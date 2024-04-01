Dead By Daylight’s bizarre April Fools mode isn’t a joke and it’s available now

Dead By Daylight has shown off its April Fools joke for this year, except unlike others being spread today, you can actually expect to play it.

Behavior Interactive has announced its new Dead by Daylight mode My Little Oni, which is currently live in the game. The mode shrinks its cast of survivors into minuscule versions of themselves, whereas the Killer Oni now towers over the survivors in a Godzilla-esque manner.

For the Oni, they no longer have to hook survivors, to kill them, but instead merely stand on them as part of a mori.

Survivors can still work on generators like in the normal game but have a lot of their other capabilities stripped away. There are no more palettes, chests, or even basements. Instead, they have to merely rely on their tiny stature to get away from the rampaging samurai.

Here’s a trailer to get an idea of what that looks like:

This mode is available until April 3, 2024 at 9:00 am EDT. Dont worry. If you don’t want to mess around in the mode, unlike other events, you can still choose to play the normal version of the game. This is a selectable mode outside of that.

In an online culture where April Fools has devolved into social media posts for things people may actually want, kudos to Behaviour for putting the work in and getting this playable for players on actual April Fools Day.