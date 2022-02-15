Dead by Daylight: Sadako Rising Chapter 23 – Release date, new Survivor & Killer

Dead by Daylight’s upcoming new Chapter, Sadako Rising, brings the Ringu movie along with the iconic Sadako into play as the latest Killer and Yoichi Asakawa as a new Survivor. Here’s everything we know about the haunting new Chapter and its release date.

Dead by Daylight features plenty of memorable faces from iconic horror franchises throughout the gaming and film industries, and Sadako Rising looks as if it’ll take things to a whole new level as characters from the 1998 Ringu movie make their way through the Fog.

With a brand new Killer for Survivors to try and escape the Trial from, Sadako, known in-game as The Onryō will turn the game’s Slasher-style gameplay fans know and love on its head as it introduces psychological horror elements into play.

Contents

Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising release date

Behaviour Interactive’s latest DBD chapter, Sadako Rising, will release on March 8, 2022, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising new Killer

The latest Killer to arrive in Dead by Daylight will be the Sadako, known as The Onryō. As as soon as Sadako is added to the PTB, we’ll update you with information on her Perks right here.

Dave Richards, Creative Director of Dead by Daylight said that players “[…] can expect Sadako to come with creepy and surprising gameplay mechanics that are not found in other Killers” and “Survivors beware, she will freak you out!”

It looks as if the television that Sadako crawls out of will make an appearance, with the Chapter’s press release stating: “Though the flickering glow of a television has long been a source of comfort, the mere sight of one will soon send shivers down their spine.”

The producer of Ringu from Kadokawa Corporation, Reiko Imayasu, said: “In addition to the new Killer Sadako, there are many other items that evoke the world of Ringu. I hope that players will be thrilled to see how they fit into the game, whilst they tremble at the sight of them”.

Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising new Survivor

Yoichi Asakawa is the new Survivor joining the fray in the upcoming Chapter – the only protagonist to ever have survived and lived to tell the tale.

20 years after he escaped, he is now a marine biologist, with his tale continuing through the DBD story “as his search for answers drove him through treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding.”

We’ll update you with details on Yoichi’s Perks as they become available.

Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising trailer

Below, you’ll find the trailer showing everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter, and Sadako and Yoichi:

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Sadako Rising Dead by Daylight Chapter.

