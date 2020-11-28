 Shroud reveals main reason why he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud reveals main reason why he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 28/Nov/2020 12:53

by Joe Craven
Shroud next to Cyberpunk 2077
shroud

Twitch veteran and ex-CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been discussing Cyberpunk 2077, explaining what he’s most looking forward to about CD Projekt Red’s upcoming title. 

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time. From the studio that brought us the acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is no reason to suggest that it won’t be one of the best games of the year.

However, despite the anticipation and development team behind it, the game has been delayed multiple times, now set for a December 10 release.

Barring any further delays, fans will be able to jump into Night City just before Christmas. CD Projekt have been keen to emphasize there will be no further delays, but with the ongoing global health crisis we wouldn’t rule anything out just yet.

A xenomorph, doomguy, and v from cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 is set for a December 2020 release, unless CD Projekt feel the need to push it back further.

During a November 27 live stream, the ex-Cloud9 CS:GO pro turned his thoughts to Cyberpunk 2077, revealing what he is most excited for regarding the upcoming futuristic RPG.

“One to ten, how excited are you for Cyberpunk?” shroud said, as fans questioned the streamer for his thoughts on the upcoming title. “I’m not like ten out of ten excitement but I’m definitely excited, you know. I am excited to see what their definition of next-gen is, that’s what I’m excited for.”

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 now live across the world, many fans are excited to get their hands on next-gen games from world-leading developers, to match their industry-leading consoles.

Shroud finished: “Like yeah the game’s gonna be great – cool. But I really wanna know are they [CD Projekt] actually gonna revolutionize and truly next-gen. We’ll see – that’s what I wanna know.”

It seems that shroud, like many of us, is simply excited to see how far world-leading dev teams can take gaming on a whole new level of console. From December 10 onwards, we should find out.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer or an online mode?

Published: 27/Nov/2020 13:30

by Alex Garton
CD Projekt Red have previously confirmed a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode is on the cards, leaving many fans wondering how long it will take before it’s released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of 2020 and fans are desperate to explore the bustling streets of Night City. It’s fair to say fans have had to be patient with the title; CD Projekt RED opted to delay the game multiple times to ensure it was a complete product at release.

Although this was disappointing, it’s certainly better than receiving the game in an unfinished state. Most can agree on that. Now, we finally have our release date set in stone for December 10 and it’s approaching fast.

A frequently asked question is if the title will include a multiplayer mode – and is so, when can we expect it? There’s no doubt Cyberpunk’s world would make for an incredible and unique multiplayer experience, and here’s everything we know so far.

CD Projekt RED
CD Projekt RED confirmed Cyberpunk multiplayer was in development back in 2019.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have a multiplayer mode?

On December 11, Cyberpunk 2077 will release as a strictly single-player experience. This means there will be no multiplayer elements to the title and unfortunately, players will have to explore Night City on their own first of all.

Despite this, the good news is that a multiplayer mode is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED confirmed this on Twitter back in September 2019, and even revealed that free single-player DLC will also arrive after launch.

The multiplayer mode will be the key to the game’s longevity and lasting relevance. As seen with GTA Online, a fun online mode can develop a large and dedicated fanbase that continues to play for years after a game’s release.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release date?

As of now, CD Projekt RED has only confirmed that multiplayer is in development. Therefore, we do not currently have a release date for Cyberpunk’s online mode.

A good prediction would be late 2021 or early 2022 at this point, but as we know with CD Projekt RED, they prefer to take their time and release a finished product.

Fingers crossed, we don’t have to wait too long for Cyberpunk’s multiplayer mode. As for now, we’ve got an exciting single-player experience to get stuck into for launch and a futuristic world to explore. That will have to do for now.