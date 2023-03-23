Counter-Strike 2: Every confirmed map

After much hype, Counter-Strike 2 is finally out for select players to enjoy, and with its official reveal comes newly updated maps. We have listed the confirmed maps already available in the new version, along with a look at other legacy maps from CS:GO which were not included.

The hype has been real for Counter-Strike 2 in recent weeks, and finally, the community’s wishes have been granted as Valve has officially announced the new version of CSGO.

Despite it technically being just a port, it still brings massive changes to the fundamental gameplay of CSGO. Namely the physics of the smoke, server tick rates, and of course map upgrades.

This new port, therefore, brings massive changes to Counter Strike’s legacy maps, with varying levels of updates from location to location. In Valve’s announcement video for Counter-Strike 2, they grouped the new maps into three categories. Touchstone, Upgrades, and Overhauls.

Touchstones are legacy maps that have not only been in Counter-Strike for the longest but also maps that have the game’s fundamental gameplay foundations. Mostly those in the Active Duty Pool. The changes these received in the new port are minimal with mostly just visual upgrades and lighting improvements.

Upgrades are maps from CSGO that received major updates to lighting and textures, utilizing Source 2’s improved graphics as much as possible. These maps can range from Active Duty Pool maps, to Deathmatch maps.

Overhauls are essentially complete rebuilds of CS’s oldest maps, be it already in CSGO or previously. These maps feature new textures, lighting, structures, and possibly updates for how the map plays in-game.

Here is the full list of maps that were shown in the video, or at least the ones we have spotted. We have segmented them between Active Duty Pool maps, and every other map.

Contents

Active Duty Pool

Maps in the Active Duty Pool are maps that at some point were available to play in the Competitive queue, and used in CSGO tournaments. Some of them were moved to the Reserve Pool, but others are still playable today.

The only maps that were once in the Active Duty Pool which did not make an appearance are Cache, Vertigo, and Anubis.

It is unknown at this stage if Valve will be remaking Cache for Counter-Strike 2. Anubis is the newest addition to the Pool, so it will most likely stay, and Vertigo has become a mainstay in the Pool since its addition and will also most likely come back.

Dust II

Valve Dust 2 CT Spawn point rendered in Source 2

Counter-Strike and Dust 2 go hand in hand. When fans of FPS games think Counter-Strike, Dust 2 is most likely what they first think of, and of course, it is in the newest iteration of the game.

Dust 2 is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates come in its lighting. Everything else stays the same.

Mirage

Valve Mirage B bombsite in Source 2

A Counter-Strike Fan favorite, the map that was initially made for esports play in the Cyberathlete Professional League in CS 1.6, has become a mainstay in Counter-Strike. Being the only map to be played in every single CS major since its release. And of course, it makes a return in CS2.

Mirage is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates come in its lighting. Everything else stays the same.

Train

Valve Train Terrorist bombsite entrances

Yes, the classic CS 1.6 map, created by one of Counter Strike’s creators, Train, is finally back since its demotion to the Reserve Map Pool in May 2021.

Train is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates come in its lighting. Everything else stays the same.

Nuke

Valve Nuke bombsite A rendered in Source 2

Nuke has been a mainstay in competitive play since CS 1.6, and the move to Counter-Strike 2 has not changed that, as

Nuke is classified as an Upgrade map, where its biggest update comes in the form of new lighting physics and textures made for the map.

Overpass

Valve Overpass Monster entrance to B in Source 2

One of the most unique maps in the pool, being one of the few maps in the Active Duty Pool which was specifically made in CSGO, it won’t be missing in the shift to Counter-Strike 2.

Overpass is classified as an Overhaul map, where it received a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures, and even gameplay changes.

Inferno

Valve Inferno Second Mid rendered in Source 2

One of the oldest maps in the game, making its first appearance in CS 1.1, it is an absolute classic when it comes to Counter-Strike, and yes, it’s coming along to Counter-Strike 2.

Inferno is classified as an Overhaul map, where it received a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures, and even gameplay changes.

Ancient

Valve Aztec mid rendered in Source 2

One of the newest maps in the Active Duty Pool, the spiritual successor to Aztec, the map was inserted into the pool to much controversy and dismay from players. But it will make another return with minimal changes.

Ancient is classified as an Upgrade map, where its biggest update comes in the form of new lighting physics and textures made for the map.

Cobblestone

Valve Cobblestone in CS2.

Although the consensus on Cobble is still in debate, it still has its fans in the community, and they were distraught by its removal in 2019. But it seems to be making a reappearance, with its Terrorist spawn entry being shown in Source 2.

It is unknown what classification Cobblestone received, but it will most likely be included in the full game at launch.

Deathmatch, Hostage, and Bomb Defusal maps

This section comprises a whole host of fan favorites, to infamous, maps. There are a lot of maps showcased, but there were a notable few which were a mainstay in CS’s history but did not appear. Here are some notable missing ones:

Dust

Office

Agency

Assault

Aztec

Here are the ones that did appear in the reveal video.

Tuscan

Valve Tuscan from CS 1.6 rendered in Source 2

Here is one for the old-school fans. The Bomb Defusal map was a mainstay in CS 1.6, receiving plenty of play in the esports scene during its prime. But during the shift to CSGO, Tuscan was left behind. It was temporarily released in CSGO, but was not meant to be played regularly.

Tuscan is classified as an Overhaul map, where it received a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures, and even gameplay changes.

Italy

Valve Italy CT spawn rendered in Source 2

The fun, awkward, and classic hostage map which has been around since the game’s beta in 1999 has been shown with an entirely new look to it. Most likely never going to be put in the Active Duty Pool, it’s nice to see it updated for a new iteration once again.

Italy is classified as an Overhaul map, where it received a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures, and even gameplay changes.

Baggage

Valve Spawn point in Baggage rendered in Source 2

Yep, it’s coming back. Arms Race (aka Gun Game) fans will be happy to see the classic return once again. It made its first appearance in CSGO specifically made for the Arms Race game mode. The teasing of this map possibly means Arms Race is coming with the port.

Baggage is classified as an Upgrade map, where its biggest update comes in the form of new lighting physics and textures made for the map.

And that was all the maps showcased and teased in the video. There are still a lot of fan favorites missing from the list, but obviously, as Valve continuously updates Counter-Strike 2, we will see the classics appear once again.

