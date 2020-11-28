Shroud reveals main reason why he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto

Twitch veteran and ex-CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been discussing Cyberpunk 2077, explaining what he’s most looking forward to about CD Projekt Red’s upcoming title.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time. From the studio that brought us the acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is no reason to suggest that it won’t be one of the best games of the year.

However, despite the anticipation and development team behind it, the game has been delayed multiple times, now set for a December 10 release.

Barring any further delays, fans will be able to jump into Night City just before Christmas. CD Projekt have been keen to emphasize there will be no further delays, but with the ongoing global health crisis we wouldn’t rule anything out just yet.

During a November 27 live stream, the ex-Cloud9 CS:GO pro turned his thoughts to Cyberpunk 2077, revealing what he is most excited for regarding the upcoming futuristic RPG.

“One to ten, how excited are you for Cyberpunk?” shroud said, as fans questioned the streamer for his thoughts on the upcoming title. “I’m not like ten out of ten excitement but I’m definitely excited, you know. I am excited to see what their definition of next-gen is, that’s what I’m excited for.”

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 now live across the world, many fans are excited to get their hands on next-gen games from world-leading developers, to match their industry-leading consoles.

Shroud finished: “Like yeah the game’s gonna be great – cool. But I really wanna know are they [CD Projekt] actually gonna revolutionize and truly next-gen. We’ll see – that’s what I wanna know.”

It seems that shroud, like many of us, is simply excited to see how far world-leading dev teams can take gaming on a whole new level of console. From December 10 onwards, we should find out.