How to play CS2 Competitive: Counter-Strike 2 beta locks Competitive playlist

If you are enjoying the CS2 beta right now as Valve gears up for the full release of Counter-Strike 2 this year, you may be slightly confused as to how you can actually play the standard competitive matchmaking mode.

The Counter-Strike 2 beta is now being given to anyone who has a rank in CS:GO, Prime Status, and plays in one of the regions where the beta is available.

However, as it is still a beta, not everything that you are used to in CS:GO is currently available, such as opening cases, the server browser, and more.

Most importantly, you may be eager to try out some competitive matches in CS2, so, how can you do this?

CS2 Competitive ‘locked’

Right now, the Competitive mode is greyed out on the Play menu in CS2. This is the same for all players at the moment, not just you.

As a result, you are unable to queue for Competitive matches where you pick the maps you want to play. Instead, you can only play competitive matches in Premier Mode.

Valve

This new and improved Premier Mode is the primary focus of Valve’s testing at the moment, so they want everyone to try this playlist out instead.

Premier includes a new CS Rating, map pick & ban phase, and even leaderboards.

Is Competitive coming to CS2?

Yes, the regular competitive playlist will return to Counter-Strike 2. However, when this will happen is not known. It may return in the beta, or it may not be available until the full release of CS2.

What we do know about Competitive is that ranks will work differently. While the ranks themselves will stay the same, for example, Silver, Gold Nova, Master Guardian, Legendary Eagle, and Global Elite, these will now be per-map.

This means you will have a different rank on each map, based on your wins, losses and performances on those maps specifically. If you only play one or two maps, you will have a skill group for those maps only.

For now, though, the focus is on Premier mode, so jump in and win 10 games to get your placement elo!

