Counter-Strike 2 best settings: CS2 settings for max FPS & competitive advantages

If you are just jumping into Counter-Strike 2 for the first time, moving over from CS:GO, you’ll want to make sure your settings are just as you like them, and optimized for FPS. Here are the best settings for CS2.
CS2 is the upgrade to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive we have all been waiting for. It’s a complete overhaul of the previous game, with upgraded graphics, lighting and more.
As a result, though, most players will find that it is considerably more taxing on their CPU and graphics card. So, if you want to ensure you have a smooth experience with the best frame rate possible, it’s time to tinker with the settings.
We’ve tested a variety of settings for FPS improvements in-game, and these are the best settings we’ve found so far. As CS2 is still in beta, these will be subject to change with updates. The release date for CS2 is fast approaching.
Best CS2 settings
Video settings for Counter-Strike 2
The first tab of settings you need to adjust is Video. Here, you can change things like brightness, aspect ratio and resolution.
Resolution is somewhat personal preference, but we’ve got a guide on the best resolution options for CS2 here.
- Main menu background scenery: Anything you want!
- Color mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 110%
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Resolution: 1680×1050
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Max
- Laptop power savings: Disable
The exact aspect ratio and resolution setting you use is up to you. However, setting it to something like 16:10, 1680×1050, will improve your FPS, as the game is now rendering at a lower resolution than the default 1920×1080.
This setting will also stretch the game slightly, but not as much as 4:3. To get stretched res, make sure your graphics card scaling settings are set to ‘fullscreen’ – not ‘aspect ratio’.
Advanced Video Settings
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4X MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model / Texture Detail: Medium
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- High Dynamic Range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality (Improves performance)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Although you might think disabling FidelityFX Super Resolution would improve performance, this setting actually improves your FPS by upscaling the game. Ultra Quality will look almost identical, with a small boost in performance.
Using lower settings for FidelityFX will result in improved performance, but the game becomes much more visually unappealing.
It is highly recommended to set Global Shadow Quality to High, as shadows in CS2 can give away positions.
Game settings for CS2
The next batch of settings to look at are game settings. Many of these are simply personal preference, but some of them will definitely improve your experience in CS2.
Game
- Max Acceptable Matchmaking Ping: 100
- Max Acceptable Game Traffic Bandwidth: Unrestricted
- Community Notification location: Top right
- Enable Developer Console (~): Yes
- Install Counter-Strike Workshop tools: No
Hud
- Hud scale: 0.90
- Hud color: Preference
Team
- Show Team Positions in hud: Show location and equipment
- Show teammate colors in competitive: Show colors
- Use teammate colors on ID: No
- Friends lobby default permissions: Friends need invites
- Looking to play when Counter-Strike starts: Remember last state
Communication
- Player pings: Display and sound
- Mute enemy team: No
- Mute all but friends: No
- Hide Avatar Images: Preference
- Clean player names: Preference
Radar / Tablet
- Radar centers the player: Yes
- Radar is rotating: yes
- Radar Hud size: 1
- Radar Map zoom: 0.60
- Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes
Crosshair
For the best crosshairs used by top players, check out our crosshair codes guide.
Item
- Quick Graffiti: Yes
- Delay Sniper Rifle un-scope after shot: No
- Auto re-zoom sniper rifle after shot: No
- Detach Silencer on M4A1-s and USP-S: Disabled
- Always show inventory: Yes
- Open Buy Menu with Use Key: Yes
- Buy Menu Number Keys: Number Keys Buy Items
- Buy Menu Donation Key: Left Control
The majority of other settings in CS2 are simply personal preference, so play around with different crosshairs, key binds and sensitivities to see what suits you.
However, we also recommend disabling the ‘Detach silencer from M4A1-S and USP-S’ setting. This will stop you from accidentally removing the silencer by right-clicking.
As CS2 is updated ahead of its full release, some of these recommendations may change, but we’ll keep this guide updated.
