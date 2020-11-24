 Unbox Therapy showcases the incredible OnePlus Cyberpunk 2077 phone - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Unbox Therapy showcases the incredible OnePlus Cyberpunk 2077 phone

Published: 24/Nov/2020 18:41

by Alex Garton
OnePlus/CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED’s upcoming futuristic RPG has collaborated with OnePlus to form an incredible Cyberpunk 2077 phone.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of the entire year, and it’s finally on our doorstep. After a string of delays to perfect the title’s gameplay experience, CD Projekt RED confirmed it will arrive on December 11.

Of course, it’s one thing to play the game and it’s another to own a device designed to fit in the world. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Smartphone is an incredible device designed in collaboration with the title’s futuristic theme.

Unbox Therapy has showcased the smartphone, and revealed the immense detail in its design and packaging.

OnePlus (Via Weibo)
An incredible amount of effort has been put into the design.

Unbox Therapy showcases Cyberpunk 2077 phone

It’s obvious from not only the design of the device but the packaging alone that a tremendous amount of effort has gone into achieving the Cyberpunk theme.

As shown in the video, the inside of the phone’s packaging contains a map of Night City and a set of themed trinkets. On top of this, the phone’s charger even has a Cyberpunk logo imprinted on it.

Alongside the device, buyers will receive a sleek and detailed appropriately-themed phone case, and a set of stickers to personalize its appearance.

The device itself has a futuristic design with a back split into a glass and textured finish. This gives the phone the modded and upgraded look that fits in with the Cyberpunk world. The edge is also lined with a gold ridge which echoes the yellow branding associated with the game.

The attention to detail only continues as the mobile turns on and reveals its incredible display. OnePlus has implemented a themed menu and background centered around a neon design. It even comes with unique sound effects that add to the futuristic aesthetic of the device.

Unfortunately, it is only available in China so it looks like we’ll have to make do with V’s virtual phone from the game for now. Fingers crossed OnePlus decide to release the phone worldwide in the near future.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay leaks have started as physical copies arrive

Published: 22/Nov/2020 16:59

by Marco Rizzo
Cyberpunk leak
CD Projekt RED

After multiple delays, Cyberpunk 2077’s release is just around the corner. CD Projekt RED has begun delivering physical copies to stores ahead of the December 10th release – leading to multiple leaks online. 

The most anticipated game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10. With the game’s history of numerous delays, there was some skepticism about meeting its new deadline, especially after leaks hinting at a fourth delay.

CD Projekt RED quickly shut down these rumors and reassured gamers that Cyberpunk will be published in December.

Developed by the same studio which brought us The Witchers games, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally to be released in April 2020 but saw three delays as CD Projekt aims to deliver the quality game fans are expecting.

But there is some good news on the horizon. CD Projekt RED has started delivering physical copies to various retailers around the world, confirming once and for all that the game will be released with no further delays.

Cyberpunk gameplay leaks begin

The bad news is that due to the game’s copies arriving in warehouses, they are being acquired by people that have wasted no time in leaking gameplay footage online.

Several pictures of the game’s case have been released, showing the design and blurb at the back.

The most substantial leak came from two guys who after getting their hands on a copy, started streaming the first section of the game on YouTube.

While CD Projekt RED was lighting fast in taking down the video from the Google-owned platform, the damage was done and 20 minutes of gameplay was leaked.

CD PROJEKT REDCD PROJEKT RED has promised an incredible amount of detail in their new title

While no major spoilers were reportedly shown, the leakers were able to show the character creation tool and spent several minutes browsing the menus and talking to NPCs.

This is not the first time Cyberpunk 2077 is the target of a leak, the list of Achievements and Trophies for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 was leaked weeks before the game’s release.

Only a few days ago, an anonymous user on a message board reportedly released the encrypted files of an early build of the game.