PGL to run Counter-Strike 2’s first Major in Copenhagen

PGL has announced that it will organize the first Major in Counter-Strike 2 history in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

The tournament will take place from March 17-31, culminating in the playoff stage at the Royal Arena, the same venue that has hosted multiple BLAST CS:GO tournaments since 2017.

The announcement comes less than a week after Valve officially announced Counter-Strike 2, which will be released sometime in the summer. The game is currently in a limited test beta phase, with players selected by Valve based on a number of factors, including playtime on official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

PGL Major Copenhagen will be the fourth Major in PGL’s history after Kraków 2017, Stockholm 2021 and Antwerp 2022.

“One of the greatest games of all time is marching to another chapter, and we couldn’t be happier to host probably the most important Major of the franchise in recent years,” PGL CEO Silviu Stroie said in a statement.

“Denmark has a rich esports heritage, and we are excited to bring the world’s best Counter-Strike teams to Copenhagen to compete for the game’s most prestigious title.”

The Danish event will take place almost a year after the BLAST.tv Paris Major, the final Major in CS:GO after Valve decided to cancel the Fall Major. Many hoped that there would be an increase in the prize pool as a result, but PGL has confirmed that the tournament will have $1.25 million on offer – the same prize pool as the Paris Major.

Stroie added that he hopes the Copenhagen Major will shatter Counter-Strike’s viewership record. The current record of 2.748 million concurrent viewers was set during the Stockholm Major.