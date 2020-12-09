 Xbox players can play Cyberpunk 2077 early with simple trick - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox players can play Cyberpunk 2077 early with simple trick

Published: 9/Dec/2020 12:33

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly over, but some crafty players have discovered a trick that enables them to play the eagerly awaited title early. 

While a number of Cyberpunk 2077 copies have already made their way into the wild, it seems a handful of Xbox Series X|S players have managed to jump into Night City a little early. With a new trick, however, players can jump into Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as they wish – even if it’s earlier than your country’s release date. 

Whether you can’t wait any longer or just want to begin your adventure early, this trick has got you covered. 

If you do choose to access Cyberpunk 2077 early, then make sure you avoid posting any potential spoilers or early-game footage that could ruin the game for others. With that out of the way, let’s get on with how people are entering Night City.

How to play Cyberpunk 2077 early

character creation in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
If you start playing Cyberpunk 2077, you might be done creating your character by tomorrow.

In order to play Cyberpunk 2077 before its December 10 release date, players have discovered that just a few simple steps need to be followed. 

  1. Press the Xbox button.
  2. Scroll across to Profile & System.
  3. Head over to the System menu.
  4. Click on Language & location.
  5. Scroll down to Location.
  6. Change the location to New Zealand.

Doing this will enable you to play Cyberpunk 2077 a day early as New Zealand is a number of hours ahead. Once the game is officially live in your region, simply follow the instructions listed above to change your location back to your original one. It’s really as simple as that, and has worked for multiple games on the Xbox Store in the past. 

This method has been used by plenty of Xbox players and Microsoft has yet to issue any bans. After all, it is just a case of changing your location, which is hardly a bannable offense.

