CS2 commands: Best console commands for Counter-Strike 2 you need to know

Counter-Strike 2 is now playable for most CS:GO players, so if you’re just jumping in for the first time, you may want to bring your settings across from CS:GO using the console commands in CS2.

CS2 is the new version of CS:GO effectively, set to replace the old game in time. While it’s not out to everyone yet, the full release date for Counter-Strike 2 is now looming.

As of September 1, millions of players are thought to have access now. If you still aren’t in the beta, here’s how you can get in.

Once you’re in, you’ll want to bookmark this page so you can get the most important console commands at any time.

Contents

CS2 console commands you need

Just like CS:GO, you can enter these commands in the developer console.

net_graph 1

The net graph command, just like in CS:GO, will add a heads up display of information about your frames per second, latency, packet loss and more.

cl_showfps 1

This command will display a live FPS (frames per second) on screen, so you can see how well your system is holding up with CS2.

voice_scale 0.5

Using the voice scale command, you can alter the volume of your teammates voice chat. This is a scaleable command, meaning you can increase or decrease the number at the end of the command, from 0-1.

fps_max 0

The fps_max command allows you to put a limit on your frames per second. But, if you want it to be unlimited, simply set it to 0.

disconnect

As the command implies, this will instantly disconnect you from the server you are in.

quit

If you want to quit CS2 entirely and return to the desktop, use this command.

CS2 practice commands

If you want to jump into a practice game without any interruption from other players or bots, you can use these practice commands to setup an easy training environment, to check out the maps and weapons in peace.

sv_cheats 1

The cheats command is not actual cheats, don’t worry. It simply allows you to override some of the basic limitations of regular matchmaking, so you’ll need it for some of the following commands.

noclip

If you want to fly around the map and ‘clip’ through walls, no clip will let you do just that. You can also bind this to a key to have noclip on command.

mp_roundtime 60

This will give you an hour of time to practice without any round interruptions.

mp_buytime 60000; mp_buy_anywhere 1; mp_maxmoney 65535; mp_startmoney 65535

This will allow you to buy weapons at any time, and at any location on the map. The money commands will make sure you have enough cash to do so.

bot_kick

This command will instantly kick all bots from the server.

bot_add

If you feel bad and want to bring the bots back, use this command.

mp_restartgame 1

Sometimes, you’ll need to restart the game to make the commands above take affect, and you can do this with the restartgame command.

CS2 launch commands

In addition to in-game commands through the console, there are also a few launch commands that we’d recommend. To add these, you need to navigate to the ‘properties’ of CS:GO from your Steam library, by right-clicking on the game.

-novid

Novid will prevent the video from playing before launch, getting you to the main menu faster.

-high

The high command will ensure CS2 is given high priority in terms of CPU usage, preventing other apps or background processes from hogging power.

-nojoy

This command was popular in CS:GO as it disables joystick input which supposedly reduced RAM utilisation. We don’t know if this is still true in CS2, but it can’t hurt to add.

How to enable console in CS2

To enable the console in CS2, you need to go to the in-game settings, and navigate to the ‘Game’ tab.

You will then see a setting called ‘Enable Developer Console (~)‘. Change this to ‘Yes.’

This will then allow you to open the console at any time by pressing the ~ key.

Valve You can enable the console in game settings.

That’s it for now on the best commands for CS2, many of which are the same as CS:GO. For more on CS2, check out our other guides here:

