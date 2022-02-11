Does Dead by Daylight have voice chat on PC, console & mobile?

If you’re wondering whether Dead by Daylight has voice chat on console, PC, or mobile to allow you to talk things out with other Survivors during a Trial, we’ve got the answer right here.

Whether you’re playing alone as a Survivor or doing a bit of Survive With Friends (also known as SWF) in Dead by Daylight, understanding, and working together is one of the most important ways to ensure that you stand a chance of escaping the Killer and surviving the Trial.

As you dart around the map evading, escaping, and working to power up Generators and cleanse Totems, you might be wondering how you can communicate with one another. If you’re trying to find out if there’s a way to voice chat with your other teammates in Dead by Daylight to help keep tabs on one another, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Is there voice chat in Dead by Daylight?

Unfortunately, no, Dead by Daylight does not have voice chat, and it’s unlikely that it will receive the feature any time soon, if at all.

Behaviour Interactive responded to this popular request back in 2020 on their official Twitter account, stating that “we have no plan to add a voice chat…”

We have no plan to add a voice chat and regarding the matchmaking, we understand that it is incredibly frustrating, but rest assured the team are putting all their effort into it. — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 13, 2020

If you’re playing with a group of friends, however, this can be alleviated somewhat by utilizing applications like Discord on PC, and PlayStation or Xbox players can form parties on their respective platforms, too, giving you the chance to coordinate your strategies a little more.

Another method that we’d recommend using if you’re a solo Survivor looking to get a bit more information on your team and the Killer’s location is the Perk ‘Kindred’. With this in your loadout, whenever you or a fellow Survivor is hooked, you’ll be able to see each other’s positions along with the Killer if they’re in a specified range whilst that person remains hooked. For more details on the best Perks to use in DBD, make sure to check out our detailed guide.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about voice chat in Dead by Daylight.

For more tips and tricks to help you survive your next Trial and claim some free rewards, make sure to check out our guides:

