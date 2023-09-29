How to play CSGO after Counter-Strike 2’s release

Want to know how to access CSGO after Counter-Strike 2’s release? Here is your guide on how to access the classic game again.

Counter-Strike 2 has finally officially released to massive fanfare. The long-awaited entry into Source 2 has been a long in the making, with rumors starting years ago and finally, the world has access to it in all its glory.

However, just because we all have access to CS2 doesn’t mean there aren’t those who would like to revisit CSGO.

Luckily, Valve has always been good with allowing players to access older versions of CSGO, and that’s no different now that they’ve switched to CS2. So here is how to access CSGO moving forward in the CS2-era.

How to access CSGO after Counter-Strike 2’s release

To access CSGO after the CS2 switch is quite simple, you just need to follow the steps below:

Go to your Steam Library and right-click Counter-Strike 2

Click on “Properties” from the menu

Select the “Beta” tab

On the “Beta Participation” menu, select “csgo_demo_viewer – 1.38.7.9”

Once selected, Steam will auto-download this version of CSGO

Once downloaded, when clicking to play CS2, Steam will give the options between CS2 or CSGO.

Select CSGO

As for how long Valve will keep this build of CSGO downloadable, it’s unknown for now, as this is so far the only way you can access CSGO.

Valve Maps like Inferno were overhauled in Counter-Strike 2, leaving behind its old version in CSGO

Previous CS games were released as completely separate titles on Steam, however, CS2 was released akin to a big update for CSGO rather than a separate game, meaning CSGO could be lost entirely if Valve decides to take down this demo version. Similar to how Blizzard effectively replaced the original Overwatch with its transition to Overwatch 2.

However, they’re likely to keep around for the time being as there are still CS tournaments ongoing which are being played in CSGO.