Unbox Therapy showcases the incredible OnePlus Cyberpunk 2077 phone - Dexerto

CD Projekt RED’s upcoming futuristic RPG has collaborated with OnePlus to form an incredible Cyberpunk 2077 phone.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of the entire year, and it’s finally on our doorstep. After a string of delays to perfect the title’s gameplay experience, CD Projekt RED confirmed it will arrive on December 11.

Of course, it’s one thing to play the game and it’s another to own a device designed to fit in the world. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Smartphone is an incredible device designed in collaboration with the title’s futuristic theme.

Unbox Therapy has showcased the smartphone, and revealed the immense detail in its design and packaging.

Unbox Therapy showcases Cyberpunk 2077 phone

It’s obvious from not only the design of the device but the packaging alone that a tremendous amount of effort has gone into achieving the Cyberpunk theme.

As shown in the video, the inside of the phone’s packaging contains a map of Night City and a set of themed trinkets. On top of this, the phone’s charger even has a Cyberpunk logo imprinted on it.

Alongside the device, buyers will receive a sleek and detailed appropriately-themed phone case, and a set of stickers to personalize its appearance.

The device itself has a futuristic design with a back split into a glass and textured finish. This gives the phone the modded and upgraded look that fits in with the Cyberpunk world. The edge is also lined with a gold ridge which echoes the yellow branding associated with the game.

The attention to detail only continues as the mobile turns on and reveals its incredible display. OnePlus has implemented a themed menu and background centered around a neon design. It even comes with unique sound effects that add to the futuristic aesthetic of the device.

Unfortunately, it is only available in China so it looks like we’ll have to make do with V’s virtual phone from the game for now. Fingers crossed OnePlus decide to release the phone worldwide in the near future.