CS2 ratings explained: Premier ranks & CS rating in Counter-Strike 2

In Counter-Strike 2, the ranking system has had a complete overhaul, with a new CS rating used in Premier mode to determine your skill against other players. Here’s how the new rating system works in CS2.

In CS:GO, matchmaking had ranks ranging from Silver to Global Elite. But, it was never clear how close you were to ranking up or down, often a source of frustration for players.

These ranks will still exist in CS2, but they will not be used in Premier Mode, and in regular competitive, they will be per-map. Meaning, you may have a different rank for Mirage and Nuke, for example, depending on your wins, losses, and performances on those maps.

But the real highlight of CS2’s new ranked system is Premier. Premier instead now uses ‘CS Rating’, a visible elo number, which is adjusted based strictly on wins and losses.

Here is how CS rating works in Counter-Strike 2.

Contents

CS Rating explained

First, you will need to win 10 games to receive your placement rating. Ratings begin at 0, and go all the way to 35,000. Each 5000 elo is represented by a different color:

0-4,999 – Grey

5,000-9,999 – Light Blue

10,000-14,999 – Blue

15,000-19,999 – Purple

20,000-24,999 – Pink

25,000-29,999 – Red

30,000-35,000 – Yellow/Gold

In this way, you can think of the color of your rating as your ‘rank’. This system is clearly almost certainly modeled on FACEIT, the third-party service used by many CS:GO players, which features a number rating system and levels similar to the new CS rating.

You can also think of these ranks compared to the existing matchmaking ranks. For example, the yellow category is like Global Elite, and the grey category is like Silver.

The color system is also used on skin rarities, with Red ‘Cover’ skins better than Blue ‘Mil-Spec’ skins.

How to improve CS Rating in CS2

To get a higher rating, and ‘rank up’ in CS2’s Premier Mode, you simply need to win games. Once you have a rating, your performance, like kills, deaths, etc. are not important. You will see at the start of a match exactly how many rating points you will earn or lose, depending on the outcome of the match.

However, these are not always the same. It appears, based on matches in the beta so far, that going on a loss streak will compound the elo loss too. So you may start off losing 100 or so points for a loss, but after your third loss in a row, you may lose over 400 points for a single loss.

Valve / Dexerto

On the other hand, if you find yourself on a win streak, your winning bonus will become larger. All of this is designed to get you to the most appropriate rank for your skill level faster.

When you reach a round figure, like 15,000 for example, you are now on a rank down/up game. If you lose this game, you will fall back into the 14,000s, and if you win, you will move up/remain in the 15,000s.

How Premier mode matches work

Pick & Ban maps

Premier mode in CS2 is different from regular competitive matches. First, you cannot choose the map or maps you want to play. Instead, a pick/ban phase is used.

The first team must ban two maps, then the other team gets to ban three maps. From the two maps left over, the first team gets the choice of which to play. This means you will need to be prepared to play maps you are less familiar with (we’re looking at you, Mirage 24/7 players).

In regular Competitive, you will still be able to choose which maps you want to play, so you can practice getting better at the maps there, if you want to be prepared for Premier.

Valve

MR12 and Overtime

MR12 simply stands for Max Rounds 12. This is the max rounds that can be played in a half. So, the first half might finish with scores such as 8-4, 9-3, or 12-0. After switching sides, the first team to reach 13 rounds will win.

If both teams reach 12 rounds, then Overtime will commence – provided everyone agrees to it. If even one player votes against Overtime, then the match will end as a draw.

In Overtime, the first team to reach 16 rounds will win, with three round halves. If the match goes 15-15, it ends as a draw.

CS2 leaderboards

To see how you stack up against your friends and players around the world, Counter-Strike 2 brings leaderboards to CS for the first time.

Leaderboards show rating, wins, and win percentage, as well as what % of players you rank among.

You can filter by friends, the world top 1000, or specific regions: Africa, Asia, Australia, China, Europe, North America, South America. Your leaderboard region is simply determined by where you play most of your matches.

You will also be required to select a name for the leaderboard, and submit it for approval. Also, once created, your name cannot be changed for the ongoing season – so pick wisely!

Note that you must have Prime Status to be eligible for the leaderboards.

Check out more CS2 guides, including the best settings and more:

