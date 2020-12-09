Xbox players can play Cyberpunk 2077 early with simple trick - Dexerto

One of the most anticipated games of the generation, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here and as the hype of the new release reaches its peak, here are the top streamers you should be keeping an eye on.

Eight years since the reveal trailer mysteriously popped up online, CD PROJEKT RED’s latest title is finally upon us. The excitement surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 has been immense over the years, but we can finally experience the sights and sounds of Night City.

Gamers around the world will be jumping on day one across multiple platforms. But if you can’t get your hands on a copy, you’re waiting for the next-gen upgrade, or you simply prefer to watch, you’ve got plenty of options.

Given the magnitude of the release, most of the world’s biggest streamers will be sharing their experiences. From the biggest content creators on YouTube to internet celebs on Twitch, here’s who you should keep an eye on for the Cyberpunk 2077 launch.

First up, there’s absolutely no looking past Dr Disrespect. Cyberpunk fits his image better than anyone else on the internet, so it’s no surprise that he’ll be going to “a whole nother level” with the game. We’ve already seen a number of unique teasers from the Doc with his unrivaled attention to detail.

With various content creators actually in the game itself, perhaps there’s even a chance the two-time stumbles upon an in-game easter egg during his travels through Night City.

December 9th, 3pm PT On a whole other level. pic.twitter.com/ZuhPDrCUw4 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 7, 2020

Shroud is the next name to keep an eye on as the internet unravels Cyberpunk 2077. We already know how excited he is for the title, despite keeping his expectations in check.

While it’s an RPG first and foremost, obviously Cyberpunk features robust FPS systems as well. If you’re not being stealthy through missions or running with a melee build, accuracy is the name of the game. There aren’t many players out there who will be able to show off the guns in Cyberpunk quite like shroud.

One of the biggest names on Twitch, xQc is another one to keep an eye on for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. He’s already eager to jump into the game as early as possible, so expect it to be a big time-sink for him over the coming weeks.

As always, xQc will be one of the more entertaining personalities to watch in Night City. We’re sure things will be off the rails the moment he gets access to the full open world.

Last but not least, there’s also an official Cyberpunk launch party stream hosted by Twitter Gaming. Developers will be jumping in and out of the broadcast and there’s also a chance some popular celebrities join the fun as well.

No matter who you decide to watch, expect to see vastly different experiences for the most popular streamers. Some will choose different Life-Paths, others will veer off of the main story and focus on the nitty-gritty.

Ultimately, Night City is finally here for the long haul. There’s a good chance many of these names are still streaming Cyberpunk 2077 for a good while.