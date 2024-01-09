Dead by Daylight to feature Alan Wake in epic collab

Dead by Daylight will be incorporating another classic game into their multiplayer adventure, this time introducing the beloved character, Alan Wake.

Horror games are not just for Halloween, and Dead by Daylight certainly proves that there’s no bad time to face a few fears, especially with friends. This popular title has been seeing an immense playerbase flock to it, each looking to embody different classic horror villains and escape the clutches of danger and death – or wipe out everyone you see.

While its base content is enthralling, there’s always something exciting about seeing your two favorite things combined into one epic experience. So, fans of Alan Wake and DbD are finally in luck, as the two will soon be collaborating into one unmissable survivor.

Dead by Daylight will be introducing new Alan Wake content

Sharing the reveal on Youtube, Dead by Daylight’s developers revealed a familiar Alan Wake in his natural habitat, typing his story on his typewriter while darkness threatens to swallow him whole. While writing, fans discover a scene many will recognize from the classic DbD maps.

Shortly after, Alan Wake finds himself trapped inside the DbD world, generators, death and all, proving exactly what players had hoped, Wake will be joining the game as a playable survivor.

Thankfully, there’s no more guessing as it was announced at the end of the video that Alan Wake would be joining Dead by Daylight on January 30, 2024.

This means players won’t have too long to wait until the legendary character joins the game for good.

