Can you play left hand in CS2? Counter-Strike 2 right-hand view model only

With the CS2 beta now in the hands of millions of players, there are of course many who prefer a left-handed ViewModel. But, you may have experienced issues trying to switch to left hand in Counter-Strike 2.

By default, all players are set to a right-handed view in both CS:GO and CS2 – meaning your player model will hold weapons and equipment in their right hand primarily.

However, for a number of reasons, many players, both left and right-handed, will choose to swap to a left-handed view – in CS:GO.

Article continues after ad

But, is it possible in CS2 to use left-hand?

Is left-hand in CS2?

At the time of writing, it is not possible to use left-handed ViewModel in CS2.

Article continues after ad

It is not clear why Valve has opted to remove this option, which was previously possible in CS:GO with the cl_righthand 0 command.

However, since CS2 is still in its beta, and so it is possible Valve will add this option later. We will update this article as soon as it is possible to use left hand in CS2. It may not come until the full release of the game.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Valve Left-handed view in CSGO is possible with a simple command.

Why use left hand in CS2?

If you are right-handed, you might think that using a left-handed ViewModel is pointless.

However, even many right-handed players use a command to quickly switch between left and right hand. This is because the weapon and your character’s arms can block the view at times, and so switching it quickly frees up your vision on one side.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out other commands that do actually work in CS2 here, and the best settings to use in the beta here.

Article continues after ad

More Counter-Strike 2 guides:

What is sub-tick in Counter-Strike 2? | All smoke changes in Counter-Strike 2 | Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on Linux or macOS? | Can banned CS:GO players play Counter-Strike 2? | What will happen to my CSGO skins? | Will Counter-Strike 2 come to Steam Deck?