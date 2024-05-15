How to buy Dead by Daylight Pools of Blood D&D dice set

Dead by Daylight has released a brand new set of D&D dice as part of its new Dungeons & Dragons chapter. So, if you want to combine the two passions or just want to pick up an awesome new set of dice, here’s how to buy them.

The new Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons chapter is upon us, bringing with it the renowned villain Vecna and a variety of new mechanics, Survivors, spells, and more. However, not all the new features are inside the game.

During the DbD livestream, a unique set of D&D dice was subtly announced, which comes with 2 million Bloodpoints. So, if you want to get hold of them, here’s exactly where to buy the Dead by Daylight Pools of Blood D&D dice set.

Where to buy the Dead by Daylight Pools of Blood dice set

Behaviour Interactive

As announced during the Dead by Daylight livestream, you can preorder the Pools of Blood D&D dice set on their website.

One set will cost $49.95, but for the first 48 hours, they’re at a discount, costing only $44.95. However, after a mass influx of fans, the sets sold out extremely quickly.

Luckily, on the website, it states for fans to “check back tomorrow as we’re trying to add more units” so there’s still a high chance you’ll be able to grab some.

It’s also worth noting that the dice are purely preorders right now and are expected to ship in October 2024.

What’s in the Dead by Daylight Pools of Blood dice set

While the $49 price tag is pretty steep for dice, this set comes with so much more. Firstly, the dice are red liquid cores, meaning the ‘blood’ will move around when you roll them. They also have the DbD logo on the 20, for a little more Dead by Daylight flair.

The dice then come encased in a Med-Kit-inspired tin, perfect for a display piece, or to just carry around your sets in style.

On top of this, players will find a code for 2,000,000 Bloodpoints to redeem in the game. So you can improve your D&D game and your DbD experience at the same time.

For more details on the new Dead by Daylight Dungeons & Dragons chapter, be sure to check out our guide, covering all you need to know about the new features, Survivors, and more.