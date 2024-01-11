Cyberpunk 2077 dev claims it was “just a warm-up” as sequel gets underway

Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative director has made some bold claims about the upcoming sequel as they tease that its development has begun.

Cyberpunk 2077’s transformation from zero to hero is the stuff of legends. The game launched in abysmal shape and was decried by gamers everywhere as a broken, buggy mess.

Thanks to an incredible effort to fix what was admittedly their own mistake, CD Projekt RED turned the game into one of the most immersive RPGs on the market. The massive overhaul instituted via the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion has made Cyberpunk 2077 a must-play game.

Now that all the major repairs are out of the way, devs have officially started work on Cyberpunk 2077’s mysterious sequel known only as Project Orion. Narrative Director Igor Sarzyński confirmed that work had officially begun on the project via Twitter and shoveled coal into the hype train’s engine.

CD Projekt RED We’re not getting Keanu for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel but we’re up for another celebrity companion.

Sarzyński expressed his excitement to finally begin Project Orion and told his followers that Cyberpunk 2077 “was just a warm-up”. Of course, this statement could be taken a few different ways depending on your entry point into the first game.

At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was an incomplete disaster that could crash anywhere up to eight times in the span of half an hour. Even on the newer PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware, the game struggled to run.

The team at CD Projekt RED also took some questionable steps to keep that from consumers and muddied the review process. If Sarzyński is referring to that as the warm-up, hopefully, it means that some lessons have been learned and we’ll never have to experience that from this particular developer again.

If he’s referring to the extremely polished and greatly improved experience of Cyberpunk 2077 following the release of Phantom Liberty as a jumping-off point for the sequel, then we have a lot to be excited about.

CD Projekt RED Maybe Jackie has an engram and we’ll see him again. A man can dream.

Developers working on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel have already promised that they’ll be making improvements to one of the biggest narrative gripes that players had with the original. Lifepaths will feature more branching consequences and story beats in the future.

Not a lot more is known about Project Orion beyond these brief tidbits but the team seems genuinely enthused about the prospect of returning to the world of Cyberpunk. Of course, we’ll likely experience the next installment of The Witcher franchise long before that.