Daylight sixth anniversary stream: time & date, trailer, and new content

Dead by Daylight is turning six on June 14, 2022, and Behaviour Interactive has a broadcast planned to celebrate the horror game’s birthday.

Dead By Daylight became a gaming sensation back in 2016 as the horror game wowed its community with jumpscares and immersive multiplayer action.

Since its debut, Behaviour Interactive has spiced up its frightfully engaging gameplay by adding new modes and a slew of crossovers with iconic scream kings and queens such as The Ghost Face (Scream) and The Onryo (The Ring).

As we approach the game’s sixth anniversary on June 14, 2022, the devs have announced a litany of content coming to the game to celebrate the occasion. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Dead By Daylight’s sixth-anniversary broadcast begin?

Fans of the horror multiplayer game will be treated to a glimpse at the exclusive content that is coming to celebrate the title’s sixth anniversary.

Behaviour Interactive will be holding a live broadcast on May 17, 2022, at 6:30 pm EST, 8:30 am AEST, and 11:30 pm UK on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Dead By Daylight sixth anniversary trailer

Kills & Thrills

The reveal trailer for the sixth-anniversary broadcast shows a DLC from the entirety of the game’s life. Towards the end of the video, the devs hint at what’s to come during the anniversary celebration.

New content

Fans can expect many additions to the game as the devs have hinted at exclusive content and upcoming quality of life improvements.

As shared on their official site, Behaviour Interactive has stated that the broadcast will focus on a Year 7 Roadmap, gameplay improvements, a glimpse at the in-game store, sixth-anniversary in-game celebrations, and the reveal of Chapter 24.

So, there you have it. That’s everything we know about the upcoming live broadcast. For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our guides below:

