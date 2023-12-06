How to use Radioport to listen to music in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 brings a plethora of new features with the latest 2.1 update, with one being able to listen to a portable radio wherever you go. Here’s how you can use the Radioport to listen to music in Cyberpunk 2077 2.1.

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its original buggy release in 2020, as CD Projekt Red showed continuous support with a lot of additional features, fixed a variety of bugs that plagued the game on release, and even followed it up with an amazing DLC.

With the recent release of the 2.1 update, the game was overhauled hugely. You can finally ride the coveted metro system showcased in the earlier trailers, race cars, and listen to music on the go.

Using the Radioport, which commensurates a futuristic Walkman, you can listen to music on the go and mow down enemies while listening to Growl FM. Here’s all you need to know about how to use this device in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red Changing radio stations on Radioport in Cyberpunk 2077

How to use Radioport in Cyberpunk 2077 2.1

You can switch on the Radioport by simply pressing the designated key (‘Z’ button on PC), as shown in the bottom left corner of your screen. Once it’s on, you can control the volume or change the station as per your liking. You can even switch through stations by long pressing Z.

That being said, if you were to enter a vehicle while listening to music on Radioport, the music switches seamlessly to your car radio. You can then control the music by pressing the ‘R’ button.

So, there you have it — how to use the Radioport to listen to music in Cyberpunk 2077. For more about the game and Phantom Liberty expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

