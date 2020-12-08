Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 won’t match GTA 5 - Dexerto

Shroud has given his thoughts on whether he thinks Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to match GTA 5’s day one sales — and he didn’t seem too optimistic. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy reaction times. However, when he’s not busy fragging out on his favorite FPS titles, he enjoys diving into the latest open-world titles. In fact, it’s not uncommon for the Twitch streamer to voice his opinions on the latest AAA titles.

After all, shroud has stated that he is excited to see whether CD Projekt has been able to create a truly revolutionary next-gen title.

So far, the reviews of the game seem largely positive — despite there being a number of game-breaking bugs being present. Of course, these problems will likely be fixed by the massive day one patch and will likely deter any fans from canceling their preorders.

However, shroud recently voiced his views on whether Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to sell more copies on release day than GTA 5. After all, Rockstar’s title famously broke industry sales records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $800 million in its first day.

Read More: xQc explains why he actually likes strict Cyberpunk 2077 streaming rules

Over the years, this has led to GTA being a household name. Whether you love or hate GTA, there’s certainly no denying how dominant this franchise has become. “GTA 5 is like known across [the world], like Grand Theft Auto was hype,” states shroud. The Twitch streamer then goes onto discuss the excitement around GTA 6.

“GTA 6 is going to be equally as hype, you know? I don’t know if Cyberpunk can beat that, but there’s a chance. But I doubt it, man. GTA is like, known. My Grandma knows GTA, you know what I mean? That’s the best thing you can say when you’re talking about games. If your grandma knows it, then you’re good.”

In the end, shroud thinks GTA’s popularity will make it difficult for Cyberpunk 2077 to beat its day one sales record. For now, only time will tell whether CD Projekt’s long-anticipated sci-fi title has what it takes to dethrone the current king.