with the weekly Exotic mission rotator,” they continued.

The post concluded by proposing Deepsight Harmonizers are made into a weekly reward with one per week being earnable in-game.

Some agreed with the idea: “It’d be nice if they were rewarded for completing hard content, master raids, contest raids, GM nightfalls (chance to), etc,” and “I think 3-6 GUNS worth per season is more like it.”

However, not everyone was on board: “They really don’t need to be a weekly drop. These are meant to be to help get patterns you are just super unlucky on, not actually speed up the rate at which you get patterns.”

“Deepsight Harmonizers are not supposed to replace the way standard red borders work – they are supposed to be an insurance policy against a no longer available crafted weapon becoming absolutely vital to the meta, or being irreplicable in some way,” a different player stated.

The divide in opinion seemed to come from the varying levels of experience. Long-term players were more likely to prefer the current system while newer players wanted more ways to obtain Red Borders for meta weapons.

