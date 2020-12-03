xQc explains why he actually likes strict Cyberpunk 2077 streaming rules - Dexerto

CD Projekt Red just unveiled details surrounding content creation and early access for Cyberpunk 2077. While many believe the guidelines to be quite strict, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has explained why he actually likes them.

There’s no denying Cyberpunk 2077 is one the most hotly anticipated games in quite some time. After all, it has been seven years since the reveal trailer. The gaming industry has been salivating over every little detail since, and in a matter of days, it’ll finally be out in the wild.

Before we get to the December 10 release date, however, a few lucky individuals have already secured some early copies. Be it through accidental early shipping, or popular content creators being provided early access. Regardless of how people got their hands on it, everyone has to follow a set of strict rules.

Failing to do so will be met with harsh consequences. While various streamers were initially against this kind of approach, one of the biggest names on Twitch has spoken out in favor of CD Projekt Red’s decision. Here’s why xQc actually prefers the strict guidelines.

“Our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same – spoiler-free – experience at the time the game releases,” the devs shared in a December 2 post. As a result of this goal, no one is allowed to stream or release content before the December 9 embargo that drops at 3 AM PT.

Anyone that goes against this ruling will be met with copyright strikes and potentially face further legal action. Obviously, once this deadline expires, they want everyone to be sharing their experiences “like there’s no tomorrow.”

CD Projekt RED warns content creators for #Cyberpunk2077 – no streams or uploads before 12PM CET on December 9! Only 8 days till release 👀 pic.twitter.com/xonoWXHsiA — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 2, 2020

Reacting to the news, xQc explained why this approach is far better from a streamer’s perspective. In order to stream various other titles as soon as possible, xQc has had to jump through some hurdles.

“The only games I got to stream early… I literally had to get someone’s account from New Zealand, pay them so they buy the game on my account, get the account back, change password, log in, and play early.”

For other streamers, they’re often given early access codes. That’s never quite been the case for xQc though. Instead, he has to go about things in a more convoluted way. Manually accessing the game through a New Zealand-based account, the region where games unlock ahead of every other country.

“I had to even out the playing field,” he explained. But thanks to these new guidelines from CD Projekt Red, that won’t be an issue with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. “I’m happy that [they] took action in making sure the playing field is even across the board for the consumers.”

“It’s better for everybody,” he added before going off on another tangent. Currently investing his time into GTA V, it’s clear that xQc is eager to take a trip down to Night City. Expect to see him, along with practically every other streamer, jumping into Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as the December 9 embargo comes to an end.