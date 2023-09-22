There are multiple difficulty settings available to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077, so players can easily adjust their experience. Here’s a rundown of every difficulty option in the RPG.

The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has finally arrived, bringing with it plenty of improvements and new content to CD Projekt Red’s RPG. With the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC, there’s bound to be a big increase in new and returning players to the game.

If you’re stepping into Night City for the first time, there are a variety of difficulty settings you’ll be prompted to choose from, so whether you want to solely focus on the story or you’re looking for a tough challenge, there’s an option suited for every kind of player.

So, here are all the available difficulty settings in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red There are multiple difficulty settings to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 difficulty settings explained

There are a total of four difficulty settings for players to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077, and each mode provides a slightly different experience for players. The options are as follows:

Easy

Normal

Hard

Very Hard

The primary aspect impacted by these difficulty settings is the damage you take and deal and the amount of damage your enemies take and deal. The higher the difficulty, the more aggressive enemies will be, so you’ll need to take this all into account when making your choice.

If you want to just experience the story of Cyberpunk 2077 without having to worry about tough combat encounters, we’d recommend picking Easy. If you’re ready for a real challenge, however, Hard or Very Hard will be the best choice depending on how punishing you want battles to be.

Normal is also a great option to go for as it strikes a nice balance between the Easy and Hard experience.

How to change difficulty in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

If you’re finding the game too challenging or not challenging enough, you can always change the difficulty during your playthrough. To do this, simply follow the steps below:

Pause the game. From the Pause screen, select the ‘Settings‘ menu. Navigate to the ‘Gameplay Difficulty’ slider which is located at the top of the page. From here you can select your preferred difficulty!

You can change the difficulty in Cyberpunk 2077 as many times as you like, so feel free to experiment until you find an option that best suits your playstyle.

That’s everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077’s difficulty settings. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

