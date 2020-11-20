Cyberpunk 2077 updated PC requirements reveal hefty specs - Dexerto

Ahead of the game’s current December 10 release date, CD Projekt Red has revealed the updated PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 and, as expected, you’ll need some pretty hefty hardware if you want to run it at the highest settings.

Cyberpunk 2077’s release date is nearly two weeks away. While most people would say that that means it’s almost here, given the game’s reputation for delays, there’s more than likely not a lot of confidence in that statement. Nevertheless, CD Projekt Red seems convinced, at least for the time being, that it is coming out on time – so much so that it released the fully updated PC system requirements.

As expected from the trailers and screenshots released by the devs, Cyberpunk is going to require a lot from your machine if you plan on using the highest settings with ray tracing. Even the bare minimum settings, which more than likely will run the game at a very low framerate, require some better-than-average hardware. Here’s what you’ll need to run it.

Minimum Specs

Resolution: 1080p

1080p GFX Settings: Low

Low OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card: GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470

GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470 VRAM: 3GB

3GB Storage: 70 GB (SSD Recommended)

Recommended Specs

Resolution: 1080p

1080p GFX Settings: High

High OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Memory: 12GB

12GB Graphics Card: GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super, or Radeon RX 590

GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super, or Radeon RX 590 VRAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 70 GB

High Specs

Resolution: 1440p

1440p GFX Settings: Ultra

Ultra OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Memory: 12GB

12GB Graphics Card: RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT VRAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 70 GB

Ultra Specs

Resolution: 2160p

2160p GFX Settings: Ultra

Ultra OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600G Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card: RTX 2080S/RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

RTX 2080S/RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT VRAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 70 GB

RT Minimum

Resolution: 1080p

1080p GFX Settings: RT Medium

RT Medium OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card: RTX 2060

RTX 2060 VRAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 70 GB

RT High

Resolution: 1440p

1440p GFX Settings: RT Ultra

RT Ultra OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card: RTX 3070

RTX 3070 VRAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 70 GB

RT Ultra

Resolution: 2160p

2160p GFX Settings: RT Ultra

RT Ultra OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card: RTX 3080

RTX 3080 VRAM: 10GB

10GB Storage: 70 GB

Given the specs above, the game is going to be a powerhouse on PC. That being said, it is nice to see that the developers have optimized it to the point where it only takes up 70 GB on all settings. With games sometimes taking up hundreds of GB nowadays, seeing one below 100 GB is a sight for sore eyes.

Now all that remains is how well the game runs on consoles in comparison to its PC brother. We’ve already seen a bit of gameplay from the Xbox version, but it’ll be interesting to see if the next-gen edition can come anywhere close to the ray-tracing on PC. Especially that nice and relatively low file size.