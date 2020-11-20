 Cyberpunk 2077 updated PC requirements reveal hefty specs - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077 updated PC requirements reveal hefty specs

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:42

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

Ahead of the game’s current December 10 release date, CD Projekt Red has revealed the updated PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 and, as expected, you’ll need some pretty hefty hardware if you want to run it at the highest settings.

Cyberpunk 2077’s release date is nearly two weeks away. While most people would say that that means it’s almost here, given the game’s reputation for delays, there’s more than likely not a lot of confidence in that statement. Nevertheless, CD Projekt Red seems convinced, at least for the time being, that it is coming out on time – so much so that it released the fully updated PC system requirements.

As expected from the trailers and screenshots released by the devs, Cyberpunk is going to require a lot from your machine if you plan on using the highest settings with ray tracing. Even the bare minimum settings, which more than likely will run the game at a very low framerate, require some better-than-average hardware. Here’s what you’ll need to run it.

Minimum Specs

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • GFX Settings: Low
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card: GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470
  • VRAM: 3GB
  • Storage: 70 GB (SSD Recommended)

Recommended Specs

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • GFX Settings: High
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Graphics Card: GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super, or Radeon RX 590
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

High Specs

  • Resolution: 1440p
  • GFX Settings: Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Memory: 12GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

Ultra Specs

  • Resolution: 2160p
  • GFX Settings: Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600G
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 2080S/RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

RT Minimum

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • GFX Settings: RT Medium
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 2060
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

RT High

  • Resolution: 1440p
  • GFX Settings: RT Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 3070
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 70 GB

RT Ultra

  • Resolution: 2160p
  • GFX Settings: RT Ultra
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics Card: RTX 3080
  • VRAM: 10GB
  • Storage: 70 GB
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red has released the updated PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077.

Given the specs above, the game is going to be a powerhouse on PC. That being said, it is nice to see that the developers have optimized it to the point where it only takes up 70 GB on all settings. With games sometimes taking up hundreds of GB nowadays, seeing one below 100 GB is a sight for sore eyes.

Now all that remains is how well the game runs on consoles in comparison to its PC brother. We’ve already seen a bit of gameplay from the Xbox version, but it’ll be interesting to see if the next-gen edition can come anywhere close to the ray-tracing on PC. Especially that nice and relatively low file size.

Cyberpunk 2077 achievements & trophies leaked ahead of release

Published: 13/Nov/2020 18:47 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 19:05

by Michael Gwilliam
Cyberpunk 2077 trophies list
CD Projekt Red

After numerous delays and setbacks, Cyberpunk 2077 seems set to finally release on December 10 – but a massive list of its achievements and trophies for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 has leaked ahead of time.

Video game achievements and trophies are some of the most popular collectibles in gaming, and really show off just how much of a completionist one can be. Different trophies are worth differing levels of value, depending on how difficult they are to earn.

Gamers looking forward to CD Projekt Red’s ambitious Cyberpunk game will be pleased to know that it’s chock-full of achievements.

The leaked trophies and achievements reportedly surfaced on the GoG Galaxy app, providing some clues on the adventures players will get up to in Night City.

Even the company’s Global Community Lead, Marcin Momot, acknowledged the leaks on Twitter, writing, “Fortunately, hidden achievements remained hidden, so there shouldn’t be any heavy story spoilers out there. Still, there are some that we’d been hoping would remain private until the release.”

So, while story-related trophies are hidden, making the leaked list less heavy on spoilers, it means there are still 12 to come once the game officially releases. Some of the trophies were spotted in a screenshot, while others were taken and listed by the website powerpyx.

As with most trophy or achievement names, these also feature plenty of references to the game’s cast, other projects and even movies.

Cyberpunk 2077 achivements list
Imgur
Cyberpunk 2077 achievements.

For instance, one of them is named “Gun Fu.” It’s no coincidence that the game stars Keanu Reeves. In the film John Wick, the title character played by Reeves wields his firearms in a style known as Gun Fu.

Another is called “Breathtaking,” which is once again, a nod to the Johnny Silverhand actor, as Reeves famously declared, “You’re breathtaking!” to the audience at E3 2019.

The “V for Vendetta” trophy is a bit more on the nose, simply borrowing the name of the hit graphic novel-turned-feature film.

Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
You’re breathtaking.

Full trophy list:

  • Platinum
    Earn all other trophies in Cyberpunk 2077
  • City Lights
    Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.
  • Full Body Conversion
    Install at least one implant in each system and body part.
  • Right Back At Ya
    Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.
  • The Wandering Fool
    Find all tarot graffiti.
  • Autojock
    Buy all vehicles available for purchase.
  • Frequent Flyer
    Find all fast travel dataterms.
  • Gun Fu
    Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.
  • Gunslinger
    Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.
  • Master Crafter
    Craft 3 Legendary items.
  • I Am The Law
    Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.
  • Mean Streets
    Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.
  • Little Tokyo
    Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.
  • Christmas Tree Attack
    Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.
  • The Quick and the Dead
    Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.
  • Must Be Rats
    Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.
  • Breathtaking
    Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.
  • The Wasteland
    Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.
  • Daemon In The Shell
    Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack.
  • Stanislavski’s Method
    Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path 10 times.
  • Ten out of Ten
    Reach the max level in any skill.
  • Rough Landing
    While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.
  • The World
    Complete the main storyline.
  • Greetings from Pacifica!
    Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.
  • The Jungle
    Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.
  • True Soldier
    Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.
  • True Warrior
    Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.
  • Two Heads, One Bullet
    Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.
  • V for Vendetta
    After reviving yourself with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you.
  • It’s Elementary
    Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.
  • Legend of the Afterlife
    Reach max Street Cred.