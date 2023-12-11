Unknown streamer beats Scump, Symfuhny & more in MW3 Twitch viewership rankings

An unknown streamer has come out ahead of the likes of Scump, Symfuhny, Nadeshot, and more in the Twitch viewership rankings for the first month of Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 came out on November 10 as the latest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise, bringing with it the classic MW2 (2009) maps that players know and love.

While the campaign left a lot to be desired, the multiplayer — which most players enjoy CoD for — seriously made up for it, as explained in our MW3 review.

As a result, players have been seriously happy with the new title, especially in comparison to 2021 and 2022’s entries, Vanguard and MWII respectively, and streamers have been grinding some serious hours to their viewers. But who led the pack?

Top 10 Modern Warfare 3 streamers after one month

These were the top 10 most watched Modern Warfare 3 streamers in the 30 days following game launch, with some familiar faces all beaten by a new name that most of you likely won’t recognize.

Stats provided by SullyGnome

Rank Streamer Hours Watched 1 mrbluwu 3,753,344 2 Scump 2,139,064 3 Symfuhny 1,357,961 4 Nadeshot 950,215 5 ZooMaa 787,870 6 Shotzzy 686,631 7 TeePee 637,617 8 Aydan 483,631 9 HusKerrs 461,711 10 RDCGaming 331,199

Of course the standout name here is mrbluwu — a streamer with just 46,000 followers at the time of writing, but earning more hours watched than some of the biggest names in Call of Duty.

That is in large part due to their whopping 611 hours streamed, barely taking any time off throughout the entire month.

They were followed by Scump — the only other streamer to get over 2m hours watched —, Symfuhny, and Nadeshot.

Only one player made the top 10 for hours watched, with OpTic star Shotzzy coming in at 6th. The next highest was Shotzzy’s teammate, Dashy, who ranked 17th, followed by Atlanta FaZe’s Drazah in 33rd.

Now in the second month of Modern Warfare 3 and with the launch of the new Warzone integration, it will be interesting to see whether mrbluwu can keep up with the biggest names in COD.