All Destiny 2 Expansions & DLCs listed, from Curse of Osiris to The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 has been subject to many significant changes since its release back in the fall of 2017. With Destiny 2’s newest addition The Witch Queen dropping in early 2022, let’s take a nostalgic trip back in time and list every expansion that has been released for Bungie’s giant.

Hardcore Destiny fans know all too well the plethora of changes that Destiny 2 has undergone since day one.

While some expansions offered small but noticeable changes, others completely transformed the groundwork on which Destiny 2 was laid upon.

Curse of Osiris (December 2017)

Curse of Osiris was the first major Destiny 2 expansion to be released.

Along with the typical additions such as new crucible maps and strikes, this expansion finally introduced players to the legendary Warlock, Osiris. The main storyline followed the guardian’s mission of rescuing Osiris from the Vex on a newly introduced location, Mercury. Through a series of events and battles against the Vex, the final story mission takes place in an epic battle on Mercury against Panoptes, Infinite Mind.

In addition to the main storyline, Curse of Osiris introduced two new strikes, three new Crucible maps, and a new ‘Raid Lair’ activity on The Leviathan.

Warmind (May 2018)

Warmind was the second major Destiny 2 expansion after Curse of Osiris. Mars became the newest playable destination, and the story saw Guardians in all-out combat not only with a newly awakened Hive Army, but also with the Warmind Rasputin.

One of the biggest additions that came out of this expansion was the introduction of a horde-based mode, Escalation Protocol. This event took place on Mars and when completed, gave guardians access to unique rewards. Warmind also introduced the final Raid Lair to Destiny 2, “Spire of Stars”, as well as a new crucible ranking system with Valor and Glory ranks.

Forsaken (September 2018)

Forsaken is the third and largest Destiny 2 expansion.

It was released in September of 2018 and is widely regarded as Destiny 2’s best major expansion. It introduced a brand new location with two new playable areas – The Reef: Dreaming City & Tangled Shore. This expansion also boasted a substantial campaign that followed the journey of your Guardian as you were tasked with defeating a new corrupted Fallen enemy, The Scorn.

Bungie‘s third expansion also introduced brand new subclasses, a new bow and arrow weapon type, the raid entitled “Last Wish”, the first dungeon, and even a new crucible game mode. Lastly, another major addition came in the form of the new mode Gambit, a perfectly crafted blend of PvP and PvE experiences. With the release of Forsaken, Destiny 2 also adopted the seasonal content model. As a result, it was accompanied by an annual pass.

Shadowkeep (October 2019)

Destiny 2’s fourth expansion, Shadowkeep, was the developer’s first major venture after splitting with Activision.

This reintroduced the Moon as a playable location as well as a story that follows your guardian as you fight to defeat previous foes. The foes are called Nightmares, resurrected by the Darkness. As you embark on this journey, you are also reunited with a familiar ally, Eris Morn. After completing the main story, players could also participate in Nightmare Hunts, a new PvE experience.

Shadowkeep introduced two new strikes, a new dungeon and a raid entitled “Garden of Salvation“. However, one of the most notable changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox came in the form of a new and overhauled Armor 2.0 system.

Beyond Light (November 2020)

Beyond Light is the fifth and latest installment in Destiny 2.

This expansion saw the introduction of the new playable location Europa, as well as the new element – Stasis. The story involves guardians traveling to Europa, in an attempt to defeat the Fallen Kell Eramis who plans to harness the power of the Darkness to seek revenge on the Traveler. This introduced the new raid, “Deep Stone Crypt” as well as two new strikes.

A new free-to-play version of Destiny 2 called “New Light” was also released alongside the new expansion. This allowed new players to easily jump into Destiny 2, without paying for some of the originally released DLC content.

The Witch Queen (February 2022)

The next Destiny expansion, The Witch Queen, will drop on February 22, 2022. This marks the first time since Destiny 1’s launch in 2014, that there won’t be an annual content expansion. However, Bungie has assured fans that “The Witch Queen represents an important evolution in the ongoing story of Destiny 2.”

While we don’t have the full details of what will accompany this expansion when it drops, one can only imagine the surprises that Bungie has in store for Destiny fans.