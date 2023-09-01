Counter-Strike 2 best settings: CS2 settings for max FPS & competitive advantages

If you are just jumping into Counter-Strike 2 for the first time, moving over from CS:GO, you’ll want to make sure your settings are just as you like them, and optimized for FPS. Here are the best settings for CS2.

CS2 is the upgrade to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive we have all been waiting for. It’s a complete overhaul of the previous game, with upgraded graphics, lighting and more.

As a result, though, most players will find that it is considerably more taxing on their CPU and graphics card. So, if you want to ensure you have a smooth experience with the best frame rate possible, it’s time to tinker with the settings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ve tested a variety of settings for FPS improvements in-game, and these are the best settings we’ve found so far. As CS2 is still in beta, these will be subject to change with updates. The release date for CS2 is fast approaching.

Best CS2 settings

Video settings for Counter-Strike 2

The first tab of settings you need to adjust is Video. Here, you can change things like brightness, aspect ratio and resolution.

Resolution is somewhat personal preference, but we’ve got a guide on the best resolution options for CS2 here.

Article continues after ad

Main menu background scenery: Anything you want!

Color mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 110%

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Resolution: 1680×1050

Display mode: Fullscreen

Refresh rate: Max

Laptop power savings: Disable

Valve

The exact aspect ratio and resolution setting you use is up to you. However, setting it to something like 16:10, 1680×1050, will improve your FPS, as the game is now rendering at a lower resolution than the default 1920×1080.

Article continues after ad

This setting will also stretch the game slightly, but not as much as 4:3. To get stretched res, make sure your graphics card scaling settings are set to ‘fullscreen’ – not ‘aspect ratio’.

Advanced Video Settings

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Current video values preset: Custom

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4X MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model / Texture Detail: Medium

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

High Dynamic Range: Performance

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality (Improves performance)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Although you might think disabling FidelityFX Super Resolution would improve performance, this setting actually improves your FPS by upscaling the game. Ultra Quality will look almost identical, with a small boost in performance.

Article continues after ad

Using lower settings for FidelityFX will result in improved performance, but the game becomes much more visually unappealing.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

It is highly recommended to set Global Shadow Quality to High, as shadows in CS2 can give away positions.

Article continues after ad

Game settings for CS2

The next batch of settings to look at are game settings. Many of these are simply personal preference, but some of them will definitely improve your experience in CS2.

Game

Max Acceptable Matchmaking Ping: 100

Max Acceptable Game Traffic Bandwidth: Unrestricted

Community Notification location: Top right

Enable Developer Console (~): Yes

Install Counter-Strike Workshop tools: No

Valve

Hud

Hud scale: 0.90

Hud color: Preference

Team

Show Team Positions in hud: Show location and equipment

Show teammate colors in competitive: Show colors

Use teammate colors on ID: No

Friends lobby default permissions: Friends need invites

Looking to play when Counter-Strike starts: Remember last state

Communication

Player pings: Display and sound

Mute enemy team: No

Mute all but friends: No

Hide Avatar Images: Preference

Clean player names: Preference

Radar / Tablet

Radar centers the player: Yes

Radar is rotating: yes

Radar Hud size: 1

Radar Map zoom: 0.60

Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes

Crosshair

For the best crosshairs used by top players, check out our crosshair codes guide.

Article continues after ad

Item

Quick Graffiti: Yes

Delay Sniper Rifle un-scope after shot: No

Auto re-zoom sniper rifle after shot: No

Detach Silencer on M4A1-s and USP-S: Disabled

Always show inventory: Yes

Open Buy Menu with Use Key: Yes

Buy Menu Number Keys: Number Keys Buy Items

Buy Menu Donation Key: Left Control

The majority of other settings in CS2 are simply personal preference, so play around with different crosshairs, key binds and sensitivities to see what suits you.

However, we also recommend disabling the ‘Detach silencer from M4A1-S and USP-S’ setting. This will stop you from accidentally removing the silencer by right-clicking.

As CS2 is updated ahead of its full release, some of these recommendations may change, but we’ll keep this guide updated.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other Counter-Strike 2 guides:

Article continues after ad

What is sub-tick in Counter-Strike 2? | All smoke changes in Counter-Strike 2 | Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on Linux or macOS? | Can banned CS:GO players play Counter-Strike 2? | What will happen to my CSGO skins? | Will Counter-Strike 2 come to Steam Deck? | CS2 console commands