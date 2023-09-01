How to show FPS in CS2: Counter-Strike 2 FPS command

With Valve giving out more CS2 limited test access to players, you might be getting your first taste of the new game. Here is how to see the FPS in-game, by using a simple show FPS command in Counter-Strike 2.

CS:GO’s days are limited, meaning players will have to switch to CS2 this year. The iconic first-person shooter will have its sequel after 10 years, in the form of Counter-Strike 2. The upcoming title features a ton of overhauls both for maps and how the game works in general.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, more players are able to access the CS2 limited test, thanks to Valve. Naturally, many will be eager to know how many frames they are getting in-game in different maps from the pool.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a handy guide on how you can see your FPS in CS2.

Valve Checking FPS in CS2 is very easy.

How to see FPS in CS2

To check FPS in CS2, simply follow these steps:

Press ~ to open the in-game console. Type “cl_showfps 1” and press Enter.

This will enable the in-game FPS count on the left side of the screen. You can disable it again by typing cl_showfps 0.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Net graph in CS2

Another option is to use the net graph command instead – this will give you even more data on a heads-up display, such as ping and packet loss.

Press ~ to open the in-game console. Type “cq_netgraph 1” and press Enter.

In CS2, almost all the console commands are the same as CS:GO. This means veteran players won’t be having any problem remembering them. However, if you’re new to the game and wondering what are the best console commands for CS2, our guide has everything you need to know, including how to enable the developer console.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out the best settings for CS2 here.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can check the frames per second you’re getting in CS2. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

Counter-Strike 2 competitive changes | Counter-Strike 2 best settings | What is sub-tick in Counter-Strike 2? | All smoke changes in Counter-Strike 2 | Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on Linux or macOS? | Can banned CS:GO players play Counter-Strike 2? | What will happen to my CSGO skins? | Will Counter-Strike 2 come to Steam Deck? | Everything we know about Counter-Strike 2