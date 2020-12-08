 Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 won’t match GTA 5 - Dexerto
Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 won’t match GTA 5

Published: 8/Dec/2020 13:38 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 13:51

by James Busby
Shroud
Shroud has given his thoughts on whether he thinks Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to match GTA 5’s day one sales — and he didn’t seem too optimistic. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say. 

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy reaction times. However, when he’s not busy fragging out on his favorite FPS titles, he enjoys diving into the latest open-world titles. In fact, it’s not uncommon for the Twitch streamer to voice his opinions on the latest AAA titles.

After all, shroud has stated that he is excited to see whether CD Projekt has been able to create a truly revolutionary next-gen title. 

So far, the reviews of the game seem largely positive — despite there being a number of game-breaking bugs being present. Of course, these problems will likely be fixed by the massive day one patch and will likely deter any fans from canceling their preorders. 

However, shroud recently voiced his views on whether Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to sell more copies on release day than GTA 5. After all, Rockstar’s title famously broke industry sales records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $800 million in its first day.

Over the years, this has led to GTA being a household name. Whether you love or hate GTA, there’s certainly no denying how dominant this franchise has become. “GTA 5 is like known across [the world], like Grand Theft Auto was hype,” states shroud. The Twitch streamer then goes onto discuss the excitement around GTA 6. 

“GTA 6 is going to be equally as hype, you know? I don’t know if Cyberpunk can beat that, but there’s a chance. But I doubt it, man. GTA is like, known. My Grandma knows GTA, you know what I mean? That’s the best thing you can say when you’re talking about games. If your grandma knows it, then you’re good.”

In the end, shroud thinks GTA’s popularity will make it difficult for Cyberpunk 2077 to beat its day one sales record. For now, only time will tell whether CD Projekt’s long-anticipated sci-fi title has what it takes to dethrone the current king. 

Reviews warn Cyberpunk 2077 comes with “game-breaking” bugs at launch

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:05

by Tanner Pierce
While the hype for Cyberpunk 2077 has been through the roof and the game mostly delivers on the some fronts, reviewers are warning about a large amount of bugs in the PC version and it’s unknown when they’ll be fixed. 

It’s safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the single most anticipated game of 2020 and possibly of the last couple of years. Ever since its re-announcement back in 2018, the community has been eager to get their hands on the title and try out what seemed to be a huge open-world experience with an interesting aesthetic.

Now, reviews for the game are out in the wild, and while most seem to agree that it mostly lives up to the hype and delivers on a few fronts, reviewers who played the pre-launch version, at least on PC, are seemingly warning that it is full of bugs in its current state.

Cyberpunk 2077 bugs

While Cyberpunk 2077 currently sits at a 91 on Metacritic, reviewers seem to agree that the game is full of bugs, even the ones who have given it high marks.

Over at the Washington Post, Gene Park posted on Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 is “a buggy mess” and that by the end of the game, it was very apparent. He even mentioned that, if you’re hoping the Day 1 patch will take care of the problems, you’re sorely mistaken, as the bugs “run deep”.

In GameSpot’s review, Kallie Plagge called the game “phenomenally buggy” and even mentioned that, at two separate instances towards the end of the game, it froze completely. Plagge went on to describe the number of bugs in the game as “extensive”.

Probably one of the more scathing observations about the bugs came from YouTuber Laymen Gaming, saying that some of them were “some of the worst” he’s “ever experienced in a game.” He also went on to say that there are so many right now, that it’s “game-breakingly” bad.

What’s the community saying about the bugs?

As one might expect, the community has generally not been reacting well to the news. Some people are, expectedly, saying it might be best to hold off on the game until the bugs are fixed.

It is important to point out that the reviews out right now are only for the PC version of the game, however, if that version is this buggy, that may be a bit telling as to how less powerful hardware will handle it. Still, it’s important not to jump to any conclusions until you’ve played it for yourself.