 xQc explains why he actually likes strict Cyberpunk 2077 streaming rules - Dexerto
xQc explains why he actually likes strict Cyberpunk 2077 streaming rules

Published: 3/Dec/2020 6:35

by Brad Norton
xQc selfie / Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay
Instagram: xqcow1 / CD Projekt Red

xQc

CD Projekt Red just unveiled details surrounding content creation and early access for Cyberpunk 2077. While many believe the guidelines to be quite strict, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has explained why he actually likes them.

There’s no denying Cyberpunk 2077 is one the most hotly anticipated games in quite some time. After all, it has been seven years since the reveal trailer. The gaming industry has been salivating over every little detail since, and in a matter of days, it’ll finally be out in the wild.

Before we get to the December 10 release date, however, a few lucky individuals have already secured some early copies. Be it through accidental early shipping, or popular content creators being provided early access. Regardless of how people got their hands on it, everyone has to follow a set of strict rules.

Failing to do so will be met with harsh consequences. While various streamers were initially against this kind of approach, one of the biggest names on Twitch has spoken out in favor of CD Projekt Red’s decision. Here’s why xQc actually prefers the strict guidelines.

“Our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same – spoiler-free – experience at the time the game releases,” the devs shared in a December 2 post. As a result of this goal, no one is allowed to stream or release content before the December 9 embargo that drops at 3 AM PT.

Anyone that goes against this ruling will be met with copyright strikes and potentially face further legal action. Obviously, once this deadline expires, they want everyone to be sharing their experiences “like there’s no tomorrow.”

Reacting to the news, xQc explained why this approach is far better from a streamer’s perspective. In order to stream various other titles as soon as possible, xQc has had to jump through some hurdles.

“The only games I got to stream early… I literally had to get someone’s account from New Zealand, pay them so they buy the game on my account, get the account back, change password, log in, and play early.”

For other streamers, they’re often given early access codes. That’s never quite been the case for xQc though. Instead, he has to go about things in a more convoluted way. Manually accessing the game through a New Zealand-based account, the region where games unlock ahead of every other country. 

“I had to even out the playing field,” he explained. But thanks to these new guidelines from CD Projekt Red, that won’t be an issue with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. “I’m happy that [they] took action in making sure the playing field is even across the board for the consumers.”

“It’s better for everybody,” he added before going off on another tangent. Currently investing his time into GTA V, it’s clear that xQc is eager to take a trip down to Night City. Expect to see him, along with practically every other streamer, jumping into Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as the December 9 embargo comes to an end.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.