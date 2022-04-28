When is Dead by Daylight Archives Tome 11: Devotion? Release time, Rift skins & trailer

Dead by Daylight’s Archives Tome 11 — entitled ‘Devotion’ — is just around the corner, so here’s everything to know about its release time so you can head into The Entity’s realm and check out the new Rift content for both David King and The Twins.

Dead by Daylight’s previous Archives entry, Tome 10, focused on Saw content, providing brand new skins for The Pig and Detective David Tapp for players to unlock in the game.

Now, with Tome 11: Devotion, the focus is on Killer The Twins (Charlotte and Victor Deshayes) along with Survivor David King, with brand new Memories to uncover. Here’s everything you need to know about when DBD’s next Tome releases, along with the trailer and details on character skins in The Rift.

When does Dead by Daylight Tome 11: Devotion release?

DBD’s next Archives Tome, Devotion, will release on April 28, 2022, at 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST / 8 AM PT on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and all other platforms.

When lost to madness, where does one go?

Tome 11: DEVOTION opens Thursday. pic.twitter.com/TTAZ5BQo20 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) April 26, 2022

DBD Archives Tome 11: Devotion trailers

Below, you’ll find all of the trailers for the newest Tome in Dead by Daylight.

In the reveal trailer, we see a woman, named Captain Pierce, leading a group of people and venturing into what appears to be The Observer’s tower.

Here, the Auris lies, seemingly broken on the floor, and The Observer’s appearance swiftly flashes between him having long and short hair along with a bloodied variant before he ultimately vanishes into nothingness.

Make sure to check back soon, as we’ll update this section with any new trailers if, and when, they are revealed.

Dead by Daylight Tome 11: Devotion Rift, Memories & skins

DBD Tome 11 Memories

In a blog post posted by Behaviour Interactive on April 27, 2022, it was revealed that David King, who arrived in The Fog during the A Lullaby for the Dark Chapter in 2017, is Dead by Daylight’s first gay character.

His newest memory, The Importance of Being King, will explore more of his personal backstory and character, along with The Twins’ Side by Side Forever set of memories.

DBD Tome 11 Rift & skins

According to leaks by DBDLeaks on Twitter, the upcoming Rift will include new skins and cosmetics for a whole host of characters, including The Twins, David King, Feng Min, The Legion, The Nurse, Meg Thomas, and Claudette Morel, amongst others.

The official artwork revealed on Dead by Daylight’s Twitter account seems to support these leaks, indicated by Charlotte Deshayes’ pirate-themed Tricorn hat. Similarly, David King sports a pair of glasses in the image along with a goatee.

As more information is revealed about The Rift and what skins can be earned, we will be sure to update you right here.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight’s upcoming Archives Tome 11: Devotion.

For more tips and tricks to help you in your next Trial, make sure to check out our guides:

