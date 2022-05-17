Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary stream reveals: Perk changes, loadouts, Hooked on You & Resident Evil

Dead by Daylight is turning six this year, with Behaviour Interactive’s latest broadcast celebrating the horror game’s birthday. In it, the stream revealed new gameplay changes around loadouts, Perks, more Resident Evil content coming to The Fog, and a DBD Dating Simulator: Hooked on You.

The 6th Anniversary stream for Dead by Daylight has revealed plenty of new information for fans of the long-term asymmetrical horror franchise to get excited about, both in and out of the game.

Whether you’re anxious to hop into new gameplay from Chapter 24 or excited to learn about loadouts and upcoming Perk changes – here’s everything that was revealed at DBD’s annual celebration stream.

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil PROJECT W

While little has been revealed about the upcoming expansion to Resident Evil in Dead by Daylight, a new Chapter entitled PROJECT W, we do know that as well as arriving in 2022, more characters from this now-iconic franchise will also enter The Fog in DBD.

As well as this, a rework of the Raccoon City map is planned, which is also slated to arrive later this year.

DBD Chapter 24: Ruins of Dread

A brand new Chapter, Ruins of Dread, is set to arrive in DBD on June 7, 2022. Featuring two brand new characters, Haddie Kaur and The Dredge, alongside a new Map, The Garden of Joy – the nightmarish Chapter 24 has lots to get excited about.

Read More: Dead by Daylight codes

For full details, check out our full Chapter 24 hub here.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Ever thought you’d hear these words? Us neither. The long-requested DBD Dating Sim has just been revealed! Developed by Psyop (the creators of the visual novel I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator), players can expect to explore this tale and what it has to offer later this year when it releases on Steam.

Focused on trying to establish friendships or find love with iconic Killers The Trapper, The Huntress, The Wraith, and The Spirit, this non-canon story will show a brand new side to some of the asymmetrical horror’s most familiar faces.

Perk changes, loadouts & matchmaking incentives in Dead by Daylight

A highly-requested feature within the DBD community, preset loadouts have just been revealed alongside a slew of Perk adjustments and matchmaking incentives.

Close to 40 Killer and Survivor-based Perks will be receiving a facelift soon, which are set to arrive “in the coming months”, including Barbeque & Chili and Dead Hard.

If you’ve ever wanted to save particular loadouts, now is the time to get excited, as this feature is available to try out on the PTB as of May 17, 2022. You’ll be able to do everything from configuring items to cosmetics and the particular Perks themselves.

Following in the vein of other multiplayer titles, DBD will also be adding matchmaking incentives in an effort to speed up times between matches. If you decide to play a particular highlighted role for a game depending on what’s needed, you’ll receive a Bloodpoints bonus that you can spend on leveling up a character’s Bloodweb.

Prestiging a character will also change, allowing players to unlock all of a character’s Perks by progressing through each of their Prestige tiers.

Moris are due a rework too, giving Killers the chance to perform them as finishers at the end of a match.

Dead by Daylight Funko Pops

If you’re a fan of Funko Pops, you’re in luck! Before the end of the year, The Wraith, The Doctor, The Huntress, and Claudette Morel will be available to add to your collection.

DBD Attack on Titan Collection

Fans of Attack on Titan rejoice! Available soon, this brand-new collection of 10 outfits for Killers and Survivors will provide the likes of Dwight (as Eren), The Oni (as The Armored Titan), and Zarina (as Hange) with cool new cosmetics to enable players to show off their appreciation for the series.

As details on a release date as made available, we’ll update you right here – so make sure to check back soon.

Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary event

On June 16, 2022, The Twisted Masquerade event will be around to celebrate the game’s next anniversary.

Featuring 12 new cosmetics, you’ll collect different, unique masks by collecting invitations throughout The Trials. An event Tome will also be available, providing more insight into the Masquerade, and some extra special Charms will also be up for collection.

Dead by Daylight Mobile update

For fans of the Mobile version of DBD – there’s plenty to get excited about, too.

Alongside mentioning that Dead by Daylight Mobile has 25 million players globally on iOS and Android, they also revealed additions that can be expected in a future update:

Leaderboards.

Quick matches.

Social systems.

Improvements to control layout.

Visual and gameplay performance improvements.

All-new activities and rewards.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about what was revealed in Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary stream.

