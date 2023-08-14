The best refresh rate for Counter-Strike 2

Want to know what is the ideal screen refresh rate for Counter-strike 2? We list the best screen refresh rate option for you.

Counter-Strike has been one of the most-played FPS titles for decades. It’s been played by countless people and consistently holds one of the largest numbers of concurrent players of many FPS titles.

With Counter-Strike 2 approaching in the Summer of 2023 in a closed beta phase, the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. For those chasing the dream setup, we’ve already thrown down some pro insights on top-tier mouse pads, the correct screen resolution, and essential software tweaks.

But let’s dive deeper. What’s the ultimate screen refresh rate for CS2? We’ve done the research ahead of the game’s launch to help set you up with the best possible advantage. Remember, while resolution and high-performance hardware are critical for your PC to run intensive games like Counter-Strike 2 lag-free, you need to ensure that your gaming monitor supports a high refresh rate to make sure that you can truly harness all that power.

So, we’ve looked at what the pros use, as well as some of the individual differences to bring you the best screen refresh rate for Counter-Strike 2.

The best screen refresh rate for Counter-Strike 2: 360 Hz

Dexerto

360Hz is the Lamborghini of refresh rates. For adrenaline-fueled games like Counter-Strike 2, it’s the secret sauce that makes everything smoother. Your gameplay doesn’t just look good; it’s ultra-responsive. Every millisecond counts, and 360 Hz gives you an edge over your opponents. 360Hz essentially means that the monitor will refresh 360 times a second, this means that you might have a competitive advantage when spotting enemies on the map.

Compared to 240 or 144Hz, the additional frames do make a noticeable difference in matches. When paired with Nvidia Reflex, you soon build the ultimate setup for reacting to your foes as quickly as possible.

With this in mind, just remember that many of the 360Hz monitors at a reasonable price top out at a 1080p resolution, so you might not need as much horsepower as you think when it comes to driving a monitor of this caliber.

Monitors are also breaking past the 360Hz barrier in small increments, so if you can get your hands on one, such as a 480Hz panel, you can also expect similarly stellar performance.

Here are some of the best 360 Hz monitors for Counter-Strike 2

Acer Predator X25 FHD, 360 Hz Get from Amazon $484.99 ASUS ROG Swift FHD, 360 Hz Get from Amazon $579 Alienware AW2523HF FHD, 360 Hz Get from BestBuy $449

Is a 240Hz monitor worth it for Counter-Strike 2?

Dexerto

240Hz is a refresh rate that is good for Counter-Strike 2, but not the absolute best on offer with current technology. There are a wider array of 240Hz panels available on the market, each with its own panel technologies and strengths.

But, the general gist of things is that the subtle difference between 360Hz and 240Hz is fairly subtle unless you have incredibly well-trained eyes.

It offers the best of both worlds and for professionals or those sensitive to refresh rates, a 240 Hz display can be a significant upgrade to the ones with a 144 Hz refresh rate. With a game like Counter-Strike, where split-second reactions matter, having a 240Hz monitor might still offer an advantage.

The rule of thumb in gaming says the higher the refresh rate, the better. That said, while higher refresh rates, like 360 Hz or 240Hz, will give you an incredible advantage and buttery smooth content compared to the ones that boast 144Hz or 60Hz, however, it won’t essentially make you a better gamer.

Remember, you’ll need a powerful gaming setup, including a high-end processor and GPU, RAM, and more, to get the best out of a high refresh rate display.

So, if you do not want to spend a lot and yet want a great immersive gaming experience with CS2, then 240Hz is the perfect middle-ground for you.

Here are some of the best 240Hz monitors for Counter-Strike 2

ASUS ROG Strix 27 QHD, 270 Hz Get from Amazon $599 BenQ ZOWIE XL2546K FHD, 240 Hz Get from Amazon $429 SAMSUNG Odyssey G65B QHD, 240 Hz Get from Amazon $649

Most popular screen refresh rate for Counter-Strike 2: 144 Hz

Dexerto

If you’re starting up and budget takes precedence over premium trimmings, 144Hz is an ideal refresh rate for games like Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, PUBG, and more.

Monitors with 144Hz are particularly popular with users upgrading from 60Hz without going all in. These users will notice a stark difference in gaming performance, reduced lag, and smoother graphics.

The fluid graphics on a 144Hz display will be highly pleasing and noticeable if you’ve just upgraded from a 60Hz monitor. The most significant benefit of this upgrade is improved graphics performance without breaking the bank.

Since these monitors are not resource hungry, you can pair them with most of your existing gaming hardware. To get the best out of a 144Hz monitor, you should look at a balance of high resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, which means you must aim for a monitor with 1440p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

You can also opt for a 1080p, 144Hz monitor, which can be had at incredibly competitive prices, and are still a significant step up from a standard 60Hz panel.

Here are some of the best 144Hz monitors for Counter-Strike 2

LG UltraGear QHD 27 27GL83A-B QHD, 144 Hz Get from Amazon $299.99 GIGABYTE G27F 2 – 27 FHD, 165 Hz Get from Amazon $169.99 HyperX Armada 27 QHD, 165 Hz Get from Amazon $439

